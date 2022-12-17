ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

gsutigers.com

GSU Drops Non-Conference Tilt at TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas | The Grambling State University women's basketball team wrapped up the non-conference portion of its schedule on Sunday afternoon, falling 56-45 to Texas Christian University at Schollmaier Arena. Colbi Maples paced GSU (1-10) with 18 points on 5-of-13 shooting from the field to go along with six...
GRAMBLING, LA
WNDU

Big win for Irish women’s hoops in ACC opener vs Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WNDU) - A top-10 battle in Blacksburg saw the visiting Fighting Irish hand the Virginia Tech Hokies their first loss of the season Sunday. #5 Notre Dame won 63-52 over #6 Virginia Tech, with point guard Olivia Miles leading the way yet again. Miles posted team-highs in points (16), rebounds (13), & assists (7).
BLACKSBURG, VA
Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Train derails in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department is asking drivers to avoid the Lancers Truck Stop area near Northfork road after a train derails in Montgomery County. There are no reported injuries or hazards at this time. This is a developing story. WFXR news will update...
wfxrtv.com

Dollar General opens new location in Vinton

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A new Dollar General store opened its doors in Vinton on Monday, Dec. 19. The new convenience store can be found at 10624 Stewartsville Road and, according to Dollar General’s media team, features affordable needs from household products to fresh produce. According to...
VINTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

RPD responds to shooting on Melrose Ave. NW

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police (RPD) report they were called to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for a man that had arrived in a personal vehicle with a gunshot wound. Police say they responded to the hospital at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 for a man that had...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Martinsville Police Department conducting internal investigation

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Martinsville Police Department would like the public to know that they are aware of a video being circulated on social media, involving a Martinsville Middle School student and a Martinsville Police officer. According to officials, the Martinsville Police Officer was temporarily serving as a School Resource Officer on Friday, Dec. […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wfirnews.com

Man in custody after Christiansburg stand off

Virginia State Police requested assistance from the Christiansburg Police Department. As officers arrived at the residence, the male suspect was positively identified through a window in the residence, from past encounters with Christiansburg Police Department at the residence. The troopers and officers pulled back to secure the perimeter and called for assistance.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

UPDATE: Victim identified in Roanoke County murder

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — According to the Roanoke County Information Office, the Roanoke County Police Department is now conducting a homicide investigation after being called to a structure fire last night. Reports say, just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue answered a call...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

