Suspect Arrested In Connection With Shooting PPA Officer and NYC Gas Station EmployeeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Eagles could spoil Christmas for the Cowboys, clinch No.1 seed with a road win in DallasJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Welcomed 3 Buses of Migrants Days Before ChristmasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Garden State Youth Correctional Facility Hosted Its First-Ever Winter ConcertMorristown MinuteChesterfield Township, NJ
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
As Jim Gardner Retires, Do You Remember These Reporters From Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
It's hard to believe that Jim Gardner is retiring from Channel 6 in Philadelphia. He's been there forever. Quite literally. I was born in June 1976. That was the same month and year that Jim Gardner joined 6ABC. For my entire life, he has anchored the news on Channel 6.
Free Days At The Philadelphia Museum of Art
I was looking into visiting the Philadelphia Museum of Art and saw that they have special offers on admission that can’t be beaten. Did you know that you can see some beautiful art pieces for an insanely cheap price?. Under the Admission tab on their website, there’s an option...
morethanthecurve.com
Holiday movie partially shot at bed & breakfast in Conshohocken now available to watch
In October, MoreThanTheCurve.com reported that a film was being shot in Conshohocken at the George Washington Wood Bed & Breakfast on East 5th Avenue. At that time we didn’t know much beyond that QVC was involved. The film is now out and available for streaming on QVC’s website. The...
conshystuff.com
A Night at Studio 54 – Conshy Adult Prom on February 25th
A Night at Studio 54 – Conshy Adult Prom on February 25th. Right before the shut down in March of 2020 a really fun event was held in February at the Great American Pub here in Conshohocken. It was our first Conshohocken Adult Prom. We took 2021 off and in 2022 we had Back to the 80’s. As you can imagine it was an 80’s themed prom. There were some traditional prom dresses and suits/tuxedos along with some amazing 80’s inspired outfits. This year, prepare for A Night at Studio 54. The famous time frame of Studio 54 was opened on April 26th 1977 and closed in early 1980. Studio 54 reopened in 1981 under different management but we’re not here for a history lesson, we’re here for a party! And what a party…
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Allentown
Allentown might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Allentown.
glensidelocal.com
Trio’s Tomato Pie, Elkins Park, thriving amidst obstacles
Trio’s Tomato Pie opened their Elkins Park location in March 2019. In the face of rising prices and shapeshifting CDC guidelines, the pandemic actually boosted business. “2020 was a little confusing because we had so many stipulations in terms of what we’re allowed to do,” co-owner Giuliano Presta said. “But it actually increased business via carry out and delivery. That continued through 2021 when we were offering curbside. I hate to say it like that, but it actually helped us.”
PhillyBite
Dating as a Pregnant Single: Top 5 Romantic Spots in Philadelphia
- Are you a single female expecting and looking for a partner? Perhaps you’d love to arrange a romantic getaway to a friendly US city. You must check out dating sites for pregnant singles. These resources will put you in touch with various exciting singles, many of whom are keen to meet a pregnant woman. The discreet communication channel is the ideal platform for developing rapport. Friendly chat rooms are always full of individuals who are only too happy to converse about all sorts of relationships! For added inspiration, how about some suggestions for places you could visit in Philadelphia for a romantic liaison?
Phillymag.com
What’s Open on Christmas Day in Philly?
Whether you need something to do after the presents are opened or you don’t celebrate Christmas, it’s hard to find something to do on December 25th. Movies and Chinese food will always be there for you (never a bad option, especially with the Foobooz Chinatown guide), but if you want a change of pace this year, we’ve got you covered. So clean up that wrapping paper some other time: Here’s what’s open on Christmas in Philly.
Police Need Help: 10 Children Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Officials in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating ten teenagers that have gone missing since the end of November. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees people of...
These Two Montco Restaurants Are Among the Best of Philly in 2022
Two Montgomery County restaurants have received accolades in The Philadelphia Inquirer’s end-of-the-year restaurant round-up. Euro-fusion restaurant The Choice in Bryn Mawr and Bala Cynwyd’s Mediterranean fare eatery, Lark, are among the best Philly restaurants in 2022. Ranked Most Memorable. Owned by two Ukrainian families, The Choice, at 845...
Customers Don’t Mind Waiting in Long Lines for Desserts of Elkins Park’s Cheesecake Lady
Customers in Elkins Park do not mind waiting in long lines on weekend mornings to get a taste of The Cheesecake Lady’s decadent desserts. Image via The Philadelphia Inquirer. Customers in Elkins Park – and beyond – do not mind waiting in long lines on weekend mornings to get...
Eater
Where to Eat, Drink, and Snack in Northeast Philly: A Local’s Guide
Northeast Philly makes up a huge swath of the city: Between 300,000 and 400,000 people live in that pocket, an area that runs from just north of Kensington to the bottom border of Bensalem. But because of its distance from Center City, Northeast is often overlooked, even though it’s home to some of the city’s most delicious and interesting dining options. Georgian restaurants, Korean spots, regional Vietnamese restaurants serving delicious soups and stews — they’re all here. To get a head start on dining, you’ll need a little expert advice, so we tapped three Philadelphians with deep knowledge of the area.
billypenn.com
Where to find free at-home COVID tests in Philly ahead of holiday gatherings
The 2022 winter holiday season is well underway, and quite unfortunately, COVID has not gone away. The Philadelphia Health Department recommends testing before attending any holiday parties or gatherings, particularly if you might be around folks who are older or immunocompromised. Per the department’s guidance, you should stay home if you test positive OR feel sick with COVID-like symptoms.
3 Great Pizza Places In Philadelphia
Philadelphia has some of the best pizza in the country. From coal-fired pies to classic Italian recipes, there's something for everyone in this city. Whether you're looking for a quick bite on the go or a sit-down Italian experience - here are three great pizza places in Philadelphia that you have to try.
The Infuriating New Policy At a Philadelphia Target Store Caught Me By Surprise
A new procedure at a popular Target in South Philly caught me by surprise this past week, and I am. Not. A. Fan. My tale of woe took place at the Target store located at the corner of Washington and Broad in South Philly on Thursday when I went to buy body wash and other hygiene products (as I often do at that Target store).
PhillyBite
Where are The Best Cheesesteaks in Philly?
Is a must-try! So, We've rounded up a few of our favorite locations, including Angelo's Pizzeria, Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies, Max's Cheesesteaks, Ishkabibble's Eatery and don't forget Pat's and Geno's.\. Who Has The Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia?. You can even order vegan cheesesteaks if you prefer plant-based proteins. But if...
Woman shot in head inside home in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman was shot in the head in the family room of a home in Southwest Philadelphia, police said Tuesday.Chopper 3 was over the home on South 57th Street near Baltimore Avenue.The 42-year-old woman was last listed in extremely critical condition.Police have not made any arrests.
phillyvoice.com
Man charged with hurling Molotov cocktails at Northeast Philly homes
A man who allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at multiple homes in Northeast Philly, setting properties' porches on fire in the middle of the night last summer, now faces federal charges, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Tuesday. Jason Mattis, 49, allegedly ignited and tossed the incendiary devices between June 30 and...
Investigation underway after racist, inappropriate images found at Montgomery County high school
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway into racist and inappropriate images found at a high school in Montgomery County. The incident happened at Upper Moreland High School on Tuesday evening. A visiting boys basketball team from Cheltenham reportedly found the images written on a dry-erase board in the visiting locker room. Upper Moreland School District officials say the incident does not represent the school community and that nondiscrimination is a focus across all schools, classrooms and facilities.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Kills Woman in Philly, Then Self in Montgomery County. Kids Found Safe
A woman was killed in Philadelphia Sunday and the man who police said shot her was later found dead in an apparent suicide in Montgomery County. Their young triplets -- who police at one point searched for -- were later found safe outside of the city, according to police. Léelo...
NBC News
