Every recruiting cycle we break out superlatives and discuss who could stand out, who will surprise and much, much more. Unsurprisingly a number of good players get left out of these lists. This year there was no category for Princewill Umanmielen, a Top247 edge rusher, nor did I have a category for Maverick Noonan, a potential multiyear force on defense or Sam Sledge, a safe bet to become a pretty great interior lineman for the Huskers. Then there’s lottery tickets like Kwinten Ives or Brice Turner or Jaylen Lloyd. All of whom possess unique upside and were obvious favorites of Nebraska’s assistants when they turned on the film.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 HOURS AGO