Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

15-year-old boy identified as victim in fatal Chickasaw Park shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old Louisville boy was shot and killed at Chickasaw Park on Sunday afternoon. Ja'Maury Johnson was identified as the victim of the shooting by the Jefferson County Coroner's office. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a person down in the park just after 4 p.m. on Dec. 18.
Wave 3

Police identify person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have identified an individual accused of stealing from the Academy Sports in the Okolona neighborhood. The felony theft happened Dec. 6 at the Academy Sports store on Outer Loop, according to police. Earlier this afternoon, LMPD shared pictures of a person of interest...
wdrb.com

Louisville man accused of brutal assault in Wilder Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is in custody months after police said he and others brutally beat a man before shooting him several times, including in the eye. According to court documents, 36-year-old Eric Taylor was arrested by Louisville Metro Police officers Sunday afternoon. Police said on Aug....
WHAS11

DNA used to identify Owen County woman found dead in 1988

OWENTON, Ky. — Kentucky State Police have identified a "Jane Doe" in Owen County using new technology more than 30 years after her body was discovered. WHAS11 originally reported on the woman's unsolved case back in 2018. Now KSP's Forensic Lab have partnered with Othram Inc. to use advanced...
Wave 3

Crews battling large fire in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News is working on getting more information on an early morning fire in West Louisville. MetroSafe confirmed the fire is in the 1800 block of West Jefferson Street at the intersection of South 18th Street in the Russell neighborhood, right there by Western Cemetery. Louisville...
wdrb.com

Coroner identifies man killed in double shooting in south Louisville on Dec. 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly two weeks after a double shooting that killed a man in south Louisville, the Jefferson County coroner has released the victim's name. The medical examiner says Terrodd Stewart, 32, died Dec. 3 of gunshot wounds on Cardinal Woods Drive, which is near Iroquois Park in a neighborhood near Palatka and Manslick Roads.
wdrb.com

Brandenburg mom charged with attempted murder of 2-month-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Brandenburg woman has been arrested after police say she tried to kill her two-month-old. According to court documents, 23-year-old Kayla Hayes was taken into custody by the Meade County Sheriff's Department on Monday, Dec. 12, just before 11 a.m. Authorities say that on Nov. 9,...
Wave 3

LFD crews at scene of Shawnee neighborhood structure fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department crews are at a structure fire in the Shawnee neighborhood. MetroSafe confirmed the call about the fire came in on Tuesday at 6:08 a.m. There have been no reports of rescues or injuries. This is a developing story.
