Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
'It's going to be very dangerous': Severe winter weather grips Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Winter storm warnings have been issued over much of the midwest and Nebraska is feeling the effects. On Wednesday morning in Norfolk, wind chills were down to -4 and it’s only expected to get colder as the week goes on. The distance operations maintenance manager for...
News Channel Nebraska
Hoskins gets new safety equipment courtesy of grant
HOSKINS, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska community is getting some new safety equipment thanks to funds from a Nebraska-based grant. The Village of Hoskins recently purchased safety barricades using funds from a $500 Lean on LARM Safety Grant. Diane Doffin, Hoskins Village Clerk, applied for the grant for the Wayne County village.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk emergency snow route parking procedures in event of a snow emergency
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Like many communities in Nebraska, a special parking ban would go into effect if Norfolk issues a snow emergency. Emergency snow routes are plowed first to keep essential services functioning during major snow events, and residential streets are plowed immediately after. The designated emergency snow routes are...
News Channel Nebraska
Attic fire extinguished in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska home is damaged following an attic fire Tuesday morning. Norfolk Fire officials said they were called to a home in the 400 block of Omaha Ave on Tuesday at 7:35 a.m. Fire officials said the resident smelled smoke in their home. Crews found smoke...
norfolkneradio.com
Merry Mid City Christmas WINNER!
Win a new washer and dryer from Mid City Superstore in Norfolk!. Send us an email, contest@1o6kix.com and tell us why you or someone you know needs a new washer and dryer. You could win a new Speed Queen washer and dryer just in time for Christmas!
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraskan shares close encounter with mountain lion
KNOX COUNTY, Neb. -- Not many can say they have had close encounter stare-downs with mountain lions and lived to tell the tale, but one Nebraskan is sharing footage of one such meeting. In footage sent to News Channel Nebraska by Don Wisnieski of Norfolk, it shows a close encounter...
News Channel Nebraska
Road construction meeting in Norfolk canceled for weather
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A public meeting for the current road construction in Norfolk has been canceled due to the weather. Officials said the forecasted weather on the day of the meeting forced them to cancel and they will be setting a new date and time after the first of the year.
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast Community College vet tech students work with industry professionals in West Point
WEST POINT, Neb. -- Students in one agriculture program at Northeast Community College had the opportunity to work with veterinary services professionals. Veterinary Technician students traveled to NVS Genetix to learn about embryo transfer in livestock. NVS Genetix is a reproduction center that specialized in embryo collection and transfer in...
klkntv.com
Nebraska officials report third case of bird flu in Knox County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture reported the third case of bird flu in Knox County on Monday. Bird flu was found in a small backyard flock. Those birds have since been killed, according to State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley. Officials said this is the 15th...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Planning Commission votes against zoning change to Northern Hills daycare facility
NORFOLK, Neb -- The City of Norfolk Planning Commission held a public hearing Tuesday morning to consider a zoning change at Northern Hills Daycare. Parents of children attending Northern Hills received an email in November saying the daycare would be changing ownership and close on December 30th and reopen next summer.
News Channel Nebraska
Former NFAT employee speaks out at city council, encourages continued support of NFAT
NORFOLK, Neb -- A former employee of North Fork Area Transit spoke during Monday's city council meeting, urging Norfolk to find a way to keep the non-profit afloat. In the public comments section of the meeting, former North Fork Area Transit employee Jackie McPhearson pleaded with the council to continue supporting NFAT.
News Channel Nebraska
McCarthy responds after being accused of trying to 'do some digging' on Norfolk citizen
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An accusation was made Monday night against one of Norfolk's city councilmen. Jim McKenzie, a Norfolk resident spoke at the city's council meeting, claiming councilman Andrew McCarthy was attempting to "do some digging" on him. McKenzie claimed he found out when a text message was sent to him by McCarthy by mistake. Councilman McCarthy was not present during Monday's meeting to confirm or deny this interaction.
klkntv.com
Norfolk woman sentenced for stealing almost $20,000 from Ponca Tribe
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Norfolk woman will not serve jail time after pleading guilty to stealing nearly $20,000 from the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska. A federal judge ordered Andrea Rodriguez, 42, to spend four years on probation and to repay the money she took, plus a $10,100 fine.
thebestmix1055.com
Columbus man jailed following Monday accident
— At about 4:15 Monday afternoon, Dodge County deputies were dispatched to an injury accident on U.S. Highway 30 at County Road 15, west of Ames. After an investigation, it was determined that a red Dodge Journey was eastbound on Highway 30 when it attempted to pass a semi, which was also eastbound on Highway 30.
norfolkneradio.com
Questions fly as to what's next for the Area Transit
NORFOLK - As the Madison County Sheriffs continue to look for suspended Area Transit general manager Jeffrey Stewart, some are asking if the city will continue to give the transit funds. At the emergency council meeting on Friday, the Norfolk City Council approved to give the transit the remaining $88,000...
News Channel Nebraska
Suspended North Fork Area Transit GM accused of embezzling funds for flights, casinos and more
NORFOLK, Neb. – According to court records, the suspended general manager of North Fork Area Transit is facing felony theft charges related the alleged embezzlement of thousands of dollars from the nonprofit. Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office compiled a report on Thursday and filed official court documents...
Norfolk woman federally sentenced for embezzlement of $19K from Indian tribal organization
A Norfolk woman was federally sentenced Friday for embezzling nearly $20,000 from the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska.
News Channel Nebraska
Leigh man dies in Friday accident near Clarkson
CLARKSON, Neb. -- A Leigh man died in a car accident that happened near Clarkson on Friday morning. The Colfax County Sheriff's Department said that around 10 a.m. they got an emergency call of a car accident at the intersection of Road X and Road 9, one mile east of Clarkson.
News Channel Nebraska
Search warrant issued for home of suspended GM accused of embezzling $740K
MADISON, Neb. – Authorities in northeast Nebraska are looking for the suspended North Fork Area Transit general manager accused of embezzling nearly three quarters of a million dollars. A hearing was held in Madison County Court Monday morning as judge Donna Taylor granted a search warrant for Jeffrey Stewart’s...
WOWT
Second arrest made in Nebraska quadruple homicide
LAUREL, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested the wife of a suspect in an August quadruple homicide. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Carrie Jones, the wife of homicide suspect, Jason Jones, was arrested Friday morning in connection to the four shooting deaths that occurred in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4.
Comments / 0