FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Christmas lights brighten Statesville all around townKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Statesville Christmas parade brings out a crowd - and Santa ClausKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
This Salisbury billionaire has given away $2 billionAsh JurbergSalisbury, NC
Troopers rescue abducted 5-year-old girl, find second child missing since May
On Monday around 1:13 p.m., North Carolina State Highway Patrol was notified by the Rock Hill Police Department about a child abduction involving a 5-year-old girl that had occurred in Rock Hill, SC. Rock Hill Police said just before 10:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a local elementary school after...
WBTV
3 juveniles, 1 adult charged in Weddington house fire
WEDDINGTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County deputies have charged four people in connection with a fire that burned down a home under construction. Toward the end of November, firefighters from Wesley Chapel, Stallings and Charlotte fire departments were called to a three-story home close to completion in a Weddington neighborhood.
WBTV
New evidence in 1990 murder of Charlotte woman Kim Thomas
WBTV learned investigators asked the National Center for Missing and Exploited...
‘We’re not going to let this guy die’: Four soldiers run towards danger during Northlake Mall shooting
People working in the mall say they knew something was wrong way before the shots because people were arguing.
Woman arrested after man stabbed to death in Alexander County, deputies say
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was charged with murder Tuesday after a man was found stabbed to death at a home in Alexander County, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies responded to the stabbing at a home on US Highway 64/90 West in the Ellendale Community around 2:40 […]
2 children safe during investigation into custodial interference
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police in Rock Hill say two children are now in the care child protective services. They were found during an investigation into custodial interference. Investigators say it started Monday when Jovan Bradshaw picked up a 5-year-old girl from an elementary school in violation of a custody agreement.
qcnews.com
Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved shooting: PD
The incident happened on the 1200 block of East Hudson Road (the road closed) near Union Road.
WBTV
Suspect arrested, not struck after Gastonia Police officer fires gun
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department arrested an armed suspect on Monday evening. Police say around 6:03 p.m. in the 1200 block of E. Hudson Blvd, officers received a call that a suspect pointed a gun at a food delivery driver while she was making a delivery at a ground-floor apartment.
WBTV
Stepfather of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl makes first court appearance
The Kannapolis Police Department recently obtained warrants for the arrests of Khalil Chapman and Jennifer Chanthaboun.
Gastonia police officer fires weapon after encountering armed person at a home; road closed
GASTONIA, N.C. — An officer with the Gastonia Police Department fired their gun after they encountered an armed subject Monday night. At about 6 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 1200 block of East Hudson Boulevard about someone who had a gun. The armed person was believed...
Michigan woman says stolen luggage at Charlotte airport contained son’s ashes
CHARLOTTE — Cody White lived life to the fullest. His mom, Ann Sizemore, says he loved to travel and bring joy to his friends. “He just brought positivity and laughter to everybody,” she said. Sizemore says he started having seizures when he was 18 years old. A few...
Charlotte man, 20, charged in Lincoln County car break-ins
DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 20-year-old Charlotte man is facing charges in a series of break-ins in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies began investigating multiple car break-ins back in July. Items including guns, electronics, and credit cards were reported stolen. The stolen credit cards were used and traced […]
WBTV
Suspects in Kannapolis homicide case turn themselves in
Christopher Palmiter, 60, was arrested Saturday for failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement.
qcnews.com
4 teens accused of torching three-story home in Union County, deputies say
WEDDINGTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four teenagers are facing charges after a large, three-story house in a Weddington neighborhood was intentionally set on fire last month, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The Wesley Chapel Fire Department said firefighters from multiple agencies were called around 3:18...
Bomb threat at Chewy facility in North Carolina cleared after evacuation
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bomb threat called into the Rowan County fulfillment facility of Chewy, a popular online pet supply retailer, turned out to be a false alarm, according to the sheriff’s office. At about 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Chewy facility in Rowan County received a call reporting a bomb threat. Chewy […]
WBTV
District Attorney: Deputy’s actions justified in officer-involved shooting incident in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County District Attorney has concluded that the actions of a deputy in an officer-involved shooting on Rock Spring Drive in June did not violate any criminal laws following an investigation by the SBI. According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was called in...
qcnews.com
$2.5K ring stolen from Gastonia mall, cops say
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police say a man recently walked out of Eastridge Mall with a ring worth $2,500. The unknown man took the ring from a jewelry store inside the mall. He left the area on a bicycle while holding a Salon Centric shopping bag.
WBTV
Masked gunman robs Salisbury fish arcade
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A masked man who was able to sneak a gun past a security guard robbed a fish arcade in Salisbury, according to police. The robbery was reported at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Ace Arcade on Statesville Boulevard. According to the report, the man walked...
Mail carrier shot at while delivering packages in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A mail carrier said he was delivering packages in south Charlotte when someone started shooting at his truck. He told police a masked man shot at his mail truck around 8:30 p.m. Saturday while delivering packages in Madison Park. The mail carrier said he came upon someone...
Family searches for driver of SUV they claim caused crash, hurting father of 3
CHARLOTTE — A Ballantyne man who was in a serious motorcycle crash is recovering in the hospital as his family searches for the driver of an SUV they believe caused a chain reaction. On Dec. 12, Ed Hollingsworth was on his way to work, driving his motorcycle in Ballantyne,...
