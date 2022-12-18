Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
Scheduled for today's edition of WWE Main Event on Hulu:. *Cedric Alexander vs. Andre Chase.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SAMI TALKS BLOODLINE AND MORE
Sami Zayn spoke with Sports Illustrated about his story with The Bloodline. Watch "Battle of the Brands 2K22: Raw & SmackDown present HELL IN A CELL!. Ronda Rousey’s best moments of 2022: WWE Top 10, Dec. 22, 2022. Best moment from every month this year: WWE Playlist. If you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BATTLEGROUND CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING BACKS OFF WWE TAMPERING ALLEGATION
Battleground Championship Wrestling's Tim Embler backed off allegations that WWE pulled D-Von Dudley from the promotion's "Tribute to the Extreme" last weekend at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia after stating the promotion received a legal letter from WWE the day before Dudley was pulled. In a Facebook posting yesterday, Embler...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS FROM DES MOINES, IOWA
*Mustafa Ali defeated NXT's Axiom. *Cedric Alexander defeated NXT's Andre Chase.
Pro Wrestling Insider
ANALYST PREDICTS NBC UNIVERSAL WILL PURCHASE WWE NEXT YEAR
John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, in his 2023 prediction column, noted the following about WWE:. WWE goes all in with NBCUniversal. The WWE’s TV deals expire at the end of 2024, but it will start to negotiate new deals in April, right around when “WrestleMania” is in L.A. By the end of the year, the group will have a deal in place with NBCU that keeps “Raw” and “NXT” on USA and moves “SmackDown” from Fox to one of NBC’s channels. The real significance of this deal comes in two years the two negotiate their Peacock deal. The deals for “Raw” and “SmackDown” will lay the groundwork for NBCU to buy WWE outright.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT REPORT: TWO TAG TITLE MATCHES, RELIVING BRET AND GOLDBERG, ROXANNE TALKS, AND MORE
Your announcers are Vic Joseph and Booker T. We take a look back at last week when Roxanne Perez challenged and defeated NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose to win the title. Match Number One: Carmelo Hayes (with Trick Williams) versus Axiom. They lock up and Hayes sends Axiom to...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER WWE STARS VISITING AT DYNAMITE
Former WWE stars Jazz and Rodney Mack were at tonight's Dynamite taping in San Antonio, Texas, visiting before the show and were acknowledged before the crowd by ring announced Justin Roberts before the show went on the air. Jazz was named one of the first inductees into the Women's Wrestling...
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS FOR FRIDAY
Jim Ross and Chris Jericho are out for commentary. Rampage opens up with the Trios Royal. Teams Competing:. *Rush & Dralistico & Preston Vance. *Kip Sabian & The Butcher & The Blade. *Best Friends & Orange Cassidy. *The Blackpool Combat Club. *The Dark Order. *The Spanish Announce Project. *Ari Daivari...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TONY KHAN TALKS PLANNED NEW LOOK FOR AEW TV, HONOR CLUB RELAUNCH, THE ORIGINAL PLAN FOR CLAUDIO & MORE
Tony Khan did an interview with TV Insider talking about a number of topics. What he is most proud of when it comes to AEW: "That we’ve grown year-over-year. As of right now, [Dynamite] is up nine percent in total audience, four percent in the 18-49 demo, and 25 percent in viewers 18-34. It’s tremendous to see those gains in today’s day and age. These are really good signs for our company."
Pro Wrestling Insider
SASHA BANKS-JAPAN UPDATE
Sources within New Japan Pro Wrestling have confirmed Mercedes Varnado aka Sasha Banks is currently en route to Japan and is expected to arrive tomorrow in advance of her planned appearance at the Tokyo Dome on Wednesday 1/4/23 for the promotion's Wrestle Kingdom 17. As PWInsider.com broke several weeks ago,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
ATHENA TALKS WWE RELEASE, HOLIDAY BASH, NEW AEW MERCH AND MORE
Shop AEW has a Top Rope Tuesday Limited Edition Danhausen - VERY Evil (Only Available Until 12/27). Today AEW will share another spotlight character reveal for the AEW Fight Forever videogame. Talk Is Jericho: Athena Released By WWE. Tis the Season for Revenge? | AEW Control Center: Holiday Bash, 12/21/22.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW CHAMPION MJF RELEASES HIS AEW FIGHT FOREVER VIDEOGAME TRAILER

Pro Wrestling Insider
NEXT WEEK'S WWE NXT WILL FEATURE...
Scheduled for next Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network, previously taped:. *WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee vs. Tony D’Angelo (with Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) *The first-ever Drew Gulak Invitational. *Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James in a Battle for the Bar. *Lyra Valkyria vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS RATING, NEW WWE MERCH AND MORE
Wrestlenomics.com is reporting that FOX's Tribute To The Troops special did 612,000 viewers. It did a 0.17 in the 18-49 demo. WWE Shop has a brand-new Carmelo Hayes "Melo Don't Miss" T-Shirt.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MATT RIDDLE BREAKS SILENCE
WWE star Matt Riddle, who disappeared off WWE programming several weeks ago amidst lots of speculation about his health and future, posted the following on Twitter:. WWE has not commented on Riddle's absence from their programming. He last appeared on Raw on 12/5.
Pro Wrestling Insider
EXCLUSIVE SETH SHIRT AT RAW AND MORE
Seth Rollins announced the following exclusive shirt being sold at tonight's Raw taping in Des Moines, Iowa:. FOX News featured a piece on WWE NXT's Sol Ruca at this link. Maryse’s Holiday Outfit Has The Miz Doing Whatever She Wants | Bonus Scene S3 E8 | Miz & Mrs | USA.
Pro Wrestling Insider
CLASSIC WWF CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING EPISODES FROM 1980 ADDED TO WWE NETWORK & PEACOCK FOR THE FIRST TIME
This month's WWE Network classic drop has, for the first time in a long time, diverted from old house show broadcasts and episodes of WWF Superstars, instead dropping 10 hours of WWF Championship Wrestling from 1980, the first time this material has been seen on the WWE Network, Peacock, etc. and the first time they have been made officially available by WWE.
Pro Wrestling Insider
12/20 THIS DAY IN HISTORY: BRET HART VACATES AND REGAINS THE WCW WORLD TITLE IN ONE NIGHT
On this day in history in .... 1951 - Bob Orton (grandfather of current WWE star Randy Orton) defeats Alo Leilani in Kansas City, Missouri for the NWA Central States Heavyweight Title. 1985 - The Cobra defeats Gama Singh in Calgary, Alberta, Canada to win the Stampede British Commonwealth Mid-Heavyweight...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MANDY ROSE'S WWE FIRING HAS LED TO A BIG FINANCIAL WINDFALL
TMZ Sports has an article with the former Mandy Rose, with her agent stating she has made $500,000 on her FanTime page since her WWE departure last week. Capitalizing on her recent notoriety Mandy increased the price of the subscription site from $20 a month to $30 a month. If...
