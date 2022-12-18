FAYETTEVILLE — When he found out he was going to be Arkansas’ next defensive coordinator, the first person Travis Williams called was his wife. It wasn’t until that night that the couple told their three daughters. Leaving the home of Disney World, where Williams had the same role at UCF, can be hard to sell for kids between the ages of 5-11, but they were excited about the move to Fayetteville.

