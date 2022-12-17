Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
The Book “Simple Personal Finance Strategies They Didn’t Teach You in School” is published
Unfortunately, personal money management skills are rarely taught in high school or college. Many graduate from high school or college without a basic understanding of personal money management. This means many individuals may struggle to fully understand the proper use of credit cards, how to manage mortgage debt, how to...
Woonsocket Call
S. Mark Borowicz Named “Wybitny Polak” Outstanding Pole Award Winner in Business 2022
Pure Wafer CEO Receives Award from Poland’s Consulate General. Pure Wafer, America’s number one supplier of silicon solutions and services – including prime grade, wafer reclaim products - to the world’s top semiconductor manufacturers and semiconductor equipment makers, announced that CEO S. Mark (Marek) Borowicz has received the 2022 Outstanding Pole Award, Business Category. Borowicz received his award from Poland’s Consulate General in Los Angeles.
Woonsocket Call
Jardena London of Rosetta Agile Explains Transformational Leadership in Cultivating Transformations
Transformation and Business Agility Consultant and Keynote Speaker, Jardena London, releases a new book titled “Cultivating Transformations: A Leader’s Guide to Connecting the Soulful and Practical,” where she teaches the practice of transformational leadership to business leaders. Jardena London has made the secrets of her exclusive consulting...
Woonsocket Call
ITOCO Welcomes Scientist Focused on Developing Carbon Credits
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / ITOCO INC. (OTC PINK:ITMC). ITOCO Inc. is pleased to welcome Jose Alves as Chief Agronomist. Based in Lisbon, Portugal, Mr. Alves holds a Degree in Biology and a Master's Degree in Agronomic Engineering from the Instituto Superior de Agronomia, Universidade Técnica de Lisboa.
AOL Corp
U.S. flies bombers, stealth jets as Kim's sister threatens
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States flew nuclear-capable bombers and advanced stealth jets in a show of force against North Korea on Tuesday, as the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un derided doubts about her country’s military and threatened a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile test.
Woonsocket Call
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Trillion Energy, Silver Bullet Mines, Clean Air Metals, Mullen Group and Psyence Group Discussing Their Latest News
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Trillion Energy, Silver Bullet Mines, Clean Air Metals, Mullen Group and Psyence Group discussing their latest news. The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors...
Woonsocket Call
Global Crypto ATM Strategic Business Report 2022 Featuring Bitaccess, Coinme, Coinsource, Covault, General Bytes, Genesis Coin, Lamassu, Mainstreet Automaten, & RusBit - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Crypto ATM: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Crypto ATM Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2027. The global market for Crypto ATM estimated at US$115.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 53.6% over the period 2020-2027.
Woonsocket Call
Global Digital Badges Market Report 2022: Increasing Collaborations between Digital Badges Vendors and Corporates/Institutions - Market to Reach $442.5 Million by 2027 from $134.3 Million in 2020 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Digital Badges: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Digital Badges Market to Reach $442.5 Million by 2027. The global market for Digital Badges estimated at US$134.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$442.5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Woonsocket Call
Critical Metals Corp. Announces Execution of Binding Lithium Offtake Agreement with BMW
Binding lithium offtake agreement will supply battery-grade lithium hydroxide to the premium automotive manufacturer. European Lithium Ltd (ASX: EUR) (“European Lithium”), a mineral exploration company in a proposed business combination (the “Proposed Business Combination”) with Sizzle Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: SZZL) (“Sizzle”) to form Critical Metals Corp. (“Critical Metals” or the “Company”), today announced that it has signed a binding long term lithium offtake agreement (the “Offtake Agreement”) via its wholly-owned Austrian subsidiary ECM Lithium AT GmbH (“ECM Lithium”) with auto manufacturer Bayerische Motoren Werkte Aktiengesellschaft (“BMW”). Upon closing of the Proposed Business Combination, ECM Lithium will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The Offtake Agreement secures the Company’s first offtake of battery-grade lithium hydroxide to be sourced from the Wolfsberg Lithium Project (the “Project”) in Austria.
Woonsocket Call
InnoCare Announces Approval to Conduct a Phase II Clinical Trial of Orelabrutinib in Combination with Tafasitamab + Lenalidomide in China
InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969; SSE: 688428) announced today that the Company has received approval from the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) to conduct a single-arm, open-label, multi-cohort phase II clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of orelabrutinib in combination with tafasitamab + lenalidomide for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
Woonsocket Call
Endoluxe Announces First ENT Procedures Using Endoluxe Vision System
Endoluxe congratulates Keith Matheny, MD, FARS, of Collin County Ear Nose & Throat in Frisco, TX, for being the first ear, nose and throat (ENT) surgeon in the U.S. to use the Endoluxe Vision System for endoscopic sinus surgery. Dr. Matheny is a nationally-known innovator in the field of Otolaryngology and has developed or been involved with several game-changing technologies around the ENT space over the past two decades.
Woonsocket Call
The Call of Duty Endowment Announces Its 2022 Seal of Distinction Recipient
Special Operators Transition Foundation to Receive $30,000 Unrestricted Grant for Excellence in Job Placement for Veterans. The Call of Duty Endowment is proud to announce the selection of Special Operators Transition Foundation (SOTF) as the 2022 recipient of the Call of Duty Endowment Seal of Distinction, the standard of excellence in the veterans’ employment sector. SOTF is a Georgia-based organization with national reach that specializes in assisting Special Operations Forces veterans with transitioning from the military into their next successful career.
Elon Musk hits back at being blamed for Tesla cratering toward its worst year ever, says people are saving instead of buying stocks
Tesla shares have plummeted 38% since Musk finalized his Twitter takeover on October 27. The Nasdaq has fallen 2% over the same period.
Woonsocket Call
Global Smart Air Purifier Market 2022 to 2031 - Featuring Dyson Technology, LG Electronics, Sunbeam Products and Whirlpool Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Smart Air Purifier Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global smart air purifier market. The global smart air purifier market is expected to grow from $6.05 billion...
Woonsocket Call
$220.9+ Billion Worldwide Automotive Engineering Services Industry to 2031 - Rising Demand for Emission-Less Transportation Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Automotive Engineering Services Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global automotive engineering services market. The global automotive engineering services market is expected to grow from $199.0 billion...
Woonsocket Call
Indian visa online team excited to offer New Zealand citizens Indian visas
The indian visa online team are excited to announce that we are now offering Indian visas for New Zealand citizens!Our immigration experts will thoroughly review your application form and provide you with the best chance of success when applying for an Indian visa.We are committed to providing our clients with a hassle-free experience and will ensure that your application is processed quickly and efficiently. Contact us today to get started!
Woonsocket Call
Irenic Announces Support for Palliser’s Efforts to Requisition a General Meeting and Reconstitute the Board of Directors of Capricorn Energy
Contends New Leadership Can Help Capricorn Abandon the Proposed NewMed Merger in Favor of Value-Maximizing Alternatives. Irenic Capital Management, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Irenic” or “we”), which has an approximately 1.6% stake in Capricorn Energy plc (LSE: CNE.L) (“Capricorn” or the “Company”), today announced that it supports Palliser Capital Master Fund Limited’s (together with its affiliates, “Palliser”) decision to requisition a general meeting (the “EGM”) of the Company’s shareholders, whereat they will have an opportunity to vote on the removal and replacement of members of the Board of Directors (the “Board”).
Woonsocket Call
Global Wind Turbines Database 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Wind Turbines Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This product is a worldwide database of wind turbines. It includes 1899 entries. For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ehceo6. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005405/en/. Contacts. ResearchAndMarkets.com. Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager. For E.S.T Office Hours Call...
Woonsocket Call
Pangea Technologies Offers CNC and Injection Molding Services
Industries focused on manufacturing operations require standard tools and materials to develop quality products. Pangea Technologies is a trusted product engineering company committed to providing high-quality manufacturing products. The company has its headquarters in Chicago, IL, USA, and they offer mechanical engineering design services. With its manufacturing facility located in India, they can provide different industries with quality CNC machined parts. Their services and products facilitate productivity in the different operations of their clients. They have well-trained experts and the resources to offer standard services. Their services include engineering simulation, prototyping, value engineering, real-time monitoring, mobility software solutions, induction heating, LED lighting, analytics, industrial design, high-speed design, and circuit simulations.
Banned Books: Author Susan Kuklin on telling stories that inform understanding
Susan Kuklin published the award-winning Beyond Magenta in 2014. The collection of images and interviews with transgender and nonbinary teens and young adults centers their experiences and identities.
Comments / 0