Dillon, MT

Corvallis' defensive strategy leads to victory over Butte Central

BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons hosted the Corvallis Blue Devils in a Southwest A Girls basketball showdown on Tuesday night. In a game that was back and forth throughout, Corvallis held on to earn a 37-34 victory. The Maroons started strong and held an 11-8 lead at the...
CORVALLIS, MT
Gurnsey signs with Grizzlies

To his left is Kinley, Scott and Kelcee Gurnsey, to the right is Keisha, Steve, Cora, Ryan, Alivia, Savannah, and Marry Joe Stosich. (Photo by John Robbins Butte Sports. Another local Butte boy inked a deal to continue his football career Wednesday morning at the Ross J. Richardson gym. Camerson...
MISSOULA, MT
Following in father's footsteps: Butte standout inks intent to play at Montana

BUTTE – Wednesday's weather outside was frightful, but the mood inside Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gymnasium was delightful. A crowd braved the snow and bluster to get inside Butte High School to celebrate the letter of intent signing by Butte Football’s Cameron Gurnsey to attend college and play football at the University of Montana. Gurnsey verbally committed to the Griz in August.
BUTTE, MT
Basketball games, wrestling matches set for Helena area this week postponed due to weather

HELENA — A busy week before Christmas in high school sports won't take place in Helena due to the poor weather conditions expected throughout the week. Wrestling matches on Tuesday were postponed to a later date. Billings West and Missoula Hellgate were scheduled to come to Helena but won't make the trip. Basketball games between the Helena schools and Gallatin/Bozeman set for Tuesday and Thursday this week have also been postponed until Feb. 7.
HELENA, MT
MHSA reportedly dissolves Drummond-Philipsburg 8-Man football co-op

DRUMMOND — The Drummond-Philipsburg football co-op is no more after nine seasons. The Montana High School Association denied a renewal of the co-op, which played under the name Flint Creek Titans, on Monday, according to the Flint Creek Courier. The newspaper obtained the letter that the MHSA sent to Philipsburg Schools Superintendent Tom Gates and Drummond Schools Superintendent Dean Phillips.
DRUMMOND, MT
Multi-car accident on southbound I-15

MISSOULA, MT — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported emergency crews have responded to a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 145 between Bernice and Elk Park. Officials remind drivers to slow down and move over in the area of the incident. According to Montana Highway...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources

It is time to end Montana’s “don’t ask – don’t tell” groundwater development policy. Broadwater County’s controversial Horse Creek Hills major subdivision proposal is a prime example of a developer asserting their “right” to subdivide and develop with no regard to impacts on senior water rights or local water resources. The method employed at HCH […] The post Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
EPA settles with Red Mtn Truck Lines for Butte MT Fuel Spillage

Released December 19th, 2022 - Edited for Clarity by Josh Rath. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced a Clean Water Act (CWA) settlement with Red Mountain Truck Lines, Inc., in which Red Mountain agreed to pay $18,000 for alleged Clean Water Act violations after a gas station transfer incident that spilled diesel fuel into Blacktail Creek in Butte in 2021.
BUTTE, MT
Helena music teacher charged with assaulting two more elementary students

A Helena music teacher who was previously charged with assaulting one of his students is now facing two additional charges of assaulting children at Four Georgians Elementary School. Carson Yahvah was charged with one felony count of assault on a minor June 6 and two more felony counts of assault...
HELENA, MT
Butte man sentenced for impersonating U.S. marshal

BUTTE, Mont. — A Butte man will spend five years in prison after being convicted of a felony for impersonating a U.S. marshal. Kurttis Warren Copyak, 42, was sentenced in Butte District Court on the charge of impersonating a public servant Thursday. A jury found Copyak guilty on Oct....
BUTTE, MT
Helena resident Jeanie Warden's photos from Ukraine

Hands On Global Director Valerie Hellermann and Helena Civic Television videographer and photographer Jeanie Warden, both of Helena, left for Ukraine Nov. 30 and returned Dec. 13. Originally published on helenair.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
HELENA, MT

