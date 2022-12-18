Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Corvallis' defensive strategy leads to victory over Butte Central
BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons hosted the Corvallis Blue Devils in a Southwest A Girls basketball showdown on Tuesday night. In a game that was back and forth throughout, Corvallis held on to earn a 37-34 victory. The Maroons started strong and held an 11-8 lead at the...
buttesports.com
Gurnsey signs with Grizzlies
To his left is Kinley, Scott and Kelcee Gurnsey, to the right is Keisha, Steve, Cora, Ryan, Alivia, Savannah, and Marry Joe Stosich. (Photo by John Robbins Butte Sports. Another local Butte boy inked a deal to continue his football career Wednesday morning at the Ross J. Richardson gym. Camerson...
406mtsports.com
Following in father's footsteps: Butte standout inks intent to play at Montana
BUTTE – Wednesday's weather outside was frightful, but the mood inside Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gymnasium was delightful. A crowd braved the snow and bluster to get inside Butte High School to celebrate the letter of intent signing by Butte Football’s Cameron Gurnsey to attend college and play football at the University of Montana. Gurnsey verbally committed to the Griz in August.
406mtsports.com
Basketball games, wrestling matches set for Helena area this week postponed due to weather
HELENA — A busy week before Christmas in high school sports won't take place in Helena due to the poor weather conditions expected throughout the week. Wrestling matches on Tuesday were postponed to a later date. Billings West and Missoula Hellgate were scheduled to come to Helena but won't make the trip. Basketball games between the Helena schools and Gallatin/Bozeman set for Tuesday and Thursday this week have also been postponed until Feb. 7.
406mtsports.com
MHSA reportedly dissolves Drummond-Philipsburg 8-Man football co-op
DRUMMOND — The Drummond-Philipsburg football co-op is no more after nine seasons. The Montana High School Association denied a renewal of the co-op, which played under the name Flint Creek Titans, on Monday, according to the Flint Creek Courier. The newspaper obtained the letter that the MHSA sent to Philipsburg Schools Superintendent Tom Gates and Drummond Schools Superintendent Dean Phillips.
Fairfield Sun Times
Temperatures took a dive in Dillon as conditions dropped 26 degrees in just three minutes
DILLON, Mont. - The weather across Montana has been frightful this week, and people in Dillon saw a fast fall in degrees early in the morning on Wednesday. In just three minutes, the temperature fell 26 degrees in Dillon as the Arctic cold front passed between 4:22 am and 4:25 am.
Helena Schools closed Thursday for extreme cold
Helena Public Schools has canceled school for all graded for Thursday, December 21 due to extreme cold.
Helena institution Bert and Ernie’s closes after 48 years
HELENA — It’s closing time, for the last time, at Bert and Ernie’s restaurant. After 48 years of business, the Helena institution turned off its lights on Dec. 1, leaving behind memories of shared meals, wine and company. Bert and Ernie’s “was a hub of things that...
NBCMontana
Multi-car accident on southbound I-15
MISSOULA, MT — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported emergency crews have responded to a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 145 between Bernice and Elk Park. Officials remind drivers to slow down and move over in the area of the incident. According to Montana Highway...
Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources
It is time to end Montana’s “don’t ask – don’t tell” groundwater development policy. Broadwater County’s controversial Horse Creek Hills major subdivision proposal is a prime example of a developer asserting their “right” to subdivide and develop with no regard to impacts on senior water rights or local water resources. The method employed at HCH […] The post Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources appeared first on Daily Montanan.
EPA settles with Red Mtn Truck Lines for Butte MT Fuel Spillage
Released December 19th, 2022 - Edited for Clarity by Josh Rath. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced a Clean Water Act (CWA) settlement with Red Mountain Truck Lines, Inc., in which Red Mountain agreed to pay $18,000 for alleged Clean Water Act violations after a gas station transfer incident that spilled diesel fuel into Blacktail Creek in Butte in 2021.
Massive Montana Drug Bust Puts 22 in Prison and Nets $3 Million
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - U.S. Attorney for the State of Montana, Jesse Laslovich, in an exclusive interview with KGVO News, said 22 individuals, many from Montana, with ties to the vicious Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico, were convicted of drug crimes and received lengthy prison sentences. Laslovich spoke to KGVO...
montanarightnow.com
Helena music teacher charged with assaulting two more elementary students
A Helena music teacher who was previously charged with assaulting one of his students is now facing two additional charges of assaulting children at Four Georgians Elementary School. Carson Yahvah was charged with one felony count of assault on a minor June 6 and two more felony counts of assault...
Major meth, fentanyl drug ring busted in Butte
Officials call it one of the largest federal drug trafficking probes that brought more than 2,000 pounds of meth and 722,000 fentanyl-laced pills from Mexico to Butte.
NBCMontana
Butte man sentenced for impersonating U.S. marshal
BUTTE, Mont. — A Butte man will spend five years in prison after being convicted of a felony for impersonating a U.S. marshal. Kurttis Warren Copyak, 42, was sentenced in Butte District Court on the charge of impersonating a public servant Thursday. A jury found Copyak guilty on Oct....
montanarightnow.com
Helena resident Jeanie Warden's photos from Ukraine
Hands On Global Director Valerie Hellermann and Helena Civic Television videographer and photographer Jeanie Warden, both of Helena, left for Ukraine Nov. 30 and returned Dec. 13. Originally published on helenair.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
