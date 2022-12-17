Read full article on original website
Nebraska 2023 Class Superlatives
Every recruiting cycle we break out superlatives and discuss who could stand out, who will surprise and much, much more. Unsurprisingly a number of good players get left out of these lists. This year there was no category for Princewill Umanmielen, a Top247 edge rusher, nor did I have a category for Maverick Noonan, a potential multiyear force on defense or Sam Sledge, a safe bet to become a pretty great interior lineman for the Huskers. Then there’s lottery tickets like Kwinten Ives or Brice Turner or Jaylen Lloyd. All of whom possess unique upside and were obvious favorites of Nebraska’s assistants when they turned on the film.
New Husker staff's dash to early signing day proved productive – and a preview
It was just the other day when Nebraska's new football coach was talking to the man who ran for a half-a-million yards or thereabouts at Chadron State, before the NFL, before playing in the Super Bowl. And somewhere during that conversation Matt Rhule was having with Danny Woodhead, a point...
Signing Day flip as Nebraska gets DL Vincent Carroll-Jackson
Vincent Carroll-Jackson loved his fit in Syracuse's defense during an official visit earlier this month, which led to a commitment. So when Nebraska hired defensive coordinator Tony White away from the Orange shortly after the visit, the 6-foot-285-pound Carroll-Jackson became a target for the Cornhuskers. The Harrisburg (Pa.) Central Dauphin...
Kansas State gets coveted 2022 linebacker Asa Newsom
In one of the biggest wins of the 2022 recruiting cycle, Kansas State landed the commitment of Asa Newsom. The Iowa-located athlete had a long, lengthy recruitment which featured many schools in consideration. K-State appeared a long-shot, but Newsom made things official with his announcement on DAY. Choosing the Wildcats...
Oklahoma linebacker Eric Fields commits to Nebraska
The latest Husker commitment comes from Eric Fields, a linebacker from Oklahoma who just visited the Nebraska campus for the first time this past weekend. Nebraska hadn't been anywhere on his recruitment radar until Matt Rhule's staff arrived and hit him up a little more than three weeks ago. Fields was choosing between the Huskers, Texas Tech and Arkansas State in the final days before early signing day.
Nebraska can't finish flip of local athlete Beni Ngoyi
Lincoln High wide receiver Beni Ngoyi took it to National Signing Day, but stuck with the school that won his original commitment, as he signed with Iowa State on Wednesday morning. Nebraska and new coach Matt Rhule made a big push late, but came up short. Iowa State announced Ngoyi’s...
In Kade McIntyre, Sooners reel in signee from Nebraska for second year in a row
NORMAN, Okla. — Until last year, it had been a very long time since the Sooners signed a player from the state of Nebraska. Now they’ve done it two years in a row, with Kade McIntyre aboard. Position: ATH. School: Fremont (Neb.) Archbishop Bergan. Signing Time: 7:05 a.m....
Another portal addition surfaces for Huskers
A new Husker portal addition surfaced on Wednesday. It was announced on the Nebraska football signing day show that former Baylor running back and receiver Josh Fleeks has joined the program. Fleeks will be a fifth-year senior. While he didn't play a lot for the Bears recently, he does have...
Social media reaction to Malachi Coleman committing to Nebraska
Nebraska football and head coach Matt Rhule netted a big win on National Signing Day, beating out Colorado for the signature of long-time commitment Malachi Coleman. Coleman, who has some of the best physical traits in the 2023 recruiting class, picked the Huskers over a host of offers and became the highest-rated commitment in Nebraska's class with his pledge on Wednesday.
Florida transfer Chief Borders commits to Nebraska
Nebraska football continued its run of landing transfer portal targets on Tuesday evening, picking up a commitment from Florida linebacker transfer Chief Borders. Borders, who officially visited Nebraska this past weekend, announced his decision on social media, becoming the third transfer from Florida to announce his intention to join the Huskers in 2023.
Plan is for Casey Thompson to return to Huskers in 2023
Casey Thompson is planning to return to Nebraska football in 2023, his father Charles Thompson confirmed to Husker247 on Monday night. While Nebraska's starting quarterback in 2022 will need some time to heal from various injuries suffered this past fall (throwing shoulder, ulnar nerve damage in his right arm and an elbow contusion), his experience and toughness makes him arguably the most valuable player Matt Rhule could keep on the roster for his first season as NU's coach.
Daily Delivery: Kansas State football recruiting ends with a surge for an impressive class
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State football announced a class of 26 new recruits on Wednesday, a class that ranked 29th nationally and fifth in the Big 12, according to 247Sports. As Fitz explains, the K-State program captured a Big 12 title this season with classes that measure well below that, so this is an exciting sign for the future of the program. And that Big 12 title may have helped Chris Klieman's program land a pair of notable players on signing day.
Tre Spivey commits and signs with Kansas State
After becoming a main target of the Kansas State coaching staff in the last few months, the Wildcats finally landed their man. On Early Signing Day, Tre Spivey simultaneously announced his commitment and penned his signature with the Wildcats over fierce competition from Oklahoma State and Arizona. Son of former Major League Baseball player Junior Spivey, the big-bodied weapon revealed his eagerly awaited choice live on his Instagram page during an Early Signing Day ceremony at Hamilton High School.
Kansas loses quarterback commit Kasen Weisman on National Signing Day
Kansas football quarterback commit Kasen Weisman has decommitted from the program on National Signing Day. The class of 2023 recruit announced his decision on social media Wednesday morning. The decision comes after Weisman elected to take an official visit to Colorado this past weekend, the final weekend for visits in the 2022 calendar year. For more on where KU football could turn after Weisman's decommitment, click here.
Hoosier Hysterics! VIDEO Podcast: Crushed by Kansas w/ BRIAN EVANS
Another road trip for IUBB in the books and another disappointing loss to a top team. We can't possibly break this down on our own so we call in our former Big Ten Player of the Year expert, BRIAN EVANS! And we share some stories from an entertaining weekend in Lawrence, KS.
Foley didn't need long to think, 'We can't let this guy go'
Tristan Alvano's resume already would grab any special team coach's attention. But as Ed Foley did his research on the Omaha Westside kicker, that 45-yarder to capture the ring was different than the rest. It was a center-cut kick to win a state championship with no time on the clock. It removed any doubt there could be.
