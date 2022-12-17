Read full article on original website
talentrecap.com
Is ‘AGT’ Host Terry Crews Teasing a New Project for 2023?
America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews recently took to social media to share a cool photo with fans and tease that he might have some exciting projects lined up for the new year. Fans are loving his look in the new shot. ‘AGT’ Host Terry Crews Teases 2023 with...
talentrecap.com
Meet Powerful ‘AGT All Stars’ Singer Jimmie Herrod
Jimmie Herrod always comes to mind when someone mentions a powerful singer on America’s Got Talent. This season 16 finalist has proven himself to be a very capable singer, whos able to hit every high note. Here’s a closer look at his background and what made him the singer he is today.
The Ellen Show Producer Andy Lassner Reflects on Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ True “Light”
Watch: Ellen DeGeneres Remembers "tWitch" in Touching Tribute. Stephen "tWitch" Boss' light lives on. The Ellen Show executive producer Andy Lassner is offering some insight into who tWitch was both on TV, as the show's DJ, and away from the spotlight. "So many people on social media are posting pictures...
Popculture
Jamie Lopez, Reality TV Star, Dead at 37
Jamie Lopez, the star of WE tv's Super Sized Salon, has died. She was 37. Lopez was hospitalized in Las Vegas over the weekend due to heart complications, sources close to her told TMZ Monday. Her show tracked her weight loss journey, losing over 400 lbs before the show's first season.
Ellen DeGeneres, Tracee Ellis Ross share poignant tributes to DJ tWitch
The former DJ on “The Ellen Degeneres Show” and dancer on “So You Think You Can Dance” died unexpectedly this week.
webisjericho.com
Update On Sharon Osbourne’s Health Scare
Sharon Osbourne was recently filming for an episode of her son’s show, “Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror,” when she suffered a health scare and was transported to the hospital. The Ventura County Fire Dept. confirmed the incident with TMZ reporting that the incident happened around 6:30 pm. Friday.
talentrecap.com
Tyra Banks Receives Backlash After Video Showing Her Terrible Hosting Resurfaced
Tyra Banks is infamous for her multiple, less-than-ideal hosting duties throughout the years which gained backlash from viewers. One such instance of Banks’ terrible hosting happened on America’s Next Top Model after a contestant’s elimination. The resurfaced video sparked more backlash and caused Banks to trend on Twitter once again.
Mel Robbins has a lot to say about Stephen "tWitch" Boss’ death by suicide
Mel RobbinsPhoto byNicole Rivelli/Sony Pictures Tel. Many people around the world are still talking about and processing the heartbreaking news that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss died from suicide on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the age of 40. People are speculating and trying to come up with reasons why the successful and talented dancer would take his own life. He had just celebrated his ninth wedding anniversary with his beautiful wife Allison Hoker Boss. They had three beautiful children.
Classic ‘SNL’ Sketch ‘One of the Things That Killed’ Chris Farley
Chris Farley's turn as a Chippendales dancer opposite Patrick Swayze remains one of the most famous sketches in Saturday Night Live history. In roughly six minutes, it introduced America to their new favorite funnyman, a once-in-a-generation comedic talent who could bring an audience to laughter simply by appearing on-screen. Yet...
Martin Short’s Late Wife Nancy Dolman: Everything To Know About Their Marriage
Martin Short has been having a renaissance with his hit show ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and a stellar hosting gig on ‘Saturday Night Live’. The Canadian comic became a household name back in the 80s on ‘SNL’ and went on to a successful movie career, with such flicks as ‘Three Amigos’ and ‘Father of the Bride’
North West Pranks Mom Kim Kardashian in Bed By ‘Shaving’ Her Eyebrows With Filter: Watch Video
The ultimate jokester! North West pranked her mom, Kim Kardashian, while she lay in bed by “shaving” her eyebrows in a new video, using a photo filter. “So funny, the fake eyebrows filter,” the youngster, 9, and the Hulu star, 42, captioned their TikTok post on Sunday, December 18, as the duo share their joint account @kimandnorth.
soaphub.com
DAYS Star Brandon Barash Gets Married to Isabella Devoto
Support us! Soap Hub may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Sorry, ladies — this one’s officially off the market! Brandon Barash, who currently plays Stefan O. DiMera on Days of our Lives and used to play Johnny Zacchara on General Hospital, wed his fiancée Isabella Devoto, over the weekend.
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’ Alum Eric Chien Wins ‘BGT: The Ultimate Magician’
America’s Got Talent Season 14 contestant Eric Chien was named the winner of Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician over the weekend. Chien competed against nine other Got Talent magicians in the special. Eric Chien Wins BGT: The Ultimate Magician. BGT: The Ultimate Magician featured 10 of the...
Kelly Clarkson ranks celebrities’ holiday side dishes: ‘Blake Lively for the win’
Kelly Clarkson has given her thoughts on celebrities’ top holiday side dishes, ranking one star’s favourite treat as the best out of them all.The 40-year-old TV host revealed which of the dishes she liked the best during a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Before she began her ranking, she hilariously explained why she was doing this.“I have a taste for this kind of thing,” she said. “Even though I won’t be tasting it but aesthetically, I will be able to tell if I would put that on my mouth or if I wouldn’t.”As she set out to...
talentrecap.com
‘The Voice’ Finalist Morgan Myles to Make Grand Ole Opry Debut
The Voice Season 22 finalist Morgan Myles recently shared some exciting news with her fans on Instagram. The Team Camila singer, who finished the competition in third place last week, will be making her Grand Ole Opry debut next month. The Voice Star Morgan Myles to Make Grand Ole Opry...
suggest.com
Elvis’ Last Girlfriend, Ginger Alden, Was Planning Their Wedding At The Time Of His Passing
Elvis Presley was truly the King: incredibly handsome, blessed with abundant talent as a singer and actor, and beloved by millions of fans the world over. People felt like they knew him, which made them adore him even more. He was also understandably appealing to beautiful women. Presley was divorced...
talentrecap.com
Girl Named Tom Shares Acoustic ‘Winter Wonderland’ Performance
The Voice Season 21 winners Girl Named Tom recently shared a special live acoustic performance of the song “Winter Wonderland,” which appears on their new holiday album One More Christmas. Girl Named Tom Shares ‘Winter Wonderland’ Performance. For the performance, the siblings sit around a microphone...
talentrecap.com
Why People Are Talking About This ‘American Idol’ Audition Video from Last Year
Video of an American Idol audition by singer Erika Perry is going viral on social media almost two years after it aired. The clip shows judge Katy Perry coaching the singer to enunciate as she sings in a style described by some as “cursive.”. Erika Perry’s American Idol Audition...
talentrecap.com
LEAKED: Various ‘AGT,’ ‘The Voice’ Contestants Reportedly Audition for ‘American Idol’ Season 21
Another set of artists will try to find their spot in the music industry on the next season of American Idol. While pre-recorded episodes are yet to be aired, it definitely wouldn’t hurt to know some major spoilers. Here’s what we know so far. American Idol Returnee, America’s...
