15-year-old boy identified as victim in fatal Chickasaw Park shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old Louisville boy was shot and killed at Chickasaw Park on Sunday afternoon. Ja'Maury Johnson was identified as the victim of the shooting by the Jefferson County Coroner's office. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a person down in the park just after 4 p.m. on Dec. 18.
Person killed in Chickasaw Park identified as a 15-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The person found dead over the weekend in Chickasaw Park has been identified as a Louisville teenager. Ja’Maury Johnson, 15, died of a gunshot wound , according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro police officers called to the park on Southwestern Parkway...
Police identify person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have identified an individual accused of stealing from the Academy Sports in the Okolona neighborhood. The felony theft happened Dec. 6 at the Academy Sports store on Outer Loop, according to police. Earlier this afternoon, LMPD shared pictures of a person of interest...
Man found shot and killed in Chickasaw Park, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Chickasaw Park in west Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchel said officers responded to the park just after 4 p.m. on the report of a person down. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Louisville man accused of brutal assault in Wilder Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is in custody months after police said he and others brutally beat a man before shooting him several times, including in the eye. According to court documents, 36-year-old Eric Taylor was arrested by Louisville Metro Police officers Sunday afternoon. Police said on Aug....
Former Eastern High School student killed in wrong-way crash; Man charged with murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police charged a 26-year-old man with murder after a former Eastern High School student was killed in a wrong way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway over the weekend. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, Porfirio Cruz Hernandez is charged with murder,...
Southern Indiana man convicted of setting home on fire with family inside receives 12-year sentence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man recently convicted for setting his home on fire with his family inside learned his fate in a southern Indiana courtroom. Jamal Long, 24, will spend the next twelve years in jail. According to Charlestown City Police Department, Judge Abraham Navarro sentenced Long to the...
LMPD: Man arrested, charged with murder, DUI in fatal wrong-way crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal wrong-way crash that happened over the weekend. Porfirio Cruz Hernandez, 26, was arrested on Monday and has been charged with murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and driving without a license. According to...
Indiana man, woman arrested for shoplifting during Shop With a Cop event
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Two people were arrested after allegedly shoplifting at an Indiana Meijer while dozens of sheriff’s deputies were present for a Shop with a Cop event. More than 50 law enforcement officers from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Clark County FOP 181 participated in this year’s Shop With a Cop event on […]
DNA used to identify Owen County woman found dead in 1988
OWENTON, Ky. — Kentucky State Police have identified a "Jane Doe" in Owen County using new technology more than 30 years after her body was discovered. WHAS11 originally reported on the woman's unsolved case back in 2018. Now KSP's Forensic Lab have partnered with Othram Inc. to use advanced...
Crews battling large fire in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News is working on getting more information on an early morning fire in West Louisville. MetroSafe confirmed the fire is in the 1800 block of West Jefferson Street at the intersection of South 18th Street in the Russell neighborhood, right there by Western Cemetery. Louisville...
Body found in Kentucky more than 30 years ago ID'd as missing Columbus woman
OWEN COUNTY, Ky. — A body that was found in Kentucky more than 30 years ago has been identified as a Columbus woman. Kentucky State Police announced the woman who was found on the side of a road in 1988 was identified as Linda Bennett. In May of that...
Authorities identify 19-year-old killed in St. Denis neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been identified after he was shot and killed near the St. Denis neighborhood Friday night. Eric Williams, 19, died from a single gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. Police said the shooting happened in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around...
Coroner identifies man killed in double shooting in south Louisville on Dec. 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly two weeks after a double shooting that killed a man in south Louisville, the Jefferson County coroner has released the victim's name. The medical examiner says Terrodd Stewart, 32, died Dec. 3 of gunshot wounds on Cardinal Woods Drive, which is near Iroquois Park in a neighborhood near Palatka and Manslick Roads.
Brandenburg mom charged with attempted murder of 2-month-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Brandenburg woman has been arrested after police say she tried to kill her two-month-old. According to court documents, 23-year-old Kayla Hayes was taken into custody by the Meade County Sheriff's Department on Monday, Dec. 12, just before 11 a.m. Authorities say that on Nov. 9,...
Louisville firefighters respond to vacant house fire in the Park Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vacant home went up in flames early Monday morning in the Park Hill neighborhood. Firefighters responded around 5 a.m. to a two-story house on Dumesnil near South 22nd streets. When they arrived, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof area. Louisville Fire...
LFD crews at scene of Shawnee neighborhood structure fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department crews are at a structure fire in the Shawnee neighborhood. MetroSafe confirmed the call about the fire came in on Tuesday at 6:08 a.m. There have been no reports of rescues or injuries. This is a developing story.
LMPD: Man shot in St. Denis neighborhood, later dies at hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating after someone was shot and killed Friday evening. Officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. police said. Sunset Circle is in the St. Denis neighborhood near Cane Run Road. When officers arrived, police...
Jeffersonville Police officer urging mindful social media posting after weekend rumor caused alarm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Social media can be a tool for law enforcement. But, at other times, it can cause chaos for them to clean up. It's a place where gossip can spread, and recent rumors online caused such a panic, a Jeffersonville Police officer made a post of his own, calling for people to be more mindful of what they post.
They Were Arrested While Homeless. They Died In Louisville’s Jail.
When people die in the custody of Louisville’s jail, the city eventually tells the public a few things: A name, an age, a sex, what charges the person was held on and, sometimes, a manner of death. Between Nov. 29, 2021 and Oct. 3, 2022, the span of less...
