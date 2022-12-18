UNC Greensboro set a record for field goals made and nearly eclipsed a school record for most points in a single game in a 120-48 smashing of Warren Wilson on Sunday. The Spartans (6-6) hit 45 field goals to set one mark for the highest single-game scoring output in the school’s NCAA Division I history. They were one basket short of the school scoring record set against Piedmont Bible College on Dec. 12, 1983.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO