Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Collin Powell Middle School Girls Are State ChampsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Bloom Township High School Holds Thirteen Year Graduation CeremonySouth Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Related
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Pastrnak, Lysell, Trade Candidates & More
Another week is down in the 2022-23 season for the Boston Bruins and their strong start to the season continued after going 2-0-1 in the last week on home ice. They have one more home game on Dec. 22, before a three-game road trip around the Christmas break will lead them into the New Year and the Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Smith, Carlo, Kane & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Craig Smith has been sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL) days after clearing waivers. In other news, Brandon Carlo became the last Bruin to score his first goal of the season, and one has to wonder if we may see more scoring from the defensive defenseman from here. Meanwhile, it appears that Patrick Kane is the Bruins’ primary trade target from the Chicago Blackhawks, rather than Jonathan Toews.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Stock Up, Stock Down: Hagel, Cooper & More
Welcome to this edition of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stock Up and Stock Down, a weekly column detailing the highs and lows of the team’s performance. This column will take a short break over the holidays and resume in early January 2023. The Tampa Bay Lightning continue to...
The Hockey Writers
Jets Will Need to Get Creative with Wheeler’s Injury
When one man goes down, another has to step up. That is the mantra of the professional sports world and one that the Winnipeg Jets need to adopt. The Jets don’t have a right-winger. They have already lost the services of Nikolaj Ehlers (sports hernia) and Mason Appleton (wrist) and now find themselves without Blake Wheeler.
The Hockey Writers
5 Wild Prospects to Watch at the 2023 World Juniors
It may have only been four months since the 2022 World Junior Championship (WJC) was held in Edmonton, but it is already time for the 2023 WJC to get underway. The Minnesota Wild are set to be well represented once again, with five prospects suiting up to play for five different countries. The Wild’s recent success at drafting solid prospects from the later rounds has been highlighted in this year’s tournament, as three of their players are from the third round or later.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning and NHL Have Both Excelled Under Gary Bettman
In 1992, Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” ruled the airwaves and Michael Keaton donned the Bat suit. Also, at the NHL owners’ meeting in the middle of December, Gary Bettman was announced as the first commissioner of the league, taking over from Gil Stein who had served as league president.
The Hockey Writers
3 Jets Who Have Stepped Up Amidst Injuries
It would be an understatement to say that the Winnipeg Jets have had it rough with injuries this season. On Dec 17, head coach Rick Bowness provided bad news for a few more players, to add to the already lengthy list of injuries. Despite all of these injuries, they find themselves second in the Central Division, and third in the Western Conference with a 20-10-1 record.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Need to Bid Farewell to Blais
The key return in a lopsided trade by the New York Rangers finally played a consequential role in their latest game. Unfortunately for the Blueshirts, they’ve been on the wrong side of that deal, and the key act by the player in question only benefited his team’s opponent.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs/Lightning Rivalry as Intense as Ever
The rivalry between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning seemed inevitable because the Atlantic Division has been largely dominated by four teams for the last four of five seasons (excluding the COVID-19 shortened campaign). The Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers, and, of course, the Lightning and Maple Leafs have been absolute powerhouses, making it almost unfair to the rest of the division. When it comes to the playoff matchups, the Maple Leafs and Bruins have had their battles as Original Six teams, while the Panthers and Lightnings are interstate rivals.
The Hockey Writers
Wild’s Dewar & Boldy Get Things Going in Win Over Ducks
The Minnesota Wild couldn’t have picked a better time to have a back-to-back in California while a raging snowstorm wreaked havoc back home in Minnesota. The only potential downside is if they can’t get back into Minnesota in time for Christmas as the storm is expected to cause problems until late into the night on Friday, Dec. 23.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens on the Hunt for the Goalie of their Future
As the Montreal Canadiens continue with their rebuild, general manager (GM) Kent Hughes has been adding exciting prospects at every position. However, there has been some concern with goaltending depth in the Habs’ system, and specifically with the overall skill level, as no one in the system has proven themselves to be worthy of the label of “future NHL starter.”
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Play Classic Christmas Characters
The Toronto Maple Leafs have been an early Christmas present for their fans in the 2022-23 season. They’ve given us a magical Mitch Marner point streak that set a new franchise record, an incredible point streak that fell just one game short of a franchise record and hit the Christmas break comfortably in the NHL’s top five. What has also been noticeable is the amount of fun they seem to have, leading us to our favourite holiday feature: Re-casting Maple Leafs in Holiday Classics.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Swap Skill for Grit in Malgin/Hunt Trade with Avs
The Toronto Maple Leafs swung another trade on Dec. 19, and it wasn’t one for a top-four defenseman or a top-six scoring winger. If anything, it was more comparable to the deal they made with the Arizona Coyotes a few weeks ago, adding Conor Timmins in exchange for Curtis Douglas. This time, the Maple Leafs swapped some forward depth, trading forward Denis Malgin to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Dryden Hunt.
The Hockey Writers
Dear Santa: Flyers’ 2022 Christmas Wish List
The Philadelphia Flyers began the season with a 5-2-1 record during October but have struggled since. They have been marred by injuries to key players such as Sean Couturier, Ryan Ellis, and Cam Atkinson, in addition to young players such as Wade Allison and Bobby Brink. James van Riemsdyk, Scott Laughton, and Travis Konecny also missed playing time earlier this year.
The Hockey Writers
Revisiting OHL’s Spitfires/67’s 2018 Michael DiPietro Trade
Trading players is a tough job for any Ontario Hockey League (OHL) general manager (GM). When it’s a franchise player, though, it’s that much harder. This was the case in Dec. 2018 for then-Windsor Spitfires’ GM Warren Rychel and his star goaltender Michael DiPietro. It’s a deal that still affects the club today.
The Hockey Writers
2022 NHL Draft Picks to Watch at the 2023 World Juniors
It’s December and you know what that means… The World Junior Hockey Championship. The tournament that everyone anticipates during the holiday season makes its return. There’s no summer tournament, there’s no cancellation, things seem to be back to normal as it’s time to witness some great and exciting junior hockey.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s 1-0 Win Over Islanders – 12/19/22
Anyone just looking at the score would be forgiven for thinking they’d missed a dull game, but that wasn’t the case. The Colorado Avalanche came out on top, beating the New York Islanders 1-0 in a shootout. It was another big two points for the Avalanche, who now...
The Hockey Writers
Dear Santa: San Jose Sharks’ Wish List for 2023
2022 has not been a kind year for the San Jose Sharks. Throughout the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, the team has fallen short of any true movement in any direction. There have been numerous failures, shortcomings, and missed opportunities all across the board. However, that does not mean significant changes have not been made.
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ Penalty Kill Sparking Five-Game Point Streak
The St. Louis Blues have recorded points in five-consecutive games and have placed themselves just three points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference. After having one of the worst penalty kills in the entire league to start the season, the Blues have turned a corner when shorthanded and are seeing the benefits on the scoreboard.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Senators, Canucks, Flyers, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Ottawa Senators have extended Artem Zub to a contract extension. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs are trying to determine what their priority should be ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. The Philadelphia Flyers have made James van Riemsdyk available and the Vancouver Canucks might have a few options when it comes to a landing spot for Bo Horvat.
Comments / 0