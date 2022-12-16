ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Farming First expands Central Coast’s booming cannabis presence

The Central Coast has the potential to be the premier place to grow cannabis, especially if the federal market ever comes into play — that is what Will Terry believes. A fifth-generation farmer, Terry founded a new operation, Farming First Holdings in 2019 and invested his time, money, and effort into building a robust setup.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Valeo Networks names new president

Valeo Networks, a spinoff of Camarillo-based Saalex Solutions, announced Eric Ringelberg has been named the new president of the company, replacing Travis Mack, who will now move into a chairman role along with his CEO title. Valeo is headquartered in Rockledge, Florida but has operations in Camarillo. It is a...
CAMARILLO, CA

