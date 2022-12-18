Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenSouthbury, CT
A man who mysteriously "disappeared" nine years ago is found dead under a fake identitySavannah AylinNewtown, CT
Explore the World's Largest Indoor Ropes Course Here in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
What This Top University Recommends For Managing StressJudyDNew Haven, CT
Related
DoingItLocal
JUVENILE CAR THIEF ARRESTED IN TRUMBULL
Trumbull Police charged a juvenile boy after he ran from a stolen car that was parked at the Westfield Trumbull Mall, on Monday, December 19. The fifteen (15) year old suspect from Bridgeport was arrested and charged with auto theft for his involvement in this incident. At approximately 5:30 PM,...
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Bridgeport teen, 15, caught with stolen car at Trumbull mall
TRUMBULL — A Bridgeport teen is facing charges after police said he fled from a stolen car parked at the Westfield Trumbull Mall Monday afternoon. The 15-year-old, whose name was not released due to his age, was charged with first-degree larceny and interfering with police. An officer patrolling near...
mycitizensnews.com
Man arrested for running over elderly victim
NAUGATUCK — Borough police have arrested a man Dec. 14 soon after he ran over a person while intoxicated. A 63-year old man was run over by a car around 4:30 p.m. within the confines of the commuter parking located on Cross Street which is about 1/8 of a mile off of Exit 25 from Route 8.
K-9 squad helps locate man wounded in New London Ocean Ave. shooting
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was wounded during a shooting in New London early Wednesday morning, police said. The New London Police Department responded to the area of Ocean Avenue and Bank Street for a report of shots fired and a possible man fleeing the scene on-foot. At the scene, officers located a […]
'You're not going to say nothing?' Grandfather of murdered infant makes gut-wrenching outburst in court
Christopher Francisquini appeared in Waterbury Superior Court for a brief hearing where the public defender’s office was officially appointed to the murder case.
K9 Officer Helps Police Catch Suspected Work Van Thief In Bridgeport
A police K9 officer helped catch a truck thief who allegedly made off with an express work van. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 1:25 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19. Bridgeport police were responding to the area of Arctic Street and Noble Avenue for a report on a stolen vehicle when officers spotted the white Chevy Express work van, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for Bridgeport.
Eyewitness News
Homicide victim found hanging out of passenger side of stolen car
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford confirmed that they are investigating a homicide that happened early Wednesday morning. The victim was identified as Jose Rodriguez, 23, of Manchester. Around 4 a.m., authorities said that their investigation was underway at the corner of Canton and Donald streets. They said a...
Police ID Local Man Killed In Crash At Park In Stamford
Police have identified an 80-year-old Fairfield County killed after hitting a tree at a popular park. John Robert Salley, of Stamford, was killed around 1:50 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Cummings Park in Stamford. Salley was driving a 2019 Subaru through the park on Shippan Avenue when he failed to...
Police ID Man Killed In Crash At Park In Fairfield County
Police have identified an 80-year-old Fairfield County killed after hitting a tree at a popular park.John Robert Salley, of Stamford, was killed around 1:50 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Cummings Park in Stamford.Salley was driving a 2019 Subaru through the park on Shippan Avenue when he fail…
Eyewitness News
School bus struck by gunfire in New Haven, students on board
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A school bus was grazed by gunfire after a shots fired incident on Lamberton Street, according to Justin Harmon, a New Haven School Spokesperson. There were children on the bus, according to New Haven police. There are no injuries reported at this time. The school...
Fairfield County Gang Member Found Guilty Of 2017 Murder
A Fairfield County gang member has been found guilty of the shooting death of another man two days before Christmas in 2017.Jarod Hamilton, age 23, of Bridgeport, was found guilty by a jury on Monday, Dec. 19 of murder and carrying a pistol without a permit, said Joseph Corradino, State’s Attorney …
Crews battle business fire in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews were battling a business fire Wednesday evening in New Haven. The building, located at 285 Poplar St., was vacant. Authorities said that investigators are looking into if squatters caused the fire. The fire was extinguished by 8:10 p.m.
Man Killed After Crashing Into Tree At Cummings Park In Stamford, Police Say
An 80-year-old man was killed after crashing into a tree at a popular park in Fairfield County. The fatal crash took place in Stamford around 1:50 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20 inside Cummings Park on Shippan Avenue. During the crash, a 2019 Subaru, which was being operated by the Stamford resident,...
Naugatuck father charged with killing baby daughter back in court
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The man charged with killing his baby daughter in Naugatuck was back in court on Wednesday. Christopher Francisquini, 31, has yet to enter a plea in this case. His latest court appearance lasted less than five minutes. As far as the courts are concerned, this case is really broken into two. […]
Liquor Seized From Bridgeport Grocery Store, Owner, Employee Charged, Police Say
An owner and an employee were busted for allegedly selling more than just food at a Fairfield County grocery store. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 10 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16 at De Castillo Grocery Store at 1160 State St. The bust comes on the heels of an investigation...
newstalknewengland.com
Derek Coulson Of Bridgeport, Connecticut Sentenced To 39 Months For Methamphetamine Distribution
On Tuesday, Derek Coulson, 36, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill to 39 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release,. In October 2021, Coulson pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine. In January and February 2021,...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Smash and Grab
DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Man sentenced to 32 years for killing 12-year-old Bridgeport boy in 2018
Tajay Chambers was sentenced to 32 years for the death of 12-year-old Clinton Howell. The maximum time that he could have received was 35 years.
Charges dropped against Ridgefield town employee caught on video hitting man with folder
Patricia Pacheco, an accounting employee for the town, had been placed on leave and charged with disorderly conduct after a YouTuber recorded her striking him with a folder while filming her at Town Hall.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Crash With Injuries
2022-12-20@6:40pm–#Bridgeport CT– A two-car crash with injuries was reported at Lindley and Salem Street. Avoid the area if you can. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Comments / 0