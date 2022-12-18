ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

linknky.com

Velasquez resigns as Bishop Brossart volleyball coach

Bree Velasquez took over the Bishop Brossart Mustangs volleyball program in 2018 hoping to build interest in the program. The 31-year-old left the program in much better shape than she found it. The Mustangs finished 83-69 over her five years. Velasquez and her husband Omar have a son Easton and are expecting another child at the end of February, so Velasquez decided it was time to step away from the game.
ALEXANDRIA, KY
linknky.com

Top 10 LINK nky area boys and girls prep basketball teams

We’re now three weeks into the high school hoops season. A lot of movement on the boys side of things this week while the picture is starting to become more clear on the girls end. Here’s a look at the top 10 teams in the LINK nky coverage area...
PARK HILLS, KY
linknky.com

Four NKY coaches named NFHS Coach of the Year honorees

Four Northern Kentucky head coaches were named to the NFHS Coach of the year honoree list for the 2021-2022 seasons. Conner cross country coach Ian Johnstone, Ryle swimming and diving coach Jeff Floyd, Highlands track and field coach Ryan Leopold and Beechwood’s Noel Rash were all named to the list for the 2021-22 seasons.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
linknky.com

DeLong returning to Highlands volleyball

Jim DeLong admits there was no reason to leave Cincinnati (Ohio) Wyoming. It just came down to proximity. DeLong is a retired United States Post Office letter carrier and lives in Fort Thomas. He graduated from Highlands in 1976 and his kids did the same. The 64-year-old could have applied for the Highlands job last year, but did not.
HIGHLANDS, TX
WLWT 5

Multi-vehicle crash with injuries reported on Snider Road in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Multi-vehicle crash with injuries reported on Snider Road in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
MASON, OH
Fox 19

I-75 South reopens after multi-car crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 75 were closed between Mitchell Avenue and I-74 Wednesday night due to a crash. It happened shortly after 7 p.m. Cincinnati police confirm a four-vehicle crash. All injuries are non-life-threatening. Police did not expect the highway closure to last long. It ended...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Dan Weber: Gone too soon, Mr. ‘Everyman,’ Tom Browning, a friend and neighbor, all-around good guy

He may have been born in Casper, Wyoming, but Tom Browning, after stints at Le Moyne College in Syracuse and Tennessee Wesleyan, found a home here in Northern Kentucky. And we all found a friend and neighbor. Which is why it’s so tough to be talking about his much-too-early leaving us Monday at the age of 62 after the former Cincinnati Reds pitcher was found unresponsive at his Union home.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

O Captain! My Captain! Historic Covington Home Prepares for a New Chapter

It’s not exactly uncommon to spot bronze placards dotting front porches in historic neighborhoods like Covington. What might be slightly less likely is having a home that connects so deeply to local history, the city itself would have been different without it. Tucked comfortably within the shady rows of...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on 18th Street in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on 18th Street in Newport. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
NEWPORT, KY
WRBI Radio

Several departments battle wood and field fire near Osgood

Ripley County, IN — Several Ripley County fire departments battled a wood and field fire Tuesday near Michigan and Fairground roads in the Osgood area. The flames spread to a small hay storage shed full of round bales. The hay bales were removed from the shed by a tractor...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
linknky.com

Northern Kentucky Duke Energy customers feel financial crunch of higher bills heading into winter

Covington small business owner Chris Conley wasn’t expecting to see his electricity bill increase from $96 in November to $331.60 in December. For many residents and business owners, opening the mail toward the end of the year can be an anxiety-inducing activity, especially as the outside temperatures begin to cover vehicles in a pesky layer of frost. Oftentimes, an increased energy bill in the winter months isn’t uncommon, but a spike in prices can be jarring.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Elmwood Road in Batavia, crews responding

BATAVIA, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Elmwood Road in Batavia, crews responding. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
BATAVIA, OH
Fox 19

Could the Ohio River freeze over this weekend?

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State is under a multiple weather alerts ahead of an expected flash freeze overnight Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will be dangerously cold and could freefall with little warning. A 35-degree temperature drop is expected early Friday morning thanks to a front of arctic air that will...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Kenton County Police searching for missing Walton woman

Kenton County Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for Sasha Thompson, who police said may be experiencing an emotional breakdown and they are concerned for her wellbeing. Police said Thompson was last known to be in the Amelia, Ohio and Walton, Kentucky areas. They emphasized that...
WALTON, KY
WKRC

Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
CINCINNATI, OH

