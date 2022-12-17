ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GV Wire

After Whupping Wazzu, Is Joining Pac-12 Next for Fresno State?

Fresno State again showed it can hang with a Pac-12 football team, defeating Washington State 29-6 at the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. School officials say 27,000 of the 32,000 fans at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood were Fresno State supporters. Now the question that has been pontificated about all season looms...
FRESNO, CA
247Sports

LB RL Miller breaks down his commitment to Fresno State

San Francisco (Calif.) Sacred Heart Cathedral linebacker RL Miller is staying in state. Miller announced his commitment to Fresno State moments ago, a week after taking an official visit there. After opening up his recruitment and being committed to Arizona State, Miller felt the draw to Fresno State. And the...
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

Bulldog Foundation achieves highest recorded philanthropy total

FRESNO, Calif. – The Bulldog Foundation continues to make a difference for Fresno State student-athletes with unprecedented support from its members. In 2022, there was an all-time high of $4.7 million donated towards scholarships from 3,072 members throughout the Central Valley and beyond. Included in this total was another all-time high of 125 Green V level donors.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This Day in Bulldog History: December 18th

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On December 18th, 1982, the Fresno State football team played its last game of the season at home in the Cal Bowl. It was the last game of Jeff Tedford’s playing career at Fresno State. Tedford, the Bulldogs’ current head coach, led his team to a come-from-behind victory. He threw a […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Bullard Coach’s Lawsuit Against School Trustee May Proceed, Judge Rules

Bullard football Coach Donny Arax’s defamation suit against Fresno Unified Trustee Keshia Thomas and the school district may continue, although a portion of the suit has been dismissed, Fresno Superior Court Judge Kristi Culver Kapetan ruled last week. Thomas and the district had attempted to have the entire lawsuit...
FRESNO, CA
The Associated Press

Sun-Maid® Welcomes Steve Loftus as President and Chief Operating Officer

FRESNO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2022-- Sun-Maid Growers of California is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Loftus as President and Chief Operating Officer, reporting to Harry Overly, Executive Chairman of the Board. In this newly created role, all functional areas within Sun-Maid will report directly to Loftus as he will be accountable to the daily operations of the business. A 15-year industry veteran, Loftus is recognized for his ability to build and align cross functional partners around common objectives, delivering short and long term financial and strategic growth goals. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005222/en/ Sun-Maid announces Steve Loftus as President and Chief Operating Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

New Mayor of This Valley City Is Just 24 Years Old

Hipolito Angel Cerros made news in 2020 by becoming the youngest person ever elected to the Lindsay City Council. Now he’s the Tulare County town’s new mayor. Cerros, who graduated from UC Davis with a bachelor’s in science and technology, was selected as mayor by his fellow councilmembers at a Dec. 13 meeting.
LINDSAY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Former Fresno federal judge arrested, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former federal judge for the United States District Court, Oliver Wanger, 82, of Fresno was arrested Saturday for alleged domestic violence, according to the Fresno Police Department. Oliver Wanger released the following statement through his attorney. “I have known Oliver Wanger for over 30 years both professionally and personally. He is a […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Hanford man accused of $8M sleep study fraud

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Kings County was indicted for submitting over $8 million in fraudulent sleep study claims a year after his brother was indicted for similar misconduct, according to the Department of Justice. On Tuesday, officials say a federal grand jury returned an 11-count indictment against 42-year-old Jeremy Gober of Hanford, […]
HANFORD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man robs Delano market of $13k, arrested in Visalia: Delano Police

DELANO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Visalia man was arrested on robbery and weapons charges after he allegedly robbed a Delano market of over $13,000 earlier this week, according to the Delano Police Department (DPD). On Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. Delano Police officers were called to La Favorita Market, located...
DELANO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Man threatening people with a gun in Hanford arrested

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in Hanford was arrested for allegedly brandishing and threatening multiple people on Sunday morning according to the Hanford Police Department. Officers say, police were dispatched to the 600 block of East Birch Street for a report of a man, identified as 25-year-old, Justin Lira, allegedly in the street with […]
HANFORD, CA
247Sports

247Sports

