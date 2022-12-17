Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding White Castle Location Permanently Closing After 50-Plus YearsJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Olympian and WNBA coach addresses graduates at 2022 winter commencementThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
buckeyesports.com
No. 3 Ohio State Comes Back For 88-86 Overtime Win Over South Florida
No. 3 Ohio State overcame an 18-point first half deficit to remain undefeated on the season, knocking off South Florida 88-86 in an overtime classic in the San Diego Invitational on Tuesday. The Buckeyes – who lost guard Madison Greene late in the fourth after she suffered an apparent leg...
buckeyesports.com
Recruiting Outlook: Ohio State Awaiting Series Of Decisions As Early Signing Period Is Set To Begin
Recruiting Outlook is a regular series on Buckeye Sports Bulletin designed to be your one-stop shop for all news related to the Ohio State football recruiting trail. Ohio State will await decisions from a pair of five-star defensive ends on Wednesday, the first day of the Early Signing Period, with Damon Wilson (6-4, 230) of Venice, Fla., and Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco’s Matayo Uiagalelei (6-5, 265) both expected to announce their colleges of choice.
buckeyesports.com
Hall Expects To Be “100 Percent” For Peach Bowl
Comparing the back half of the season to the front half for Ohio State second-year defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. makes it appear as though the Ohio native fell off on paper. Despite missing a contest against Toledo, Hall racked up 13 tackles with 7½ tackles for loss and 4½...
buckeyesports.com
Sensabaugh Emerges As Late-Game Scoring Threat In Recent Stretch
With Ohio State’s CBS Sports Classic battle against North Carolina knotted at 77 with 17.1 seconds remaining in regulation, Buckeye head coach Chris Holtmann opted to put the fate of the game in the hands of freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh. Freshman guard Bruce Thornton initiated the action, finding Sensabaugh...
buckeyesports.com
Pair Of Ohio State Freshmen Shed Black Stripes
As Ohio State continues to prepare for its Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl matchup against top-ranked Georgia, a pair of freshmen shed their black stripes and affirmed their status as Buckeyes. Linebacker Gabe Powers and wide receiver Caleb Burton became the most recent Buckeyes to shed their black stripes on Tuesday, and...
buckeyesports.com
Miyan Williams Planning To Be Fully Healthy Against Georgia
Ohio State received a blow ahead of the College Football Playoff when running back TreVeyon Henderson announced he would be out as he recovers from a lingering foot injury and will undergo surgery. This puts an increased emphasis on Ohio State’s already hampered running back rotation that is highlighted by...
buckeyesports.com
Legacy Talk Surrounds Stroud Ahead Of College Football Playoff
Following Ohio State’s loss to Michigan on Nov. 26, Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud reflected on his legacy at OSU. The Inland Empire, Calif., native had produced gaudy statistics during his two years at the helm of the Ohio State offense, but a pair of significant blemishes remained on his resume.
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Freshman Offensive Lineman Avery Henry Diagnosed With Bone Cancer
Ohio State freshman offensive lineman Avery Henry announced Monday evening that he has been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. Henry is in his first year at Ohio State from St. Clairsville, Ohio, where he was a three-star prospect coming out of high school. He has not appeared in a game yet for the Buckeyes and will redshirt with four seasons of eligibility remaining.
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Safety Jantzen Dunn Transferring To Kentucky
Former Ohio State safety Jantzen Dunn announced Sunday that he will be transferring to Kentucky for his three remaining seasons of eligibility. Dunn, who arrived at Ohio State in 2021 out of Bowling Green (Ky.) Warren, entered the portal on Dec. 13 after playing in just six games across two seasons with Ohio State. He redshirted last season for the Buckeyes after sustaining a lower-body injury and has only appeared in a special teams role this year for Ohio State.
buckeyesports.com
Holtmann Discusses Defensive Strategy On Nance’s Buzzer-Beater
When Ohio State forward Brice Sensabaugh drilled a go-ahead contested jumper in the paint with 2.0 seconds remaining in OSU’s CBS Sports Classic bout with North Carolina on Saturday, it appeared that the Buckeyes were heading toward their second miraculous victory in as many contests. After burning a timeout...
NBC New York
The 5 U.S. Cities Expected to Have the Highest Rent Prices in 2023
New York City is expected to be the most expensive U.S. rental market in 2023 — and it would take something "seismic" for that to change, according to online realtor Zumper. There are five cities where rent prices are predicted to cost the most next year, based on existing rent prices and projected demand, per an analysis provided by Zumper. While New York is "definitely" No. 1, the other four spots were not ranked since they're too close to call.
New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December
NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
Ex-Knick, Newburgh Resident Amar'e Stoudemire Charged After Punching Daughter: Report
Ex-New York Knick Amar'e Stoudemire has been charged with battery after allegedly punching his teen daughter in the jaw at his Miami condo, the Miami Herald reports. The 40-year-old former basketball great's daughter, who is between ages 14 and 17, allegedly told cops that her 6-foot and 10-inch tall dad slapped her hard enough to draw blood and punched her sometime over the weekend, the outlet says citing police papers.
Updated Christmas weekend forecast calls for ‘Arctic Blast’ in New York. Will winter storm impact holiday travel in NY?
Winter weather bearing down on New York may leave roads slick and icy leading into the Christmas weekend, a forecaster said, potentially complicating travel plans for New Yorkers. Rainfall will begin in the New York metro area during a relatively-warm Thursday night and continue into Friday morning, Dec. 23, said...
FOX 28 Spokane
Snow pummels parts of Northeast; thousands without power
BOSTON (AP) — Utility crews were racing Saturday to restore power to tens of thousands of customers across New England and New York after a powerful storm dumped 2 feet of snow in some places. More than 160,000 customers in New England were in the dark as of Saturday afternoon and another 20,000 were without power in New York as heavy snow brought tree limbs onto power lines, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages across the country. Restoration efforts were complicated by snow still falling in some places, making travel dangerous.
NY households will get additional food assistance in December: Hochul
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get additional food benefits this December, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday. All New Yorkers in the program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, Hochul said. Supplemental benefits will come from roughly $234 million in federal funding. […]
NYC may see a White Christmas, but storm could disrupt holiday travel
New Yorkers dreaming of a White Christmas might first have to navigate a nightmarish winter storm set to strike the region during some of the busiest travel days of the season. After an uneventful start to the holiday week, with highs in the 40s and lows just below freezing through Wednesday, the Northeast is set to get walloped by a winter storm that could continue into the holiday weekend, according to Fox Weather meteorologist Christopher Tate. It’s too early to pinpoint exactly how the storm will break, or how much snow could get dropped in the New York Metro area. One potential scenario...
Hudson County sheriff’s officers round up 27 in Operation Jingle Bells
More than two dozen people facing charges that range from sexual assault to drug possession may be spending Christmas in jail, courtesy of the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office’s “Operation Jingle Bells.”. Hudson County Sheriff Frank X. Schillari announced the arrest 27 people during a county-wide warrant sweep...
Trey Songz Turns Himself Into Police, Allegedly Assaulted Woman at Bowling Alley
Trey Songz allegedly assaulted two people at a bowling alley in New York City earlier this year. This morning he turned himself into the NYPD. In October, Trey reportedly sent one person to the hospital after the attack. This apparently happened inside the bathroom, where he’s said to have ‘punched the woman repeatedly’, and then dragged her by her hair.
Eric Adams warns city may have to prioritize new influx of immigrants over New Yorkers
New York City Mayor Eric Adams warned that the city may have to embrace service cuts in order to prioritize a new influx of immigrants over native New Yorkers, in light of the coming expiration of Title 42.
Comments / 0