Noah Syndergaard expects to recapture his pre-surgery form with the Los Angeles Dodgers next year. And maybe then some. "Whatever I was doing last year was not the best version of me," Syndergaard said Monday, according to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. "I see no excuse as to why I can't get back to 100 mph and even farther than that.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO