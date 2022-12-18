Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Winning lottery ticket worth $2 million sold at Pennsylvania storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Legendary Steelers Player Dies Just Days Before Jersey RetirementOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
Foods That Just Make Sense In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Pittsburgh Weather: Wintry mix turns to rain before weekend winter storm
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is the first full day of winter and it will certainly look and feel like it. We start off with a wintry mix then switch all to rain as temperatures get to the upper 30s and low 40s. The Laurel Highlands and ridges could see a light glaze from freezing rain and up to 2" of snowfall. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThere's a Winter Weather Advisory for those areas going until 3 p.m. Garrett Co., Maryland will be hit the hardest where there's a Winter Storm Warning going until...
Pittsburgh Weather: Winter officially moves in with snow, wind, and cold temperatures
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Happy first day of winter! Today is going to be the last nice day before the winter storm moves in. It's the best day to get anything done outside, winterize your car, do last-minute Christmas shopping, etc. Highs will be in the low 40s with partly cloudy skies.WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThis pre-Christmas winter storm has a few parts to it. For Thursday, freezing rain and a few inches of snow will impact the more mountainous regions like ridges/laurels and Garrett County, Maryland. There are already winter storm watches in...
wtae.com
Wind Chill Warning issued as Pittsburgh braces for frigid temperatures
Winter has officially kicked off and a big bang is coming along with it. Temperatures in and around Pittsburgh are set to plummet in the coming days, with dangerous wind chills on the way for Friday and Saturday. Thursday will see scattered showers with a wintry mix in the mountains...
wtae.com
Allegheny County public works crews ready for Friday's weather
CARNEGIE, Pa. — Allegheny County says it has the trucks, drivers and salt all ready for the weather headed to the Pittsburgh area Friday. "Allegheny County Department of Public Works is prepared for this storm. We will have 33 trucks deployed Friday morning at 3 a.m. We'll have 24-hour coverage and we will be on the roads until they are all cleared," Stephen Shanley, Allegheny County Public Works director said in a news briefing Thursday.
TIME TO PREPARE: Major winter storm could have huge impact on holiday travel plans around Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Grab the umbrella as you head out Thursday and gear up for the first round of weather impacts from a major winter storm. Scattered showers with be with us through the day and may start as a brief mix north of Pittsburgh with a longer period of ice east and in the ridges. A winter weather advisory has been issued for the mountains on Thursday.
Allegheny County Public Works preps for first big winter storm this season
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Nearly 12,000 pounds of salt is ready to go as Allegheny County Public Works crews prepare for a tricky winter storm on Friday. “Due to the low temps we are going to be treating the salt with calcium chloride bc of lower temps and high winds, wind chills we be around 0 we want every body to be safe and take their time,” director of public works Steven Shanley said.
Winter weather prompts early Holiday Market closure in Pittsburgh
If you’re looking to do more last-minute Christmas shopping, you might have one less day to visit the Peoples Gas Holiday Market. The popular Downtown market, originally slated to be open in Market Square through Christmas Eve, will shut down a day early to avoid the harsh winter weather Pittsburgh is expecting later this week and into the weekend, according to Richard Hooper, vice president of marketing and communications for Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.
Frigid, white Christmas likely in forecast for Southwestern Pa.
The National Weather Service says chances are good for a white Christmas in parts of Southwestern Pennsylvania, although most of the snow is expected to fall in the days ahead of Sunday’s holiday and should stick around because of bone-chilling temperatures. In social media posts Tuesday, the weather service...
Pittsburgh Weather: A cold and snowy weekend ahead
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's going to be a chilly weekend! Highs are only in the low to mid-30s. There are a few light snow showers possible today that could drop a dusting on surfaces. Some snow showers could pick up in intensity Saturday night, so a quick inch is possible, especially in the higher elevations. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosSnow showers will be tapering off come Sunday. A few inches in total through Sunday are possible for the ridges/laurels and less than an inch for lower elevations.Next week, the sun tries to come...
Incoming winter storm threatens to delay, cancel flights across United States
PITTSBURGH — As if the upcoming holiday weekend weren’t hectic enough, a big winter storm is threatening to delay and cancel flights across the country. Luggage was packed, and lines were long at the Pittsburgh International Airport as travelers tried to make it out of town before storm makes its way in.
Very cold start to work week as wind chills drop
PITTSBURGH — Expect a very cold start Monday morning. Temperatures will be in the 20s, but wind chills will fall to the lower teens and the single digits in spots. The weather will be quiet through Wednesday before the next big system moves in ahead of Christmas weekend. We are still several days away, but this system could impact us with a touch of snow early Thursday morning before transitioning to all rain for the day on Thursday, then turning back to snow on Friday and Saturday. Behind this system, expect a blast of arctic air for the holiday weekend. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be extremely cold!
Colder temperatures, snow showers expected this weekend
PITTSBURGH — The weather may help you get into the holiday mood this weekend with colder temperatures and snow showers. The first round of snow showers moves through later tonight and early Saturday and could leave a coating in spots. Temperatures will be below freezing so watch bridges and overpasses for a few slick spots.
wtae.com
Brentwood fire sends at least two to the hospital
BRENTWOOD, Pa. — Allegheny County dispatch confirms that two people have been taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a residence in Brentwood Wednesday evening. First responders were on the scene at 2800 Brentwood Ave. in Brentwood. According to Brentwood Emergency Management Coordinator John Balkovec, firefighters completed three rescues, with two people transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Two dogs died at the scene from smoke inhalation.
wtae.com
From the WTAE archives: Rarely seen post-game interviews after the Immaculate Reception
There's no question the immaculate reception is what launched Franco Harris into superstardom in Pittsburgh and around the world. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 anchor Ryan Recker went into the WTAE archives and uncovered locker room interviews that were conducted immediately after Franco's improbable catch. Here's a look back at...
Icy, untreated roads, vehicle accidents leave local residents frustrated
OVERBROOK, Pa. (KDKA) - The first real blast of winter here in Pittsburgh brought with it snow, ice, and freezing temperatures. All these elements combined to make for some treacherous road conditions.An unpleasant winter surprise greeted many drivers in Pittsburgh creating a tough day across the city.Before most residents started waking up here in Pittsburgh, the city resembled an idyllic place you might see in a Hallmark Christmas movie. But sometime around 8 a.m., when people started hitting the roads, this Currier and Ives picture of Pittsburgh was shattered.Multiple crashes accrued within minutes of one another on several different area...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh blacksmith 'The Barefoot Forge' featured in maker nation holiday gift guide
The Barefoot Forge, a collective blacksmithing group in the North Hills of Pittsburgh, specializes in crafting custom gifts, tools, and jewelry, specifically Damascus rings and heirloom pieces. What started as a hobby by owner Craig Cowan over a decade ago is now Pittsburgh’s premiere forging experience. Unique handcrafted items can...
wtae.com
Animal welfare organizations issue stern warning ahead of punishing winter temperatures
PITTSBURGH — As subfreezing temperatures draw closer, two organizations offer strong advice to pet owners, especially those with dogs who frequently stay outdoors. "When we're talking about below-freezing temperatures, the American Veterinary Association recommends having those animals inside," said Erin Cassidy, with Heal Animal Rescue. "It's a painful way to suffer."
'Destructive, disgusting' acts force Pittsburgh Regional Transit to alter fare vending machine hours
Pittsburgh Regional Transit on Tuesday announced that the fare vending machines at its Downtown Service Center will be closed outside of regular weekday business hours because of problematic behavior at the site. Starting Wednesday, the fare vending machines at the Downtown Service Center at 623 Smithfield St. will be open...
Crews respond to 2 car fires overnight in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Two car fires were reported overnight in Pittsburgh. The first was reported before 1 a.m. in the area of Reed and Elmore streets in the city’s Terrace Village neighborhood. A 911 dispatcher said no injuries were reported. The second was reported just before 2 a.m. a...
wtae.com
Wingstop chicken restaurant returning to Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — The Wingstop chicken restaurant has returned to Pittsburgh. The restaurant opened its first new location Monday at the Bill Green Shopping Center in Pleasant Hills. Besides chicken wings, Wingstop is known for its chicken tenders and chicken sandwich, all of which can be "tossed" in 11 different...
Comments / 0