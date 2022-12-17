FRESNO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2022-- Sun-Maid Growers of California is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Loftus as President and Chief Operating Officer, reporting to Harry Overly, Executive Chairman of the Board. In this newly created role, all functional areas within Sun-Maid will report directly to Loftus as he will be accountable to the daily operations of the business. A 15-year industry veteran, Loftus is recognized for his ability to build and align cross functional partners around common objectives, delivering short and long term financial and strategic growth goals. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005222/en/ Sun-Maid announces Steve Loftus as President and Chief Operating Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

