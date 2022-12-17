Read full article on original website
12 Days of Christmas Spotlight: NYC Skate Brand Grand Collection
And on this eighth day of Christmas, our true love sent to us eight maids a-milking, seven swans a-swimming, six geese a-laying, five gold rings, four calling birds, three french hens, two turtle doves, a partridge and a pear tree, and… Grand Collection. Producing immaculate skatewear—often for charitable causes—the NYC skate brand has had an awesome 2022, including its first ever runway show which coincided with the brand’s fourth annual food drive.
How to Dress Like Wednesday Addams According to TikTok
ONE37pm editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Okay, so by now you’ve probably already binged watched the entire first season of Wednesday, the brand new Netflix series...
Behind the Scenes With Sidetalk and Chippi Chippi
If you are familiar with Harlem's culture or at the very least, if you remember Sheck Wes' debut album, Mudboy (and the song "Chippi Chippi"), then you must have heard of Chippi Chippi by now. His influence extends way beyond that, too. From making millions of people laugh around the world to modeling for some of the biggest brands, Chippi does it all while making everything look easy.
