Kerr Kriisa may have found a simple cure for the big-game hangovers. That is, don’t have too much fun in the first place. Before hitting 6 of 9 3-pointers to lead the Wildcats to their 85-64 win over Montana State on Tuesday at McKale Center, Kriisa was coming off a pretty rough week at a time when the Wildcats celebrated two wins, including a Top 10 showdown against Tennessee.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO