Big Rapids, MI

Ferris State Wins Second Straight National Championship With 41-14 Win Over Colorado School of Mines

By Tyler Driesenga
MISportsNow
 4 days ago
McKINNEY, TX – The defending Division II national champions did just that; defended.

A dominant defensive performance by Ferris State led them to a 41-14 victory over Colorado School of Mines to claim the 2022 Division II National Championship on Saturday. The Bulldogs became the first repeat national champions since Northwest Missouri State in 2015 and 2016.

Ferris State held the prolific Orediggers offense to just 212 yards of offense, and their lowest point total of the season. The Bulldogs intercepted two passes from newly-minted Harlon Hill Trophy winner John Matocha.

Ferris State opened the scoring with an impressive opening drive, capped off by a Carson Gulker 2-yard touchdown run, one of his three scoring runs on the afternoon.

The big sequence of the game would transpire late in the first half. With less than a minute to play before halftime, CJ Jefferson took an option toss and ran it in from 19 yards out to give Ferris State a 20-0 lead. On the ensuing Colorado School of Mines possession, Matocha’s pass would bounce off of his receiver’s hands and into the waiting arms of Sidney McCloud, who returned it 31 yards for a touchdown to give the Bulldogs a massive 27-0 halftime lead.

Marcus Taylor was a standout for the Bulldog offense, rushing for 103 yards, and picking up an additional 33 yards in the passing game. Mylik Mitchell was 14-of-18 passing for 170 yards for Ferris State. As a team the Bulldogs rolled up 432 yards of total offense. Brady Rose led the Bulldogs in receiving with 83 yards through the air, while Jefferson hauled in 6 passes for 71 yards.

But the star of the game was the Ferris State defense, which racked up 10 tackles for loss, including six sacks on the contest. Jordan Jones recorded five tackles and two sacks for the Bulldogs. Jovan Bayless had the other Bulldog interception in the fourth quarter.

Ferris State finishes the season as repeat National Champions with a record of 14-1. Colorado School of Mines finishes runner up in their first national championship game appearance with a record of 13-3.

MISportsNow

Beal City Rolls to Big Win Over Morley Stanwood

BEAL CITY – The Beal City Aggies scored in bunches en route to an 85-48 victory over Morley Stanwood on Wednesday night. The Aggies burst out of the gate, taking a 24-16 lead after the first quarter, and held the Mohawks down for the remainder of the game to earn the win.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
MISportsNow

Newaygo Introduces Ralph Munger as Head Football Coach

NEWAYGO – Newaygo High School introduced Ralph Munger as its new head football coach on Tuesday morning. Munger is an iconic figure in Michigan high school football coaching history, having led Rockford to three state titles and 26 consecutive playoff appearances during his 28-year stint as the Rams head coach.
NEWAYGO, MI
MISportsNow

The Season With Lake City Girls Basketball: Bouncing Back

This winter, MISportsNow is taking you behind the scenes and giving you an exclusive look at the Lake City girls basketball program. New episodes of the miniseries are released every Tuesday on MISportsNow.com. In the third episode, Lake City works on handling pressure at practice after the loss to Evart...
LAKE CITY, MI
