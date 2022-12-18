Ferris State Wins Second Straight National Championship With 41-14 Win Over Colorado School of Mines

McKINNEY, TX – The defending Division II national champions did just that; defended.

A dominant defensive performance by Ferris State led them to a 41-14 victory over Colorado School of Mines to claim the 2022 Division II National Championship on Saturday. The Bulldogs became the first repeat national champions since Northwest Missouri State in 2015 and 2016.

Ferris State held the prolific Orediggers offense to just 212 yards of offense, and their lowest point total of the season. The Bulldogs intercepted two passes from newly-minted Harlon Hill Trophy winner John Matocha.

Ferris State opened the scoring with an impressive opening drive, capped off by a Carson Gulker 2-yard touchdown run, one of his three scoring runs on the afternoon.

The big sequence of the game would transpire late in the first half. With less than a minute to play before halftime, CJ Jefferson took an option toss and ran it in from 19 yards out to give Ferris State a 20-0 lead. On the ensuing Colorado School of Mines possession, Matocha’s pass would bounce off of his receiver’s hands and into the waiting arms of Sidney McCloud, who returned it 31 yards for a touchdown to give the Bulldogs a massive 27-0 halftime lead.

Marcus Taylor was a standout for the Bulldog offense, rushing for 103 yards, and picking up an additional 33 yards in the passing game. Mylik Mitchell was 14-of-18 passing for 170 yards for Ferris State. As a team the Bulldogs rolled up 432 yards of total offense. Brady Rose led the Bulldogs in receiving with 83 yards through the air, while Jefferson hauled in 6 passes for 71 yards.

But the star of the game was the Ferris State defense, which racked up 10 tackles for loss, including six sacks on the contest. Jordan Jones recorded five tackles and two sacks for the Bulldogs. Jovan Bayless had the other Bulldog interception in the fourth quarter.

Ferris State finishes the season as repeat National Champions with a record of 14-1. Colorado School of Mines finishes runner up in their first national championship game appearance with a record of 13-3.