harlancountysports.com
Lady Bears down Lee, Claiborne to win Farmers and Miners Classic
Harlan County rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to force overtime, then outscored Claiborne, Tenn., 13-2 in the extra period to win 68-57 and capture the championship of the Farmers and Miners Classic on Tuesday at Lee, Va. Hailey Austin hit two 3-pointers in overtime and Kylie Jones added one...
harlancountysports.com
HC finishes 2-2 in King of Bluegrass as Trinity pulls away late in consolation bracket finals
TRINITY (8-2) Andrae Vasser 10-16 2-3 25, Cameron McClain 9-19 2-3 24, Jayden Johnson 6-11 0-1 12, Alex Johnson 2-5 0-0 4, C.J. Walls 3-7 0-0 7, Matt Toller 0-1 2-2 2, Michael Long 0-1 0-0 0, Keriawn Berry 0-1 0-0 0, Avery Frasher 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 30-61 6-9 74.
