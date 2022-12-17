ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

talentrecap.com

Is ‘AGT’ Host Terry Crews Teasing a New Project for 2023?

America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews recently took to social media to share a cool photo with fans and tease that he might have some exciting projects lined up for the new year. Fans are loving his look in the new shot. ‘AGT’ Host Terry Crews Teases 2023 with...
talentrecap.com

Meet Powerful ‘AGT All Stars’ Singer Jimmie Herrod

Jimmie Herrod always comes to mind when someone mentions a powerful singer on America’s Got Talent. This season 16 finalist has proven himself to be a very capable singer, whos able to hit every high note. Here’s a closer look at his background and what made him the singer he is today.
OREGON STATE
Popculture

Jamie Lopez, Reality TV Star, Dead at 37

Jamie Lopez, the star of WE tv's Super Sized Salon, has died. She was 37. Lopez was hospitalized in Las Vegas over the weekend due to heart complications, sources close to her told TMZ Monday. Her show tracked her weight loss journey, losing over 400 lbs before the show's first season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
webisjericho.com

Update On Sharon Osbourne’s Health Scare

Sharon Osbourne was recently filming for an episode of her son’s show, “Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror,” when she suffered a health scare and was transported to the hospital. The Ventura County Fire Dept. confirmed the incident with TMZ reporting that the incident happened around 6:30 pm. Friday.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
talentrecap.com

Tyra Banks Receives Backlash After Video Showing Her Terrible Hosting Resurfaced

Tyra Banks is infamous for her multiple, less-than-ideal hosting duties throughout the years which gained backlash from viewers. One such instance of Banks’ terrible hosting happened on America’s Next Top Model after a contestant’s elimination. The resurfaced video sparked more backlash and caused Banks to trend on Twitter once again.
Margaret Minnicks

Mel Robbins has a lot to say about Stephen "tWitch" Boss’ death by suicide

Mel RobbinsPhoto byNicole Rivelli/Sony Pictures Tel. Many people around the world are still talking about and processing the heartbreaking news that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss died from suicide on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the age of 40. People are speculating and trying to come up with reasons why the successful and talented dancer would take his own life. He had just celebrated his ninth wedding anniversary with his beautiful wife Allison Hoker Boss. They had three beautiful children.
soaphub.com

DAYS Star Brandon Barash Gets Married to Isabella Devoto

Support us! Soap Hub may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Sorry, ladies — this one’s officially off the market! Brandon Barash, who currently plays Stefan O. DiMera on Days of our Lives and used to play Johnny Zacchara on General Hospital, wed his fiancée Isabella Devoto, over the weekend.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
talentrecap.com

‘AGT’ Alum Eric Chien Wins ‘BGT: The Ultimate Magician’

America’s Got Talent Season 14 contestant Eric Chien was named the winner of Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician over the weekend. Chien competed against nine other Got Talent magicians in the special. Eric Chien Wins BGT: The Ultimate Magician. BGT: The Ultimate Magician featured 10 of the...
The Independent

Kelly Clarkson ranks celebrities’ holiday side dishes: ‘Blake Lively for the win’

Kelly Clarkson has given her thoughts on celebrities’ top holiday side dishes, ranking one star’s favourite treat as the best out of them all.The 40-year-old TV host revealed which of the dishes she liked the best during a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Before she began her ranking, she hilariously explained why she was doing this.“I have a taste for this kind of thing,” she said. “Even though I won’t be tasting it but aesthetically, I will be able to tell if I would put that on my mouth or if I wouldn’t.”As she set out to...
talentrecap.com

‘The Voice’ Finalist Morgan Myles to Make Grand Ole Opry Debut

The Voice Season 22 finalist Morgan Myles recently shared some exciting news with her fans on Instagram. The Team Camila singer, who finished the competition in third place last week, will be making her Grand Ole Opry debut next month. The Voice Star Morgan Myles to Make Grand Ole Opry...
talentrecap.com

Girl Named Tom Shares Acoustic ‘Winter Wonderland’ Performance

The Voice Season 21 winners Girl Named Tom recently shared a special live acoustic performance of the song “Winter Wonderland,” which appears on their new holiday album One More Christmas. Girl Named Tom Shares ‘Winter Wonderland’ Performance. For the performance, the siblings sit around a microphone...
CONNECTICUT STATE

