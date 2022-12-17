Read full article on original website
No. 5 Arizona pulls away for 85-64 win over Montana State
TUCSON, Ariz. — Kerr Kriisa scored 18 points, Cedric Henderson Jr. added 16 and No. 5 Arizona pulled away in the second half to beat Montana State 85-64. The Wildcats earned a hard-fought win over No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday and faced another fight against the scrappy Bobcats. Arizona pulled it out by wearing down Montana State and hitting 10 of 25 3-pointers for its 26th straight home win. Oumar Ballo had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and the Wildcats scored 20 points off Montana State's 20 turnovers. Jubrile Belo had 18 points and RaeQuan Battle added 17 for the Bobcats.
Timme scores season-high 32, No. 11 Gonzaga beats Montana
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drew Timme scored a season-high 32 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and No. 11 Gonzaga beat Montana 85-75 for its 72nd straight home victory. Gonzaga's home win streak is tied with UNLV (1974-78) for the ninth-longest in NCAA history. It's the longest streak since the expansion of the NCAA Tournament in 1985 and the longest since Lamar's 80-game run from 1978-84. Texas Tech has the second-longest active home win streak in the nation at 27 games. Timme started 4 for 9 from the free throw line but went 4 for 4 down the stretch to seal the game after a late Montana rally.
