4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Kroger is Planning to Open a Giant Marketplace in OhioBryan DijkhuizenOhio State
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
linknky.com
Velasquez resigns as Bishop Brossart volleyball coach
Bree Velasquez took over the Bishop Brossart Mustangs volleyball program in 2018 hoping to build interest in the program. The 31-year-old left the program in much better shape than she found it. The Mustangs finished 83-69 over her five years. Velasquez and her husband Omar have a son Easton and are expecting another child at the end of February, so Velasquez decided it was time to step away from the game.
linknky.com
Tuesday NKY HS hoops round-up: Ryle advances in Queen of Commonwealth, NDA loses in final of Lex Cath tourney
The Ryle Raiders girls basketball team (7-2) advanced to the semifinals of the Queen of the Commonwealth Tournament at Bullitt East with an impressive 64-45 win over the defending 3rd Region champion Meade County Wave (7-2). Meade County made it to the state quarterfinals last year losing to eventual state runner-up Bullitt East.
linknky.com
Top 10 LINK nky area boys and girls prep basketball teams
We’re now three weeks into the high school hoops season. A lot of movement on the boys side of things this week while the picture is starting to become more clear on the girls end. Here’s a look at the top 10 teams in the LINK nky coverage area...
linknky.com
Four NKY coaches named NFHS Coach of the Year honorees
Four Northern Kentucky head coaches were named to the NFHS Coach of the year honoree list for the 2021-2022 seasons. Conner cross country coach Ian Johnstone, Ryle swimming and diving coach Jeff Floyd, Highlands track and field coach Ryan Leopold and Beechwood’s Noel Rash were all named to the list for the 2021-22 seasons.
linknky.com
The LINK nky Team of the Week: Dec. 5-11, The Simon Kenton High School Archery Team
The Simon Kenton High School archery team picked up their third and fourth win in as many tournaments this season at the Calvary Christian Fall Classic and the 13th Annual Twenhofel Winter Tournament. The Pioneers edged out Pendleton County by two points with a score of 3,270-3,268 at the Calvary...
linknky.com
DeLong returning to Highlands volleyball
Jim DeLong admits there was no reason to leave Cincinnati (Ohio) Wyoming. It just came down to proximity. DeLong is a retired United States Post Office letter carrier and lives in Fort Thomas. He graduated from Highlands in 1976 and his kids did the same. The 64-year-old could have applied for the Highlands job last year, but did not.
WLWT 5
Multi-vehicle crash with injuries reported on Snider Road in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Multi-vehicle crash with injuries reported on Snider Road in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Fox 19
I-75 South reopens after multi-car crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 75 were closed between Mitchell Avenue and I-74 Wednesday night due to a crash. It happened shortly after 7 p.m. Cincinnati police confirm a four-vehicle crash. All injuries are non-life-threatening. Police did not expect the highway closure to last long. It ended...
Dan Weber: Gone too soon, Mr. ‘Everyman,’ Tom Browning, a friend and neighbor, all-around good guy
He may have been born in Casper, Wyoming, but Tom Browning, after stints at Le Moyne College in Syracuse and Tennessee Wesleyan, found a home here in Northern Kentucky. And we all found a friend and neighbor. Which is why it’s so tough to be talking about his much-too-early leaving us Monday at the age of 62 after the former Cincinnati Reds pitcher was found unresponsive at his Union home.
cincinnatimagazine.com
O Captain! My Captain! Historic Covington Home Prepares for a New Chapter
It’s not exactly uncommon to spot bronze placards dotting front porches in historic neighborhoods like Covington. What might be slightly less likely is having a home that connects so deeply to local history, the city itself would have been different without it. Tucked comfortably within the shady rows of...
WLWT 5
Major winter storm takes aim at Cincinnati
A major winter storm moves in late week, bringing impacts starting Thursday. A flash freeze is possible as well as life-threatening cold.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on 18th Street in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on 18th Street in Newport. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WRBI Radio
Several departments battle wood and field fire near Osgood
Ripley County, IN — Several Ripley County fire departments battled a wood and field fire Tuesday near Michigan and Fairground roads in the Osgood area. The flames spread to a small hay storage shed full of round bales. The hay bales were removed from the shed by a tractor...
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky Duke Energy customers feel financial crunch of higher bills heading into winter
Covington small business owner Chris Conley wasn’t expecting to see his electricity bill increase from $96 in November to $331.60 in December. For many residents and business owners, opening the mail toward the end of the year can be an anxiety-inducing activity, especially as the outside temperatures begin to cover vehicles in a pesky layer of frost. Oftentimes, an increased energy bill in the winter months isn’t uncommon, but a spike in prices can be jarring.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Elmwood Road in Batavia, crews responding
BATAVIA, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Elmwood Road in Batavia, crews responding. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Fox 19
Could the Ohio River freeze over this weekend?
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State is under a multiple weather alerts ahead of an expected flash freeze overnight Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will be dangerously cold and could freefall with little warning. A 35-degree temperature drop is expected early Friday morning thanks to a front of arctic air that will...
linknky.com
Kenton County Police searching for missing Walton woman
Kenton County Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for Sasha Thompson, who police said may be experiencing an emotional breakdown and they are concerned for her wellbeing. Police said Thompson was last known to be in the Amelia, Ohio and Walton, Kentucky areas. They emphasized that...
WLWT 5
Crash blocking traffic reported at Dixie Highway and Turfway Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash blocking traffic reported at Dixie Highway and Turfway Road in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WKRC
Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
WLWT 5
Hour by hour: When winter storm is expected to move through Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A major winter storm system is expected to move through Cincinnati Thursday into Friday. Click through to see an hour by hour look of when it's expected to move through. The timing is subject to change as we get closer to Friday.
