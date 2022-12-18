Read full article on original website
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. out indefinitely
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — University of Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. will be out of the lineup indefinitely for right knee management, the university announced on Wednesday. The freshman has played in five games this season and is averaging 12.4 points per game on 38.9% shooting. He's also averaging 1.8 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game. When active, Smith Jr. is tied for second on the team in scoring with freshman guard Anthony Black.
Cam Ball stepping into key role for Razorbacks
The AutoZone Liberty Bowl will feature ample opportunity for several young Razorbacks to see extended action on the field. Redshirt freshman Cam Ball has already begun to earn a more substantial role along the Arkansas defensive line this season and could be making his first career start in the bowl game against Kansas.
bestofarkansassports.com
Travis Williams Part of New UA Coaches Trio Making $850,000 Difference from Predecessors
FAYETTEVILLE — When he found out he was going to be Arkansas’ next defensive coordinator, the first person Travis Williams called was his wife. It wasn’t until that night that the couple told their three daughters. Leaving the home of Disney World, where Williams had the same role at UCF, can be hard to sell for kids between the ages of 5-11, but they were excited about the move to Fayetteville.
Bears add Arkansas wide receiver transfer Ketron Jackson
Sophomore receiver Ketron Jackson committed to the Baylor Bears Tuesday afternoon after entering the transfer portal on December 5th. Jackson was a starter for Arkansas last year, starting 8 of 12 games last year as he had 16 receptions for 277 yards and 3 scores averaging 17.3 yards per reception. As a true freshman in 2021, Jackson appeared in all 13 of the Razorbacks games, putting up 5 receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown on the season.
Pittman thankful for loyalty of high school signees
Arkansa class rankings go from 17th to 21st
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Home of the Razorbacks Recognized as 2022 College Football Field of the Year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Home of the Razorbacks – Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium and Frank Broyles Field – was recently recognized as the 2022 College Football Field of the Year by Sports Field Management (SFMA). SFMA is the professional organization for 2,700 members who manage sports...
5newsonline.com
Bentonville football player Joey Su'a takes inspiring path to become a Razorback
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Monday was a day some didn't think was possible for Bentonville offensive lineman Joey Su'a. "We had a meeting a couple of years ago with Joey's academic staff and teachers and I mentioned Joey has a real possibility of making it D-I and they laughed," said Joe Su'a, Joey's father.
A complete list of Arkansas prep football D-I signees
By Kyle Sutherland I Photo by Jimmy Jones The football early signing period kicked off on Wednesday morning and will go through Friday. Below is a compiled list of players who have or are expected to sign at some point this week. If you know of any additions or corrections to the list, ...
Arkansas National Signing Day NLI Tracker
Follow along here as Arkansas recruits put pen to paper and send in their National Letter of Intent (NLI) during Wednesday's National Signing Day for Class of 2023 recruits. As each prospect signs with the Hogs, we will place their capsule in the chronological order that they sign and flip them from 'unsigned to 'signed.' As a default to start, players are listed in alphabetical order with 'unsigned' by their names.
hogville.net
Arkansas picks up prep for Liberty Bowl clash with Kansas
Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman is well aware of the perception that Kansas’ football team and its fans are more excited about a matchup of 6-6 programs in the 64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl Dec. 28 in Memphis. But Pittman is also of the belief that his team will...
Unbeaten Arkansas seeking success in San Diego
No. 17 Arkansas (13-0) set to face No. 16 Oregon (9-1) Tuesday in San Diego
AdWeek
Tiffany Lee Promoted to Weekday Mornings at KFSM in Arkansas
Tiffany Lee has been promoted to morning co-anchor of Fort Smith, Ark., CBS affiliate KFSM. Starting January 2, Lee will co-anchor 5NEWS This Morning Monday through Friday from 4:30 to 7 a.m. alongside Jo Ellison and meteorologist Zac Scott. She has been anchoring the Saturday and Sunday morning newscasts while reporting for the station’s morning newscast during the weekdays.
worldatlas.com
Most Underrated Towns In Arkansas
Arkansas itself is an underrated state, bordering the Mississippi River with Little Rock as its capital. It is most loved for its natural beauty, with an abundance of mountains, lakes, and forests to visit, but the local culture makes it even more attractive. With so much to do and see...
Fort Smith named among top 15 neediest cities in study
Fort Smith, Arkansas was named among the top 15 cities in the U.S. for neediness in a new study conducted by WalletHub recently.
onlyinark.com
The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry
Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
KHBS
Cave Springs infant killed by husky
CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — A dog killed a four-day-old baby in Cave Springs last week, according to Nathan Smith, Benton County prosecutor. On Dec. 14, 2022, the husky put its mouth on the baby's head. The husky's tooth penetrated the baby's head. The child was brought to Arkansas Children's...
Upcoming weather impacting Fort Smith trash pickup
City of Fort Smith Solid Waste Services will be collecting regularly scheduled Friday pickups to Wednesday for this week.
Accident impedes traffic on I-49 in Springdale
Traffic slows to a crawl due to an accident on Interstate 49 on Dec. 18.
kawx.org
US, Arkansas Flags to Half Staff for Detective Paul Newell
Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the Arkansas State flag to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Flags will fly at half-staff from December 20, 2022, to December 28, 2022. On the morning of...
Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
