Columbus, OH

Sensabaugh leads hot-shooting Ohio State past Maine 95-61

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brice Sensabaugh scored 19 points to lead five in double figures and Ohio State cruised to a 95-61 victory over Maine. Ohio State (8-3), which fell out of the AP Top 25 poll following its 89-84 overtime loss to North Carolina, shot 69% (20 of 29) from the field in the second half and 61% (41 of 67) overall against Maine. Sensabaugh, a 6-foot-6 freshman who leads the Buckeyes in scoring, made 8 of 12 shots with three 3-pointers and was three points shy of matching his career best. Kellen Tynes scored 19 points for Maine (6-6).
Givance scores 18, UTEP takes down N.C. A&T 75-62

EL PASO, Texas — Led by Shamar Givance's 18 points, the UTEP Miners defeated the North Carolina A&T Aggies 75-62 at the Sun Bowl Invitational. The Miners improved to 8-3 with the win and the Aggies fell to 5-7.
