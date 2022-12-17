Read full article on original website
No. 16 Illinois, Missouri vie for ‘Braggin’ Rights’
For the 40th consecutive December, No. 16 Illinois and Missouri meet Thursday night about halfway between their campuses in what
French big man Zacharie Perrin joins Illini with immediate eligibility: 'We're obviously very excited'
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is getting reinforcements in the front court with the mid-year addition of 6-foot-10 big man Zacharie Perrin, which the program announced on Tuesday. Perrin spent the first semester at Sunrise Christian in Wichita, Kan. after he was unable to enroll at Illinois in the fall. He is on campus now, though, and he is immediately eligible to play this season.
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois announces midseason addition, immediate eligibility for key hoops prospect
Illinois basketball received some good news on Tuesday regarding class of 2023 PF Zacharie Perrin. It looks like Perrin is now immediately eligible to play for the Fighting Illini. The news was announced on the team’s account on Twitter. Perrin is a 3-star prospect out of France who enrolled at...
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Can Mizzou beat Illinois to claim Braggin’ Rights?
Mizzou men's basketball is facing another big test Thursday night in the Braggin' Rights game against No. 16 Illinois. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Can Mizzou beat Illinois to claim Braggin’ Rights? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Illinois Football: Illini in the top five for 2023 4-star defensive back
The Illinois football program is still in the running for some big-time recruits who are left on the board for 2023. I have been impressed with what the Illini coaching staff have done thus far. We currently have 22 commitments, which don’t include three transfers from other programs. The...
saturdaytradition.com
Jyaire Hill, 4-star B1G target out of Illinois, sets top 5 and commitment date
Jyaire Hill is one of the top players out of Illinois for the class of 2023. On Monday, he cut down his potential list of programs to a top 5 group. Out of the B1G, Hill kept Bret Bielema’s Illinois program and Purdue under new head coach Ryan Walters in his top 5. Kentucky, Missouri and Florida rounded out the rest of the group.
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois receives commitment from 3-star defensive lineman from Michigan ahead of Early Signing Period
Illinois continues to haul in an impressive group of players with the latest commitment from 3-star defensive lineman Jeremiah Warren. On Monday, Warren took to Twitter to announce his intentions to play football for the Fighting Illini just 2 days before the start of the Early Signing Period. Warren is...
wjbc.com
Winter storm watch for central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD – To all of you who asked for a white Christmas: Thanks a lot. Cold, wind, and snow will belt virtually all of Downstate Thursday and Friday. Some areas could get about four inches, with a six-inch snowfall possible northeast of a line from Bloomington to Paris. Ed...
cu-citizenaccess.org
Some Champaign landlords limit use of vouchers as income, meaning it’s harder for low-income families to rent; But Urbana landlords accept vouchers
Champaign landlords are reluctant to consider federal housing vouchers as income, prompting many to not accept vouchers — but Urbana’s laws protect tenants from discrimination like that, housing officials said. Families living in Urbana can have their federal housing vouchers for rent counted as a source of income,...
wglt.org
WGLT news director Eric Stock's picks for top stories of 2022
"Happy holidays! This Top 10 list isn’t exactly the 10 biggest stories or the year or the 10 stories I liked the most or the ones that were read the most. It’s kind of a combination of the two. That’s the beauty of making your own list, right? You make the rules! Here is a list of stories/features/series that to me highlight the tremendous work the WGLT news team does every day, covering the essentials while also providing depth, context, and creativity."
Events canceled, closings begin ahead of winter storm in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the winter storm arriving in the area, Central Illinois is already beginning to feel the effects with closures and cancelations starting to pile up. Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and […]
Central Illinois Proud
Avoid your pipes from freezing amid arctic blast
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major fear with the arctic cold temperatures Central Illinois is expecting later this week is frozen pipes. This year alone, State Farm has paid out 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage. The average cost of a claim comes in around $20,000. “Once you get...
newschannel20.com
Man sentenced for murder of teens in Vermilion County
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — The second of four individuals has been sentenced for the murders of two teens in Vermilion County. Camarion Halthon, 19 of Danville, was sentenced on Friday to 15 years in prison for the murders, of Wyatt Bailey, 19, from Oakwood, Illinois, and Clayvonte Sloan, 16, from Danville, Illinois.
WAND TV
Public, municipal buildings close across central Illinois ahead of storm
(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
Central Illinois prepares for first snow storm of the season
MANSFIELD, Ill. — As you get ready for a white Christmas, public works crews are doing the same. Some officials are worried about the freezing potential and icy roads. What we see later on this week will be very reminiscent of what we saw earlier this year. And towns are hoping the prior experience could […]
fordcountychronicle.com
Paxton Police Blotter: Urbana man arrested for meth, on Missouri warrant
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Timothy A. Burke, 55, of Urbana, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle and on a no-bond Missouri Department of Corrections warrant during a traffic stop at 1:39 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, near the intersection of Pells and Taft streets on the west side of Paxton’s downtown. Burke, who remained Wednesday at the Ford County Jail awaiting extradition to Missouri, was a passenger in a vehicle that Paxton police pulled over after determining that its registered owner had a revoked Illinois driver’s license. The driver — who was not the registered owner and did have a valid license — was Greg L. Phillips, 32, of Alvin. Phillips was arrested on a Vermilion County warrant for failure to appear in court for a status hearing in a pending case. After both Phillips and Burke were taken to the Ford County Jail, police found 22.4 grams of methamphetamine in multiple baggies hidden in Burke’s shoe. Inside the vehicle, police also found a loaded hypodermic syringe and one full cannabis joint.
WAND TV
Crash reported on I-57 near Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police were called out for a property crash involving a commercial vehicle on Interstate 57 northbound near milepost 248 just south of Rantoul Thursday morning. Both north and southbound lanes may be slowed. Drivers are told to expect delays and seek an alternate route...
chambanamoms.com
Winter Storm Closings: What We Know for Champaign-Urbana and Beyond
As East Central Illinois Prepares for an Epic Winter Storm, Many Closings Follow. As we told you earlier this week, it’s expected that we will have a White Christmas here in the Champaign-Urbana metro area for 2022. But as many people are aware, thanks to predictions that started over a week ago, that storm will be accompianed by blizzard-like conditions. (Follow along with Chambana Weather here.)
2 Champaign juveniles arrested for murder, unlawful use of weapon
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Rantoul Police Department and US Marshalls Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested two Champaign juveniles, ages 14 and 16, on Tuesday for the offenses of murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The arrests come as a result of the ongoing investigation in connection to the shooting death of 34-year-old DeCarlo […]
Prairie Farm sensory-friendly evening makes holiday cheer more accessible in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A popular holiday display had some changes made to it, at least for the night. That’s because the Champaign Park District wanted to make sure every visitor was able to feel the cheer. “We passed by, and I saw the lights and I figured it would be something cool and quick […]
