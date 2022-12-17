SPOKANE, Wash. — Drew Timme scored a season-high 32 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and No. 11 Gonzaga beat Montana 85-75 for its 72nd straight home victory. Gonzaga's home win streak is tied with UNLV (1974-78) for the ninth-longest in NCAA history. It's the longest streak since the expansion of the NCAA Tournament in 1985 and the longest since Lamar's 80-game run from 1978-84. Texas Tech has the second-longest active home win streak in the nation at 27 games. Timme started 4 for 9 from the free throw line but went 4 for 4 down the stretch to seal the game after a late Montana rally.

