Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Winning lottery ticket worth $2 million sold at Pennsylvania storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Legendary Steelers Player Dies Just Days Before Jersey RetirementOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
Foods That Just Make Sense In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
theScore
Padres sign Carpenter to 1-year deal
The San Diego Padres signed utility player Matt Carpenter to a one-year deal with a player option for 2024, the team announced Tuesday. Carpenter is guaranteed $12 million and the contract could be worth up to $21 million over two years if he exercises his player option and earns all of the deal's salary escalators and incentives, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports.
theScore
Steinbrenner: Cohen's spending should be 'looked at'
Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner is happy that New York is home to two great teams after the Mets went on a historic spending spree this offseason but also acknowledged that it needs to be examined. "I think it's something to be looked at," Steinbrenner said Wednesday when asked about Mets...
theScore
Verlander: Mets move 'a leap of faith' that 'has paid off'
NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander had one word for what convinced him to sign with the New York Mets: “Steve.”. As in owner Steve Cohen and his willingness to spend his hedge-fund fortune to bring the team its first World Series title since 1986. “I took a...
theScore
Swanson unsurprised by Braves exit: 'They were going to move on'
Newly signed Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson admitted Wednesday that he was disappointed but not surprised that a reunion with the Atlanta Braves wasn't in the cards. "I'd be lying if I said I didn't hope that I would be back home," Swanson said, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. "Atlanta is where I always envisioned myself, especially after I got traded. I'm a homebody."
theScore
Mets trade McCann to Orioles, reportedly sign Mendick to 1-year deal
The New York Mets can't stop making transactions. The club traded catcher James McCann to the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday for a player to be named later. The Mets then agreed to a one-year, $1-million deal with infielder Danny Mendick, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. McCann, 32, is entering...
theScore
Debate: Is Steve Cohen's spending spree good for MLB?
It's safe to say Steve Cohen has completely changed baseball's economic landscape since he purchased the New York Mets in late 2020. In the two years since, the hedge fund manager has spent over $1 billion on players. Following his most recent shock signing of Carlos Correa on Wednesday, theScore MLB editors Michael Bradburn and Tom Ruminski debate whether Cohen's spending spree is good or bad for Major League Baseball.
theScore
Report: Correa joins Mets on 12-year, $315M deal as Giants pact collapses
Carlos Correa struck a 12-year, $315-million agreement with the New York Mets, spurning the San Francisco Giants hours after his introductory press conference was nixed, sources told Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The star shortstop previously agreed to a 13-year, $350-million deal with the Giants. The team was...
theScore
Report: Devers expects to hit free agency in 2023 as talks with Red Sox stall
The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers are "galaxies apart" in discussions regarding a contract extension, and the star third baseman expects to hit free agency after the 2023 campaign as a result, sources told Joon Lee of ESPN. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom remains optimistic that the...
theScore
Hal Steinbrenner: 'I'm all for' having 2 great New York teams
After both New York clubs went on hefty offseason spending sprees, Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner said he's happy there are now two great baseball teams in the Big Apple. "I think having two great New York sports teams is ... phenomenal for the city, it's phenomenal for the...
theScore
Dodgers' Syndergaard: 'I see no excuse' to not throw 100 mph again
Noah Syndergaard expects to recapture his pre-surgery form with the Los Angeles Dodgers next year. And maybe then some. "Whatever I was doing last year was not the best version of me," Syndergaard said Monday, according to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. "I see no excuse as to why I can't get back to 100 mph and even farther than that.
Comments / 0