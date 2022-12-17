Read full article on original website
Related
Upworthy
Little girl mistakes shopper for Santa and he adorably plays along: 'A great Christmas present'
Kids really look forward to meeting Santa Claus during the holiday season when he comes by to drop off their presents. One such child was ecstatic when she saw "Santa Claus" at a Walmart in Teays Valley while shopping with her family. The little one named Sophie Jo couldn't stop...
Clayton News Daily
Heavy Metals Found in Dark Chocolates—Find Out Which Brands Are Affected
Dark chocolate lovers might have to re-think their favorite candy treat. Despite its reputation as a healthier sweet option, some dark chocolate bars actually contain harmful heavy metals, a new report reveals. According to the research from Consumer Reports, some brands of dark chocolate have been found to contain these...
Clayton News Daily
Joanna Gaines Posts Photo From Hospital After Undergoing Surgery Ahead of the Holidays
Joanna Gaines is set for one lazy holiday season as she recovers from surgery. The home reno reality star recently underwent a microdiscectomy, one of the most common spinal surgeries which is performed to correct herniated discs. In a new Instagram post, Gaines revealed that she's been dealing with a...
Clayton News Daily
Christie Brinkley Radiates Holiday Fashion in Red Skater Dress and Statement Heels
The 68-year-old model stepped out in her best holiday attire on Dec. 20 after a full day of promoting her new sugar-free vegan Champagne and wines, Bellissima, in New York City. Paparazzi captured photos of Brinkley as she strutted the streets of the Big Apple donning a red long-sleeve skater...
Clayton News Daily
Brie Bella Shares Photos From 'Magical' Christmas Trip to San Francisco With Daughter
Brie Bella and her daughter are ready for the holidays!. The wrestler, 39, and her 5-year-old daughter, Birdie, enjoyed a trip to San Francisco for the holidays, and Bella shared all of the special moments with her Instagram followers. The first photo in the carousel featured Bella, who posed with...
Clayton News Daily
Husky Becomes Obsessed With Man Living On The Street In Paris | The Dodo
Husky falls in love with man living on the street in Paris — and the result is something no one could have ever imagined 😭💙. Special thanks to Sora & Thibault! Follow along on TikTok: https://thedo.do/colzouti & Instagram: https://thedo.do/lavie-de-sora. Keep up with Bruno on Facebook: https://thedo.do/Brunoz. Love Animals?...
Clayton News Daily
Mystery Plant: Carob, Ceratonia siliqua
Some of my best botany field trips have been to supermarkets and produce stands. There's always something interesting to see, and it makes an easy way of bringing classroom botany close to home (and the kitchen). Now, I’ve never taken one of my classes to a European city for a late-year visit to one of the famous farmers or Christmas-time markets, but I bet it would be fun.
Comments / 0