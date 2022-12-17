ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Clayton News Daily

Heavy Metals Found in Dark Chocolates—Find Out Which Brands Are Affected

Dark chocolate lovers might have to re-think their favorite candy treat. Despite its reputation as a healthier sweet option, some dark chocolate bars actually contain harmful heavy metals, a new report reveals. According to the research from Consumer Reports, some brands of dark chocolate have been found to contain these...
Clayton News Daily

Joanna Gaines Posts Photo From Hospital After Undergoing Surgery Ahead of the Holidays

Joanna Gaines is set for one lazy holiday season as she recovers from surgery. The home reno reality star recently underwent a microdiscectomy, one of the most common spinal surgeries which is performed to correct herniated discs. In a new Instagram post, Gaines revealed that she's been dealing with a...
Clayton News Daily

Husky Becomes Obsessed With Man Living On The Street In Paris | The Dodo

Husky falls in love with man living on the street in Paris — and the result is something no one could have ever imagined 😭💙. Special thanks to Sora & Thibault! Follow along on TikTok: https://thedo.do/colzouti & Instagram: https://thedo.do/lavie-de-sora. Keep up with Bruno on Facebook: https://thedo.do/Brunoz. Love Animals?...
Clayton News Daily

Mystery Plant: Carob, Ceratonia siliqua

Some of my best botany field trips have been to supermarkets and produce stands. There's always something interesting to see, and it makes an easy way of bringing classroom botany close to home (and the kitchen). Now, I’ve never taken one of my classes to a European city for a late-year visit to one of the famous farmers or Christmas-time markets, but I bet it would be fun.

Comments / 0

Community Policy