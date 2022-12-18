ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

JUVENILE CAR THIEF ARRESTED IN TRUMBULL

Trumbull Police charged a juvenile boy after he ran from a stolen car that was parked at the Westfield Trumbull Mall, on Monday, December 19. The fifteen (15) year old suspect from Bridgeport was arrested and charged with auto theft for his involvement in this incident. At approximately 5:30 PM,...
TRUMBULL, CT
Police: Bridgeport teen, 15, caught with stolen car at Trumbull mall

TRUMBULL — A Bridgeport teen is facing charges after police said he fled from a stolen car parked at the Westfield Trumbull Mall Monday afternoon. The 15-year-old, whose name was not released due to his age, was charged with first-degree larceny and interfering with police. An officer patrolling near...
TRUMBULL, CT
Man arrested for running over elderly victim

NAUGATUCK — Borough police have arrested a man Dec. 14 soon after he ran over a person while intoxicated. A 63-year old man was run over by a car around 4:30 p.m. within the confines of the commuter parking located on Cross Street which is about 1/8 of a mile off of Exit 25 from Route 8.
NAUGATUCK, CT
K9 Officer Helps Police Catch Suspected Work Van Thief In Bridgeport

A police K9 officer helped catch a truck thief who allegedly made off with an express work van. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 1:25 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19. Bridgeport police were responding to the area of Arctic Street and Noble Avenue for a report on a stolen vehicle when officers spotted the white Chevy Express work van, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Homicide victim found hanging out of passenger side of stolen car

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford confirmed that they are investigating a homicide that happened early Wednesday morning. The victim was identified as Jose Rodriguez, 23, of Manchester. Around 4 a.m., authorities said that their investigation was underway at the corner of Canton and Donald streets. They said a...
HARTFORD, CT
Police ID Local Man Killed In Crash At Park In Stamford

Police have identified an 80-year-old Fairfield County killed after hitting a tree at a popular park. John Robert Salley, of Stamford, was killed around 1:50 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Cummings Park in Stamford. Salley was driving a 2019 Subaru through the park on Shippan Avenue when he failed to...
STAMFORD, CT
School bus struck by gunfire in New Haven, students on board

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A school bus was grazed by gunfire after a shots fired incident on Lamberton Street, according to Justin Harmon, a New Haven School Spokesperson. There were children on the bus, according to New Haven police. There are no injuries reported at this time. The school...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Fairfield County Gang Member Found Guilty Of 2017 Murder

A Fairfield County gang member has been found guilty of the shooting death of another man two days before Christmas in 2017.Jarod Hamilton, age 23, of Bridgeport, was found guilty by a jury on Monday, Dec. 19 of murder and carrying a pistol without a permit, said Joseph Corradino, State’s Attorney …
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Crews battle business fire in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews were battling a business fire Wednesday evening in New Haven. The building, located at 285 Poplar St., was vacant. Authorities said that investigators are looking into if squatters caused the fire. The fire was extinguished by 8:10 p.m.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Naugatuck father charged with killing baby daughter back in court

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The man charged with killing his baby daughter in Naugatuck was back in court on Wednesday. Christopher Francisquini, 31, has yet to enter a plea in this case. His latest court appearance lasted less than five minutes. As far as the courts are concerned, this case is really broken into two. […]
NAUGATUCK, CT
Fairfield News: Smash and Grab

Fairfield News: Smash and Grab
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Bridgeport News: Crash With Injuries

2022-12-20@6:40pm–#Bridgeport CT– A two-car crash with injuries was reported at Lindley and Salem Street. Avoid the area if you can.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

