Washington State

'Like walking on missiles': US airman recalls the horror of the Vietnam 'Christmas bombings' 50 years on

By Brad Lendon, CNN
Clayton News Daily
 4 days ago
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
The Hill

SEAL team commander found dead in California residence

The commanding officer of SEAL Team 1 Cmdr. Robert Ramirez was found dead in his San Diego County, Calif., home Monday, the Navy has revealed.   Foul play is not suspected and an investigation into the decorated officer’s death by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s is ongoing, according to a Wednesday statement from Naval…
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Action News Jax

Gender self-determination to be granted in Spain, Scotland

MADRID — (AP) — Spain's lower house of Parliament Thursday passed a law that allows people over 16 years of age to change their legally registered gender without any medical supervision. Under the Spanish law, drawn up by the center-left coalition government, minors ages 12and 13 will need...
DC News Now

Ukrainians in the DMV laud Zelenskyy’s trip to White House, Congress

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s surprise visit to the White House on Wednesday was a complete shock to Anastasiia Alieksiienko. Alieksiienko, a Ukrainian now living in Gaithersburg, Md., who proudly wears her Ukrainian-American lapel pin, couldn’t believe that her home country’s leader left it, something he hadn’t done since Russia started […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Clayton News Daily

Sam Bankman-Fried will be extradited to the US tonight, Bahamas AG says

Sam Bankman-Fried will be extradited to the United States Wednesday night, Bahamas Attorney General Sen. Ryan Pinder confirmed. Bankman-Fried will be extradited after the Foreign Minister of the Bahamas signed a warrant of surrender allowing his extradition to the United States, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Bahamas confirmed in a statement.
NEW YORK STATE
Clayton News Daily

5 things to know for December 22: Winter weather, Ukraine, Jan. 6, Crypto, Covid-19

Severe winter weather is threatening holiday travel on some of the busiest days of the year, but there are ways you can avoid a fiasco if you have a trip coming up. Arrive at airports early, pack light and consider rerouting your itinerary if your flights are in the path of severe blizzard conditions. Also, keep an eye on possible alerts from your airlines, as more than 1,100 flights today within, into or out of the US have already been canceled. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
GEORGIA STATE
Clayton News Daily

As China's Covid cases skyrocket, patients are told to go back to work

Just weeks ago, catching Covid in China meant being taken to government quarantine for an indeterminate stay and your entire residential building being locked down, trapping neighbors in their homes for days or weeks. Now, as the country rapidly relaxes restrictions, millions of people have been told to keep going...
Clayton News Daily

Mystery Plant: Carob, Ceratonia siliqua

Some of my best botany field trips have been to supermarkets and produce stands. There's always something interesting to see, and it makes an easy way of bringing classroom botany close to home (and the kitchen). Now, I’ve never taken one of my classes to a European city for a late-year visit to one of the famous farmers or Christmas-time markets, but I bet it would be fun.

