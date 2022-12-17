Contends New Leadership Can Help Capricorn Abandon the Proposed NewMed Merger in Favor of Value-Maximizing Alternatives. Irenic Capital Management, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Irenic” or “we”), which has an approximately 1.6% stake in Capricorn Energy plc (LSE: CNE.L) (“Capricorn” or the “Company”), today announced that it supports Palliser Capital Master Fund Limited’s (together with its affiliates, “Palliser”) decision to requisition a general meeting (the “EGM”) of the Company’s shareholders, whereat they will have an opportunity to vote on the removal and replacement of members of the Board of Directors (the “Board”).

1 DAY AGO