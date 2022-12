Ohio State freshman offensive lineman Avery Henry announced Monday evening that he has been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. Henry is in his first year at Ohio State from St. Clairsville, Ohio, where he was a three-star prospect coming out of high school. He has not appeared in a game yet for the Buckeyes and will redshirt with four seasons of eligibility remaining.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO