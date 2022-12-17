Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTennessee State
Sumner County Commission Expected to Name Sitler as Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Fallout after Tennessee-bound dog lands in Saudi ArabiaPete LakemanNashville, TN
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Related
Photos: Meet The NFL Owner's Daughter Who's Going Viral
The Kansas City Chiefs edged out a win over the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City topped Houston, 30-24, in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Prior to the game, the daughter of the Chiefs owner went viral on social media. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, has gone viral on Instagram.
Cowboys Make Decision On Wide Receiver T.Y. Hilton Sunday
We're going to have to wait a little bit longer for T.Y. Hilton to make his Dallas Cowboys debut. Hilton, who was signed by Dallas on Monday after being a free agent all season, is officially inactive for today's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The veteran wide receiver joins fellow...
Former Buccaneers' Wide Receiver Ends Brief Retirement
Former Bucs' wideout, Cole Beasley, has found a new home after coming out of retirement.
Chris Jones Was Not Drinking Beer on Sideline During Chiefs-Texans
He was not slugging a brew.
'It's All Jerry!' Odell Beckham Jr. Contract Talks Feature Jones As Lone Point Man
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
Yardbarker
Watch: Stephen A. Smith says 'it’s time' for Buccaneers' Tom Brady to retire
Outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith didn't dance around the issue when discussing the future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Monday. As shared by Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing, Smith explained during Monday's edition of "First Take" why he believes "it's time" for Brady to ride off into the sunset of retirement following Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Cowboys clinch playoff spot, here's how NFC seeding can go
This certainly wasn’t the way they pictured it happening, but eventually Week 15 ended with an expected result for the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas was one of three NFC teams who could have punched their ticket to the playoffs with a victory. On Thursday the San Francisco 49ers joined the Philadelphia Eagles in the dance. On Saturday the Minnesota Vikings joined the festivities. At around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday all signs appeared pointing to the Cowboys rounding out the four top contenders.
Trent Brown Likes Post About Patriots Moving On From Mac Jones
There was a common message that floated around the New England Patriots’ locker room following Sunday’s horrific loss to the Las Vegas Raiders: “Stay united.”. It appears Trent Brown didn’t get that message. Just one day after suffering one of the most mind-bending losses in NFL...
Veteran NFL Defensive Back Was Arrested On Monday
Veteran defensive back J.C. Jackson, the 27-year-old cornerback for the Los Angeles Chargers, was arrested on Monday. Per multiple reports, Jackson was arrested and booked at Bristol County Jail and House of Corrections today. Jackson's arrest was made in connection to a "family issue." No ...
Yardbarker
Panthers Cornerback Oddly Says Steelers’ Top 2 Wide Receivers Are Not ‘Much Of A Hard Assignment’
While playoff hopes are dwindling for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team was able to come up with a non-conference win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. There were many positives to take away from the 24-16 victory . The rushing attack was able to gain 156 yards on the ground and wide receiver, Diontae Johnson, who has been clearly frustrated with his target share this season, had his best game of 2022. The pass catcher hauled in 10 catches for 98 yards from backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky. Not everyone involved in the game was very impressed with his performance, however.
Look: NFL World Feels Bad For Sam Ponder Tonight
Anyone who makes picks on television is going to get called out by fans when they're wrong. That's part of the job, after all. But getting called out by arguably the greatest running back in NFL history?. That's unfortunate. ESPN host Sam Ponder picked the Jets to beat the Lions...
Dallas Cowboys Signing OBJ Would Mean 'Deion-Like Results' - Jerry
“I’m hopeful we can get into some important games and have some Deion Sanders-type results,” Jerry Jones says of his OBJ plan.
Look: Stephen A. Smith Makes Clear Jeff Saturday Prediction
Head coach Jeff Saturday didn't merely take a disappointing loss in Week 15. Rather, his Indianapolis Colts were on the receiving end of the largest comeback in NFL history. Once leading 33-0, Indianapolis allowed the Minnesota Vikings to stage an incredible second half comeback, eventually ...
Cowboys Admit They're Very Concerned About Serious Injury
Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch has a long history of neck injuries since coming to the NFL. So when the 26-year-old went down with another one during the game's first series on Sunday, there was obviously concern on the Dallas sideline. “I’m concerned, obviously,” coach Mike McCarthy said after the...
Yardbarker
Steelers Veteran Linebacker Believes Rookie 7th-Round Pick Mark Robinson Is ‘Going To Be A Good One’
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected linebacker, Mark Robinson in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft . He has only been active for three games this season with Myles Jack, Devin Bush and Robert Spillane remaining healthy throughout the majority of the year. The late round pick wasn’t even recognized as a linebacker until his final year at Ole Miss in 2021. He flashed in the preseason for Pittsburgh displaying both speed and the ability to hit hard. His chances have been minimal, but he has soaked it all in and got his first real action in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers.
ESPN’s Pat McAfee Predicts Surprise Team Will Sign Tom Brady in 2023
Las Vegas hasn’t announced any plans to keep veteran Derek Carr yet.
Yardbarker
Underrated Steelers Player Links Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh To Pittsburgh’s Week 15 Win Over Panthers
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was absolutely controlled by the Baltimore Ravens rushing attack in a Week 14 loss. Head coach, John Harbuagh‘s team ran for 215 yards including a fourth quarter drive that was 13 plays as the 57-yard possession led to a go-ahead field goal. While the performance wasn’t as impressive in Week 15, Mike Tomlin‘s group had 156 rushing yards and controlled the clock for over 36 minutes. The 3.6 yards per carry isn’t necessarily sexy, but the offense was committed to running the football and the 45 attempts on the ground are a big reason why Pittsburgh now has six wins.
SB Nation
Robert Griffin III is becoming the Magic Johnson of NFL Twitter
Magic Johnson has long been one of the NBA world’s best, strangest Twitter accounts. Magic offers his musings about basketball, often with a bold social media approach which can only be described as “imagine if your grandparents tweeted and didn’t know the internet exists.”. Sometimes he’s supplying...
Houston Astros Sign Star Outfielder
Star free agent outfielder Michael Brantley has agreed to a new contract with the Houston Astros, according to multiple reports on Sunday. Brantley, who will be playing in his age 36 season in 2023, has played in Houston since 2019 after spending his first 10 Major League seasons with the Cleveland Indians, who have now been renamed as the Cleveland Guardians.
The Crawfish Boxes
Oops! All Astros: Jordan Brewer
We’re reviewing all the players to appear at any level of the Houston Astros system in 2022. Born August 1, 1997, Jordan Brewer is the 190th of the 316 in Houston’s system to get the treatment. A six-foot-one, 204 lb. outfielder from St. Joseph, MI, Brewer was a third-round choice of the Astros in 2019. Taken with the 106th overall selection, Brewer signed with the Astros to a deal that included a $500,000 bonus.
Comments / 0