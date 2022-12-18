'Like walking on missiles': US airman recalls the horror of the Vietnam 'Christmas bombings' 50 years on

Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Ukrainian Body Cam Shows Them Releasing a Terrified Russian Soldier Trapped In A Building, Saying, 'We're Not Like You!'
Recently, the life of a Russian soldier was spared after he became trapped beneath the rubble of a building following an ambush by Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian forces worked together to free the Russian soldier, who claimed only to be a doctor, not a killer. [i]
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Romney: Finishing the border wall and keeping Title 42 are the immigration solutions ‘sitting right in front of’ Biden
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said the Biden administration should finish the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and keep Title 42 and the “Remain in Mexico” policy.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
SEAL team commander found dead in California residence
The commanding officer of SEAL Team 1 Cmdr. Robert Ramirez was found dead in his San Diego County, Calif., home Monday, the Navy has revealed. Foul play is not suspected and an investigation into the decorated officer’s death by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s is ongoing, according to a Wednesday statement from Naval…
Gender self-determination to be granted in Spain, Scotland
MADRID — (AP) — Spain's lower house of Parliament Thursday passed a law that allows people over 16 years of age to change their legally registered gender without any medical supervision. Under the Spanish law, drawn up by the center-left coalition government, minors ages 12and 13 will need...
Biden warns Americans: 'Leave now' if you plan Christmas travel
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The United States faces "dangerous and threatening" storms in the days before Christmas, President Joe Biden warned Thursday from the White House, and Americans who plan to travel to visit family or friends should leave right away.
Arizona agrees to take down shipping container border wall to settle Biden lawsuit
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will halt construction of a border wall built of shipping containers after reaching an agreement with the Biden administration.
International migration drove US population growth in 2022
The U.S. population grew by 1.2 million people this year, with growth largely driven by international migration, and the nation now has 333.2 million residents
Ukrainians in the DMV laud Zelenskyy’s trip to White House, Congress
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s surprise visit to the White House on Wednesday was a complete shock to Anastasiia Alieksiienko. Alieksiienko, a Ukrainian now living in Gaithersburg, Md., who proudly wears her Ukrainian-American lapel pin, couldn’t believe that her home country’s leader left it, something he hadn’t done since Russia started […]
United Nations Security Council demands release of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi in historic resolution
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has called on Myanmar's ruling military junta to release all political prisoners, including deposed State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and former President Win Myint, in its first resolution passed on the Southeast Asian country since its independence. UNSC Resolution 2669 on Myanmar expressed...
Sam Bankman-Fried will be extradited to the US tonight, Bahamas AG says
Sam Bankman-Fried will be extradited to the United States Wednesday night, Bahamas Attorney General Sen. Ryan Pinder confirmed. Bankman-Fried will be extradited after the Foreign Minister of the Bahamas signed a warrant of surrender allowing his extradition to the United States, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Bahamas confirmed in a statement.
5 things to know for December 22: Winter weather, Ukraine, Jan. 6, Crypto, Covid-19
Severe winter weather is threatening holiday travel on some of the busiest days of the year, but there are ways you can avoid a fiasco if you have a trip coming up. Arrive at airports early, pack light and consider rerouting your itinerary if your flights are in the path of severe blizzard conditions. Also, keep an eye on possible alerts from your airlines, as more than 1,100 flights today within, into or out of the US have already been canceled. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to appear in U.S. court Thursday afternoon
NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to appear in a U.S. courtroom around 1 p.m. EST (18:00 GMT) on Thursday, a court official said, the cryptocurrency exchange's founder was extradited from The Bahamas to face fraud charges.
As China's Covid cases skyrocket, patients are told to go back to work
Just weeks ago, catching Covid in China meant being taken to government quarantine for an indeterminate stay and your entire residential building being locked down, trapping neighbors in their homes for days or weeks. Now, as the country rapidly relaxes restrictions, millions of people have been told to keep going...
Mystery Plant: Carob, Ceratonia siliqua
Some of my best botany field trips have been to supermarkets and produce stands. There's always something interesting to see, and it makes an easy way of bringing classroom botany close to home (and the kitchen). Now, I’ve never taken one of my classes to a European city for a late-year visit to one of the famous farmers or Christmas-time markets, but I bet it would be fun.
