Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Store Closure In Minneapolis Expected At MarshallsMatt LillywhiteMinneapolis, MN
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
Bucs Projected to Move on From Leonard Fournette in 2023 NFL Mock Draft
The Buccaneers could move on from Leonard Fournette by taking one of the most dominant RBs in the draft.
Saints, Browns brace for brutal cold with slim playoff hopes
The weather will be frightful for the Saints and Browns
Idaho8.com
Broncos’ Wilson won’t be easing up after recent concussion
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson said after practice he feels great as he returns from a recent concussion. He doesn’t plan on cutting back on his scrambling. He understands the risks and said he didn’t sign up for tennis. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal against Kansas City on Dec. 11. Although he cleared the concussion protocol, Wilson was a spectator as his backup, Brett Rypien, helped the Broncos rally for a 24-15 win over Arizona last weekend. Wilson is preparing to play in Los Angeles against the Rams on Christmas Day.
Idaho8.com
Injuries at guard a big problem for Carr, Raiders’ offense
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels knew his team was in trouble even while holding a 17-3 halftime lead over the New England Patriots last Sunday. The Raiders didn’t have either of their starting guards, and McDaniels’ concerns proved to be well-founded as the Patriots shut down Las Vegas’ offense in the second half. Hroniss Grasu started at right guard in place of the injured Alex Bars, and Jordan Meredith stepped in at left guard for Dylan Parham, who was hurt during the game. McDaniels says he’ll have a better idea whether Bars and Parham can play Saturday at Pittsburgh after the team practices outdoors on Thursday.
Since hiring Deion Sanders, 13 Colorado recruits have already lost their scholarships
At least 13 Colorado recruits have lost their scholarships since the school hired Deion Sanders as its new coach. Sanders had previously encouraged players to enter the transfer portal to make room for his incoming recruits.
Idaho8.com
Doncic, Mavericks rebound to beat Timberwolves for split
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 25 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds and Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-99 on Wednesday night to split the two-game set. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points after an illness sidelined him Monday night in Dallas’ 116-106 loss in Minnesota in which Doncic and coach Jason Kidd were ejected. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 19 points and Christian Wood added 12 for Dallas, which had lost two in a row. Rudy Gobert returned for the Timberwolves after missing three games with a sprained ankle, finishing with 19 points and 15 rebounds. Anthony Edwards had 23 points and Austin Rivers added 21 points in his second straight start for Minnesota, which had won three straight.
Idaho8.com
Magic rally past Rockets 116-110 for 7th win in 8 games
HOUSTON (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 25 points, rookie Paolo Banchero had 23 points and 13 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 116-110. The Magic took their first lead when Cole Anthony drilled a 3-pointer to make it 96-95 with 7:11 remaining. Anthony finished with 15 points. Orlando has won seven of eight since beginning the season 5-20. Kevin Porter Jr. scored 31 points for the Rockets, who dropped their fourth straight. Jalen Green had 21 points and eight rebounds, and Kenyon Martin Jr. scored 18 points.
Idaho8.com
Devils beat Panthers 4-2 to end six-game skid
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jesper Bratt scored twice and Yegor Sharangovich had the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period as the New Jersey Devils beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 to snap a six-game skid. Tomas Tatar added an empty-netter and Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 34 saves for the Devils, who were 0-5-1 since a win at home against Chicago on Dec. 6. Eric Staal and Eetu Luostarinen had goals for Florida, which has lost two straight and five of seven. Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 29 saves.
Idaho8.com
Clippers use full roster to rout Hornets 126-105
LOS ANGLEES (AP) — Paul George scored 22 points, Nicolas Batum added 21 and the injury-ravaged Los Angeles Clippers had their whole roster available in a 126-105 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. George, Ivica Zubac, Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell returned to the lineup, with Powell making his first appearance since Nov. 29 after missing 10 games because of a groin injury. After the entire roster practiced together for the first time Tuesday, the Clippers shot 50.6% from the field and held the Hornets to 40.2%. Charlotte star LaMelo Ball, from nearby Chino Hills, had his first triple-double of the season. Ball had 25 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists.
Idaho8.com
Haliburton scores 33 points, Pacers beat slumping Celtics
BOSTON (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 33 points and the Indiana Pacers opened a 30-point lead in the first half before holding off the slumping Boston Celtics 117-112 on Wednesday night. Former Celtics player Aaron Nesmith had 15 points, Chris Duarte added 14 and Myles Turner had 10 to help the Pacers win for just the second time in six games. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 41 points after missing a game because of personal reasons, while point guard Marcus Smart sat out with a non-COVID illness. Jaylen Brown added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Boston, and Malcolm Brogdon had 18 points. Atop the NBA a week ago, the Celtics have dropped five of six.
Idaho8.com
Sabonis leads balanced scoring as Kings beat Lakers 134-120
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 13 points, 21 rebounds and 12 assists to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 134-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James led the Lakers with 31 points. Sabonis recorded his second triple-double of the season to go along with nine straight double-doubles and his NBA-leading 22 this year. Kings rookie Keegan Murray matched his career-high with 23. Kevin Huerter scored 26 points and Harrison Barnes added 20.
Comments / 0