KTBS
Signing-day updates: DL Nicholas Fernandez is 12th defensive player to join Arizona's 2023 class
Arizona has signed 20 players so far in its 2023 class. Defensive lineman Nicholas Fernandez of San Pedro, California, just became No. 20. Fernandez, listed at 6-4, 265 pounds, played tight end and defensive end at San Pedro High School. The three-star prospect totaled 40 catches for 551 yards and seven touchdowns in two-plus seasons on offense. He had 55 tackles, including 10 sacks, on defense.
KTBS
UA recruiting confidential: Analysts assess Cats’ class entering early signing period
The month of December in college football has evolved into something Tucsonans know well:. Between the transfer portal, the early signing period and the coaching carousel, December has become a non-stop torrent of transactions and change. To help bring it all into focus ahead of Wednesday — the first day...
KTBS
Watch: The best things Tommy Lloyd said after No. 5 Arizona's win over Montana State
It's unusual for Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd to show visible frustration in postgame press conferences, but Tuesday was an exception. After No. 5 Arizona's 85-64 win over defending Big Sky champion Montana State on Tuesday at McKale Center, the game after the Wildcats' statement win over Tennessee, Lloyd was critical of his players for technical fouls, trying to manipulate officials into calling fouls, and playing "disconnected."
KTBS
Belo scores 18, Battle 17 in Montana State men's loss at No. 5 Arizona
The Montana State men’s basketball team hung with the No. 5 Arizona Wildcats until midway through the second half on Tuesday, yet cold perimeter shooting and a late Arizona surge led to an 85-64 Bobcat loss at the McKale Center. “Our guys played their butts off,” Montana State head...
KTBS
Scouting report: No. 5 Arizona Wildcats vs. Morgan State
G Kerr Kriisa (6-3 junior) G Courtney Ramey (6-3 senior) F Pelle Larsson (6-5 junior) F Azuolas Tubelis (6-11 junior) C Oumar Ballo (7-0 junior) G Isaiah Burke (6-1 senior) G Malik Miller (6-4 senior) F Khalil Turner (6-8 junior) F Lewis Djonkam (6-9 senior) C Toto Fagbenle (6-8 freshman)
KTBS
Kerr Kriisa hits six 3-pointers as No. 5 Arizona beats Montana State, 85-64
Kerr Kriisa may have found a simple cure for the big-game hangovers. That is, don’t have too much fun in the first place. Before hitting 6 of 9 3-pointers to lead the Wildcats to their 85-64 win over Montana State on Tuesday at McKale Center, Kriisa was coming off a pretty rough week at a time when the Wildcats celebrated two wins, including a Top 10 showdown against Tennessee.
KTBS
Arizona's Chase Davis named a preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball
Arizona Wildcats outfielder Chase Davis has been selected as a second-team Preseason All-American by Tucson-based Collegiate Baseball. Davis hit .289 last season with 56 runs scored, 13 doubles, one triple, a team-leading 18 home runs, and 54 RBIs. His 48 walks were tops on the team. He also posted a .979 fielding percentage with two outfield assists. Davis was named honorable mention All-Pac-12 following the season.
