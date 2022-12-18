Read full article on original website
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho in the path of Arctic cold front
The National Weather Service says frigid temperatures are heading directly toward the central and Pacific Northwest of the United States, and Idaho will be taking a hit. Idaho forecasters predict an Arctic front will sweep its way south through Idaho, bringing heavy snow, strong winds and severely cold temperatures. This will lead to dangerous travel conditions just before the holidays.
rmef.org
Idaho Begins Elk Feeding Operation to Reduce Human-Wildlife Conflicts
Below is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Wildlife. Idaho Fish and Game staff from the Magic Valley Region will begin feeding elk at the Bullwacker feed site in mid-December 2022 as deep snow begins to accumulate throughout the Wood River Valley. Over 125 elk are fed in a typical winter. It is anticipated that feeding will continue until April 2023.
Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho
This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene from the Lion King when Simba learns about the Elephant Graveyard, the one place he’s not supposed to go (and does anyway and winds up getting his dad killed). However, for a […] The post Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
idaho.gov
Kootenai River Angler Science Program: A win for burbot and anglers
For some, winter is a time to hibernate in the comfort of a warm home, enjoying a hot drink by a crackling fire. For others, winter offers a unique opportunity to try their hand at landing the native and once rare burbot in the Kootenai River. Referred to by some...
eastidahonews.com
City of Idaho Falls issues tips ahead of expected frigid weather
IDAHO FALLS – As the National Weather Service forecasts dangerously cold wind chills in the coming 24 hours, the city of Idaho Falls is encouraging community members to stay indoors and look out for neighbors. A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect for much of eastern Idaho from 5...
Steps Idahoans can take to prevent pipes from freezing this winter
BOISE, Idaho — Boise has had temperatures at or below a hard freeze - a freeze that penetrates the ground, every day for the last week. And temperatures in Boise are expected to drop into the single digits later this week. Freezing temperatures can pose a threat to your...
Minus 50 wind chill in forecast for much of East Idaho as storm exits region after causing road closures, numerous wrecks
The winter storm that arrived in East Idaho earlier this week caused numerous wrecks on Interstate 15 on Wednesday and is expected to leave dangerously cold wind chill as it exits the region. The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning calling for conditions that could feel like they're as cold as minus 50 degrees on Wednesday night and Thursday morning in East Idaho. In addition, gusts of up to 55 mph could hit East Idaho on Wednesday night. ...
eastidahonews.com
More eastern Idaho highways close due to drifting snow, low visibility
IDAHO FALLS — Several highways in eastern Idaho are closed Wednesday morning due to severe drifting snow, low visibility and winter weather conditions. Highway 20 between Ashton and the Montana State Line. Highway 26 between Ririe and Swan Valley. Highway 32 between Tetonia and Ashton. Highway 33 between Newdale...
KLEWTV
Bighorn sheep capture scheduled in Hells Canyon late December
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced their plans to capture 55 bighorn sheep in three Hells Canyon herds Dec. 19-23 as part of the ongoing Hells Canyon Initiative to restore bighorn sheep populations. Bighorn sheep will be captured by net gunning...
Young mountain lions captured and euthanized by Fish and Game in Idaho town
Idaho Fish and Game officers investigated a report of three mountain lions found under a deck at a residence in Kendrick in North Idaho on Saturday, Dec. 17. To protect public safety, officers trapped and euthanized the three young mountain lions. “We made the decision to euthanize because lions habituated in an urban setting pose a public safety risk,” said Fish and Game’s Clearwater Region Supervisor JJ Teare. ...
Idaho is Home To One of The Best New Hotels In the Country [Pics]
Idaho is now home to one of the best new hotels in the country!. A 31-room boutique hotel is now open in Schweitzer which offers ski-in/ski-out access to Schweitzer's 2,900 acres. Hotel opened in February this year, and is already drawing a lot of attention. "Designed with travelers’ comfort in mind, rooms include items to aid mountain adventure such as boot dryers, locally roasted Evans Brothers Coffee and mugs hand painted by local artists. Locally produced bath amenities will offer a custom cedarwood and orange scent, formulated with aloe vera, jojoba oil, sunflower oil and avocado oil to help combat the dry winter air. Rooms also come with binoculars to take further advantage of the sweeping views", say a press release from Schweitzer.com.
The 10 Cheapest Places to Live in Idaho in 2022 Revealed
For a little while, Idaho topped the list of the most popular states to move to. According to one report, the interest in moving to Idaho is starting to wane. In September, Move Buddha published an Idaho-focused report showing that the inflow traffic to Idaho has dropped by 61.6%, the largest drop in the entire country. When you dig into their “moving trends,” you’ll discover that there are now 18 other states that people rather move to before settling for a move to Idaho.
Nine Idaho Snowplows Involved in Crashes
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-So far this season nine Idaho Department of Transportation (ITD) snowplows have been hit by other vehicles while working to clear snow from highways across the state. As of Tuesday evening, ITD counted nine trucks that had been hit by other drivers prompting the department to call on drivers to be more cautions during adverse weather conditions. The latest crashes happened Tuesday morning in North Idaho on Interstate 90 in Coeur d'Alene when two snowplows working in tandem when a car got between them as they merged. The driver hit the brakes forcing one of the trucks off the roadway to avoid a collision. ITD said later in the day near Athol on U.S. HIghway 95 a driver passed one truck on the left side then tried to pass the other on the right and struck one of the trucks. Both trucks are now off the highways due to damage.
wyo4news.com
Two men lose hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for 5 years
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Matthew Adams (26) and Carl Denmon (25) of Texas, have pled guilty to numerous wildlife crimes, resulting in over $31,000 in fines and restitution. Each man was sentenced to and served 30 days in jail, and 11.5 months of unsupervised probation. The men also lost their hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for five years. Because Wyoming is a member of the wildlife violator compact, the men are suspended from hunting, fishing and trapping in 48 states. Adams and Denmon also were made to surrender the firearms used in committing these crimes which included two .22LR rifles with homemade suppressors.
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never visited, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
eastidahonews.com
Carol McLean Oswald
Carol McLean Oswald, 89, of Idaho Falls, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022. “Our mother loved Christmas time!” The day began with frost on the windows and a newly fallen snow glistening in the sunlight on our pine trees. It was a beautiful scene for our Father in Heaven to open the gates of Heaven and usher our mother to her awaiting loved ones. For our family, it was the answer to many kind prayers and a time to celebrate her magnificent life and heritage. We enjoyed many hours of stories of the farm and the love she had for each one of her grandkids. We appreciate the kindness and love people showed her in the final week, especially her loving kids and the Brio Hospice nurse whom mom counted as a dear friend.
Idaho8.com
Winter Storm and Wind Chill Warnings
Wild winds at 70mph reported this morning near ID/WY state line causing whiteout and blizzard like conditions closing 26, 32, 33 ahead of a major cold front which will jam cold air into Idaho tonight and take everyone below zero for lows. We've hit highs this morning with a rain/snow...
Cute Idaho Mountain Town Is Actually The Smallest City In America
One of the many qualities that attract people to Idaho is the smaller cities. Even Boise, Idaho's largest city, is much smaller than places like Los Angeles and other California towns that so many have moved here to escape. The mass exodus from California has led to the growth of the Treasure Valley. The smallest towns in Idaho have yet to see that growth. The smaller cities have gotten smaller during the same time Boise has seen massive growth.
The state of family farms in the Gem State
BOISE, Idaho — All the growth in the Treasure Valley comes at a cost. Prime development land also happens to be prime farmland and a prime climate for growing food. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) found farmland in Canyon and Ada counties is disappearing faster than any other area of the Gem State, as the Treasure Valley continues to top lists as one of the fastest growing places in the nation.
Prepare for -30 as Missoula sees worst cold in decades
The National Weather Service is warning residents all across Western Montana to prepare for the coldest temperatures in 40 years, as an extremely strong push of Arctic air blasts across the state. In fact, temperatures dropping to as much as 30-below zero in Missoula may make you forget the heavy...
