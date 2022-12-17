Read full article on original website
WSU lands Texas Longhorn transfer Devin Richardson
TEXAS TRANSFER LINEBACKER Devin Richardson announced via Twitter he would be spending the final year of his collegiate career at Washington State. Richardson is a 6-3, 234-pounder originally from Klein, Texas.
GV Wire
After Whupping Wazzu, Is Joining Pac-12 Next for Fresno State?
Fresno State again showed it can hang with a Pac-12 football team, defeating Washington State 29-6 at the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. School officials say 27,000 of the 32,000 fans at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood were Fresno State supporters. Now the question that has been pontificated about all season looms...
LB RL Miller breaks down his commitment to Fresno State
San Francisco (Calif.) Sacred Heart Cathedral linebacker RL Miller is staying in state. Miller announced his commitment to Fresno State moments ago, a week after taking an official visit there. After opening up his recruitment and being committed to Arizona State, Miller felt the draw to Fresno State. And the...
mwcconnection.com
Mountaintop View 12-19-22. Bulldogs cruise, Broncos win a nail-biter, redshirts play, SDSU NIL, Lobo MBB.
It’s Monday, and we are back at it. Fresh off a weekend without football games, we have two bowl games coming up on Saturday. Through it all, we are bringing you coverage of both this past week as well as getting you ready for the upcoming weekend. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.
gobulldogs.com
Bulldog Foundation achieves highest recorded philanthropy total
FRESNO, Calif. – The Bulldog Foundation continues to make a difference for Fresno State student-athletes with unprecedented support from its members. In 2022, there was an all-time high of $4.7 million donated towards scholarships from 3,072 members throughout the Central Valley and beyond. Included in this total was another all-time high of 125 Green V level donors.
This Day in Bulldog History: December 18th
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On December 18th, 1982, the Fresno State football team played its last game of the season at home in the Cal Bowl. It was the last game of Jeff Tedford’s playing career at Fresno State. Tedford, the Bulldogs’ current head coach, led his team to a come-from-behind victory. He threw a […]
GV Wire
Bullard Coach’s Lawsuit Against School Trustee May Proceed, Judge Rules
Bullard football Coach Donny Arax’s defamation suit against Fresno Unified Trustee Keshia Thomas and the school district may continue, although a portion of the suit has been dismissed, Fresno Superior Court Judge Kristi Culver Kapetan ruled last week. Thomas and the district had attempted to have the entire lawsuit...
Sun-Maid® Welcomes Steve Loftus as President and Chief Operating Officer
FRESNO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2022-- Sun-Maid Growers of California is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Loftus as President and Chief Operating Officer, reporting to Harry Overly, Executive Chairman of the Board. In this newly created role, all functional areas within Sun-Maid will report directly to Loftus as he will be accountable to the daily operations of the business. A 15-year industry veteran, Loftus is recognized for his ability to build and align cross functional partners around common objectives, delivering short and long term financial and strategic growth goals. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005222/en/ Sun-Maid announces Steve Loftus as President and Chief Operating Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
Community rallies to help rebuild Fresno restaurant
Nearly three weeks ago, a fire tore through Zamora's Carnitas in central Fresno.
Popular Fresno County winemaker tapping into new market
The Angelmann Brewing Company label is an ode to the original sticker label that used to be on Engelmann wine bottles.
GV Wire
New Mayor of This Valley City Is Just 24 Years Old
Hipolito Angel Cerros made news in 2020 by becoming the youngest person ever elected to the Lindsay City Council. Now he’s the Tulare County town’s new mayor. Cerros, who graduated from UC Davis with a bachelor’s in science and technology, was selected as mayor by his fellow councilmembers at a Dec. 13 meeting.
Former Fresno federal judge arrested, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former federal judge for the United States District Court, Oliver Wanger, 82, of Fresno was arrested Saturday for alleged domestic violence, according to the Fresno Police Department. Oliver Wanger released the following statement through his attorney. “I have known Oliver Wanger for over 30 years both professionally and personally. He is a […]
Motorcyclist crashes during chase with Fresno County deputies
A motorcycle rider is in the hospital after a chase with deputies led to a crash in Central Fresno.
Emergency rooms inundated; doctors ask the public to help ease patient load
From RSV to flu cases, local hospitals are seeing hundreds of patients per day, and they are asking the public not to go to the emergency room unless they absolutely have to.
Kettleman City, Calif. Could Have a Pesticide Problem — Here's Why
Pollution is a huge problem for so many cities and people all over the world. Issues including unsafe drinking water and toxic fumes can cause all kinds of health issues in a given area. Unfortunately, this looks to be the case for Kettleman City in California. Over the years, many...
DOJ: Hanford man accused of $8M sleep study fraud
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Kings County was indicted for submitting over $8 million in fraudulent sleep study claims a year after his brother was indicted for similar misconduct, according to the Department of Justice. On Tuesday, officials say a federal grand jury returned an 11-count indictment against 42-year-old Jeremy Gober of Hanford, […]
Man shoots ex-girlfriend's sister and himself on Highway 41, CHP says
New details in the tragedy on Highway 41: a man opens fire at a car with his ex-girlfriend inside, killing her sister before taking his own life.
Bakersfield Now
Man robs Delano market of $13k, arrested in Visalia: Delano Police
DELANO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Visalia man was arrested on robbery and weapons charges after he allegedly robbed a Delano market of over $13,000 earlier this week, according to the Delano Police Department (DPD). On Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. Delano Police officers were called to La Favorita Market, located...
goldrushcam.com
Fresno Police Arrest Man During Traffic Stop After Discovering a Loaded Stolen Gun Within Reach of the Driver
December 18, 2022 - Central patrol officers conducted a traffic stop in Fresno on Saturday in the area of McKinley Avenue and Fruit Avenue for a vehicle code violation. As officers contacted the driver of the vehicle, an officer observed a firearm case unlocked and within reach of the driver.
PD: Man threatening people with a gun in Hanford arrested
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in Hanford was arrested for allegedly brandishing and threatening multiple people on Sunday morning according to the Hanford Police Department. Officers say, police were dispatched to the 600 block of East Birch Street for a report of a man, identified as 25-year-old, Justin Lira, allegedly in the street with […]
247Sports
