Cornelius, NC

WBTV

3 juveniles, 1 adult charged in Weddington house fire

WEDDINGTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County deputies have charged four people in connection with a fire that burned down a home under construction. Toward the end of November, firefighters from Wesley Chapel, Stallings and Charlotte fire departments were called to a three-story home close to completion in a Weddington neighborhood.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WBTV

New evidence in 1990 murder of Charlotte woman Kim Thomas

Parents asking for help after suitcase with son’s ashes were stolen at Charlotte-Douglas Airport. A heartbreaking plea Monday night from two parents who say their son’s ashes were stolen Saturday from baggage claim. Updated: 5 hours ago. WBTV learned investigators asked the National Center for Missing and Exploited...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved shooting: PD

The incident happened on the 1200 block of East Hudson Road (the road closed) near Union Road. Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved …. The incident happened on the 1200 block of East Hudson Road (the road closed) near Union Road. Search warrants obtained in Moore County in connection …. Search...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Suspect arrested, not struck after Gastonia Police officer fires gun

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department arrested an armed suspect on Monday evening. Police say around 6:03 p.m. in the 1200 block of E. Hudson Blvd, officers received a call that a suspect pointed a gun at a food delivery driver while she was making a delivery at a ground-floor apartment.
GASTONIA, NC
Queen City News

Charlotte man, 20, charged in Lincoln County car break-ins

DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 20-year-old Charlotte man is facing charges in a series of break-ins in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies began investigating multiple car break-ins back in July. Items including guns, electronics, and credit cards were reported stolen. The stolen credit cards were used and traced […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Suspects in Kannapolis homicide case turn themselves in

Christopher Palmiter, 60, was arrested Saturday for failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement. Water sprinkler ices over portion of Jake Alexander Blvd. in Salisbury. Updated: 13 hours ago. It’s not immediately known when the road will reopen. Busy travel season picks up ahead of...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
qcnews.com

4 teens accused of torching three-story home in Union County, deputies say

WEDDINGTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four teenagers are facing charges after a large, three-story house in a Weddington neighborhood was intentionally set on fire last month, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The Wesley Chapel Fire Department said firefighters from multiple agencies were called around 3:18...
UNION COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

$2.5K ring stolen from Gastonia mall, cops say

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police say a man recently walked out of Eastridge Mall with a ring worth $2,500. The unknown man took the ring from a jewelry store inside the mall. He left the area on a bicycle while holding a Salon Centric shopping bag.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Masked gunman robs Salisbury fish arcade

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A masked man who was able to sneak a gun past a security guard robbed a fish arcade in Salisbury, according to police. The robbery was reported at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Ace Arcade on Statesville Boulevard. According to the report, the man walked...
SALISBURY, NC

