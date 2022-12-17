Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gsutigers.com
GSU Drops Non-Conference Tilt at TCU
FORT WORTH, Texas | The Grambling State University women's basketball team wrapped up the non-conference portion of its schedule on Sunday afternoon, falling 56-45 to Texas Christian University at Schollmaier Arena. Colbi Maples paced GSU (1-10) with 18 points on 5-of-13 shooting from the field to go along with six...
WNDU
Big win for Irish women’s hoops in ACC opener vs Virginia Tech
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WNDU) - A top-10 battle in Blacksburg saw the visiting Fighting Irish hand the Virginia Tech Hokies their first loss of the season Sunday. #5 Notre Dame won 63-52 over #6 Virginia Tech, with point guard Olivia Miles leading the way yet again. Miles posted team-highs in points (16), rebounds (13), & assists (7).
247Sports
Virginia Tech's desire to be state's team shows in recruiting under coach Brent Pry
When Virginia Tech was rolling, when it was one of the top teams year after year in the Big East and then the ACC, it did so by recruiting its own state hard, and recruiting it well. Brent Pry, who was hired 55 weeks ago, is in the process of...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
WSLS
Tracking a pair of storms Thursday, Friday after calm, cold start to the week
ROANOKE, Va. – Much like we did in Sunday’s weather article, we’ll go in reverse order to highlight a pair of storm systems first. Then, we’ll talk more about the immediate forecast. Two Turtle Dov---uhh---Storm Systems. Later this week, we’re dealt with a one-two punch of...
wfxrtv.com
Train derails in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department is asking drivers to avoid the Lancers Truck Stop area near Northfork road after a train derails in Montgomery County. There are no reported injuries or hazards at this time. This is a developing story. WFXR news will update...
wfirnews.com
Former radio personality returns to Roanoke as dog trainer
A Voice of the Valley has returned to Roanoke, now with a new way to serve. WFIR’s Emma Thomas has that story:
wfxrtv.com
Dollar General opens new location in Vinton
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A new Dollar General store opened its doors in Vinton on Monday, Dec. 19. The new convenience store can be found at 10624 Stewartsville Road and, according to Dollar General’s media team, features affordable needs from household products to fresh produce. According to...
wfxrtv.com
RPD responds to shooting on Melrose Ave. NW
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police (RPD) report they were called to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for a man that had arrived in a personal vehicle with a gunshot wound. Police say they responded to the hospital at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 for a man that had...
Martinsville Police Department conducting internal investigation
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Martinsville Police Department would like the public to know that they are aware of a video being circulated on social media, involving a Martinsville Middle School student and a Martinsville Police officer. According to officials, the Martinsville Police Officer was temporarily serving as a School Resource Officer on Friday, Dec. […]
wfirnews.com
Man in custody after Christiansburg stand off
Virginia State Police requested assistance from the Christiansburg Police Department. As officers arrived at the residence, the male suspect was positively identified through a window in the residence, from past encounters with Christiansburg Police Department at the residence. The troopers and officers pulled back to secure the perimeter and called for assistance.
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Victim identified in Roanoke County murder
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — According to the Roanoke County Information Office, the Roanoke County Police Department is now conducting a homicide investigation after being called to a structure fire last night. Reports say, just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue answered a call...
wfxrtv.com
Bedford restaurant “Azul” closing its doors for good– resources to help keep small businesses afloat
BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) — “Azul” in Bedford has become the latest local business to announce it’s closing its doors after years in the community. It’s a pattern we’ve been seeing across our region as multiple small businesses and restaurants have recently announced they wouldn’t be able to survive this holiday season.
Comments / 0