Midland, TX

One dead in 3-vehicle accident

By Odessa American
 4 days ago

One man was killed in a three-vehicle accident at 7:37 p.m. Dec. 11 on State Highway 349, mile marker 298, 21 miles north of Midland.

Derreus Malik Bryant, 25, of Sugar Land, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Travis Corbet Hall, 28, of Littcar, Ky., and Yi Zarn Wang, 72, of Slidell, La., were not injured, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Preliminary information revealed that a 2015 Nissan Altima, driven by Bryant, was traveling northbound on SH 349.

Hall, driving a 1999 Kenworth truck with trailer, was also northbound and was stopped in the inside lane of SH 349 attempting to turn left into a private drive.

The release said Bryant failed to control his speed and struck the Kenworth trailer from the rear. The Nissan Altima was then struck by a Buick Encore, driven by Wang. The driver of the Nissan was pronounced deceased on scene, the release said.

Weather conditions were foggy and the roads were wet, the report said.

It was investigated by Trooper Matthew Michel, Texas Highway Patrol – Stanton, the release said.

Odessa, TX
