Get back to your favorite anime with these quick fixes. Crunchyroll is a terrific streaming service. The Sony-owned streamer hosts a huge selection of anime and other popular content. It’s not immune to technical issue though. One of the most common problems users encounter is a black screen where their videos should be. So, why is crunchyroll showing a black screen? Below, we break down why you’re seeing a black screen. We also offer tips on how to fix it. Read on to get rid of the black screen and get back to streaming your favorite anime.

4 HOURS AGO