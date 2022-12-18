Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Semi truck collision leaves highway filled with brewCristoval VictorialTampa, FL
Walmart is now using drones for delivery in FloridaR.A. HeimTampa, FL
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden HistoryModern GlobeTampa, FL
Company Works on Revolutionizing Healthcare Staffing ProblemsModern GlobeTampa, FL
NHL
Live Blog: Lightning at Red Wings
Live updates from Wednesday's matchup vs. the Wings in Detroit. The Lightning are in action on Wednesday for the final time before the holiday break, as the face the Red Wings in the second half of a back-to-back. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM,...
NHL
Detroit completes three-team trade with Florida and Anaheim
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today acquired defenseman Michael Del Zotto from the Florida Panthers in exchange for right wing Givani Smith and subsequently traded Del Zotto to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for center Danny O'Regan. O'Regan, 28, has spent the entire 2022-23 season with the American Hockey...
NHL
Bruins Recall Craig Smith from Providence
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 21, that the team has recalled forward Craig Smith from Providence. Smith, 33, has skated in 18 games with Boston this season, tallying one goal and three assists for four points. The 6-foot, 204-pound forward has appeared in 807 career NHL games with Boston and Nashville, totaling 192 goals and 210 assists for 402 points. The Madison, Wisconsin native was originally selected by Nashville in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 21.12.22
A day after picking up their second straight win over the San Jose Sharks, the Flames were back on the ice for an up-tempo practice in LA. With a pair of solid performances in Northern California, the Flames ran with the same lines and pairings used in both games against the Sharks during their skate:
NHL
Rantanen Buries OT Winner as Avalanche Top Canadiens 2-1
Mikko Rantanen scored the overtime winner as Colorado defeated Montreal 2-1 on Wednesday night. The Colorado Avalanche continue to pick up points as they defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 in overtime on Wednesday night at Ball Arena, as the Avalanche concluded their five-game homestand (4-1-0). Colorado is now 18-11-2 on the season.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Holiday Cheers
The Kraken took a commanding four-goal lead into the third period here Tuesday and could have made it 5-0 with a Brandon Tanev penalty shot. Instead, the St. Louis Blues, playing their second game in back-to-back nights, put a scare in the full-house holiday crowd with two goals in the first 11 minutes of the final period.
NHL
Lightning's game in Buffalo on Friday rescheduled for March 4
NEW YORK (Dec. 21, 2022) - NHL Game No. 536 on Friday, Dec. 23 between the Tampa Bay Lightningand the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center has been postponed, and rescheduled to Saturday, March 4 at 12:30 p.m. ET, due to the severe winter storm expected to impact the area. NHL...
NHL
RECAP: Rasmussen's four-point night pushes Red Wings past Lightning, 7-4
A day after head coach Derek Lalonde admitted his club was battling confidence issues, Michael Rasmussen's four-point night helped the Detroit Red Wings snap a six-game winless streak with a 7-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena. Captain Dylan Larkin and David Perron also...
NHL
Hoffman, Canadiens defeat Coyotes in OT to end 3-game skid
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Mike Hoffman scored 1:08 into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Monday. Hoffman's wrist shot from the high slot eluded Karel Vejmelka to seal the victory. "We were trying to regroup in the neutral zone and...
NHL
How Johnston is growing into an NHL athlete and a lineup regular
The Stars' decision to keep 19-year-old Wyatt Johnston was a little out of character for this organization, but the risk sure is paying off right now. Dallas GM Jim Nill has a history of "over-seasoning" his prospects in order to make sure they are ready when it comes time to step up to the NHL, so trusting Johnston would be able to handle the pressure was a big leap.
NHL
MTL@COL: Game recap
DENVER -- Jake Allen starred in goal, but Canadiens fell 2-1 in overtime to the defending Stanley Cup champions on Wednesday. It was Montreal's first game against former Hab Artturi Lehkonen since dealing the 27-year-old to the Avs last spring. The Canadiens opened the scoring for a second consecutive game...
NHL
Soccer Kings
Kings players look back on the 2022 World Cup and their own soccer experiences. It's pretty common knowledge that part of the LA Kings pre-game warmup ritual includes a soccer game in an obscure area of the current arena's event level, and the maintenance crew at Crypto.com Arena is certainly no stranger to repairing busted ceiling panels at the expense of a misplaced ball. But they don't use nets, so what are they actually playing? And are the players real soccer fans? With the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the rearview mirror, some of the Kings divulged their true fandom of European football.
NHL
Game Preview: 12.22.22 vs. CAR
PIT: 19-9-4 (42 points) | CAR: 20-6-6 (46 points) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins take on the Carolina Hurricanes at PPG Paints Arena for their third of four matchups (TV: AT&T SportsNet; Radio 105.9 The X). The Penguins are 12-6-3 in their last 21 games against the Hurricanes overall dating back to Jan. 17, 2016. Pittsburgh is 7-4-1 in its last 12 home games versus Carolina. The last time the Penguins played the Hurricanes on December 22 was in 2018 when they defeated them 3-0 heading into Christmas break. Jake Guentzel scored two goals and Sidney Crosby had three assists. The Penguins are in the midst of a four-game stretch versus divisional opponents. Pittsburgh is 4-1-1 against Metropolitan Division foes this year, outscoring their opponents by a combined 21-13 margin.
NHL
2 Sabres home games rescheduled due to impending inclement weather
Original tickets for both games can be used for entry to the rescheduled date and time. Due to impending inclement weather in Western New York, and out of an abundance of caution, the NHL has postponed the Buffalo Sabres' home game on Friday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game...
NHL
Red Wings defeat Lightning, end 6-game skid
DETROIT -- Michael Rasmussen had two goals and two assists, and the Detroit Red Wings ended a six-game skid with a 7-4 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday. Rasmussen set NHL career highs for goals and points in a game playing on a line...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Stars 3
DALLAS, TX - Mattias Janmark scored a pair of goals against his former team to help propel the Edmonton Oilers to a 6-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night at American Airlines Center. "I think I scored basically all my points this year against former teams, so it...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Blue Jackets
In their final home game of the 2022 calendar year, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (10-15-7) will host Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (10-18-2) on Tuesday evening. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
NHL
NHL On Tap: McDavid, Robertson face off in battle of top scorers
Panthers dealing with adversity; former Red Wings coach returns to Detroit with Lightning. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from seven games Wednesday. McDavid, Robertson square off. Two of the...
NHL
Super 16: Holiday wish list for NHL teams
It's the holiday season, and the Boston Bruins continue to unwrap wins. The Bruins are the unanimous No. 1 in this week's Super 16 power rankings. It is their sixth straight week in the top spot, but the first time all 13 voters ranked them first. But that is only...
NHL
Bratt, Devils Pull Off 3rd Period Comeback Win to Snap Skid | GAME STORY
New Jersey scored three third-period goals to flip a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 win. The Devils snapped their six-game winless streak (0-5-1) with a 4-2 victory against Florida Wednesday night at FLA Live Arena.Jesper Bratt scored twice for the Devils, as did Yegor Sharangovich and Tomas Tatar. Goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood made 33 saves.
