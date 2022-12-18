Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
crawfordcountynow.com
Norma Jean Hill
Norma Jean Hill, 87, of Bucyrus died Thursday, December 15th, 2022 at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio from injuries sustained in a fall a few days earlier. She was born March 4th, 1935 in Barberton, Ohio to the late Richard and Grace (Copley) Norton. Norma was a 1953 graduate of Lancaster High School, where she was a standout student. After graduating, Norma was wooed by, and eventually agreed to marry Norman F. Hill, of Stoutsville, Ohio. They were married on July 23, 1955 and therein began their great partnership together that spanned the next six and a half decades. In 1965 they moved to Bucyrus. Once there, in addition to successfully raising eight children and working as an income-tax consultant, Norma was very active in both her church and the Bucyrus community.
crawfordcountynow.com
Nelfred G. Kimerline
Nelfred G. Kimerline, 87, longtime Bucyrus resident and currently of Marblehead, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Otterbein Nursing Home in Lakeside Marblehead. He was born March 23, 1935 in Bucyrus to the late Charles W. Sr. and Mary (Geiger) Kimerline. After graduating from Bucyrus High School in 1953, Nelfred served in the Air Force from 1954-58 in intelligence analyzing aerial recognizance photos. He married his high school sweetheart, the former Janet C. Fowler, on May 1, 1955 sharing 63 years of marriage until her death in 2018.
crawfordcountynow.com
Branden Morris
Branden Morris, 37, of Bucyrus, Ohio passed away on December 8, 2022. Branden, born June 17, 1985 to Rick and Sherry Morris, and was a 2003 graduate of Bucyrus High School. Branden loved all his family and friends. Branden was preceded in death by his great grandmother Hazell Morris, grandparents Bert and Laurabelle Morris, grandfather James Harpel and nephew Joshua Watson.
crawfordcountynow.com
Marsha Eve Griffith
Marsha Eve Griffith, 76, passed away unexpectedly on December 14, 2022, at her residence in Crestline. Marsha was born in Boyd, KY, on October 20, 1946, to the late Fred Kelley and Mildred (Reynolds) Reeder. She married Richard A. Griffith in 1963 and they were married for forty-eight years. Marsha...
crawfordcountynow.com
UCT provides dinner to individuals served by the Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities
BUCYRUS—United Commercial Travelers (UCT) Bucyrus Council # 334 served an annual Christmas Dinner to 162 individuals served by the Crawford County Board of DD, staff and providers on Friday, December 16 at noon, at Trillium Event Center. Mary Morton, President for Bucyrus Council of UCT, shared that this year...
crawfordcountynow.com
WILLIAM “BILL” AMORE JR
“Come to me, all who are weary & burdened, I will give you rest.”. Bill was welcomed into his eternal home on December 17, 2022, in Crestline, Ohio with his loving family surrounding him. Bill lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and the Lord above all else, leading with light and love. He was the backbone to our family, the best husband, father, grandfather, King Pappy, son, brother and uncle.
crawfordcountynow.com
Shelter Works announces Bucyrus manufacturing location
BUCYRUS—Shelter Works announced today that they have opened the company’s second manufacturing location in Bucyrus totaling 45,000 square feet. Shelter Works has invested nearly $500,000 in machinery and equipment in addition to upfitting the former Checkmate Marine building just north of Crossroads Industrial Park. “Bucyrus offered Shelter Works...
crawfordcountynow.com
Fatal crash on SR 13 at Orchard Park Road in Richland County
Richland County—The Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash. The fatal crash occurred on December 21, 2022, at approximately 10:20 AM on SR 13 at Orchard Park Road. Wayde Looker, age 64, of Fredericktown, was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram pick-up, pulling...
crawfordcountynow.com
Galion Police Chief fired
GALION— Crawford County Now has obtained a copy of a letter sent to Galion City Council members addressing the termination of Chief Marc Rodriguez. Rodriguez was placed on administrative leave in August of 2022. According to sources, Rodriguez was under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct. The letter received by...
crawfordcountynow.com
Galion Schools hosting Mobile Food Pantry event December 28
GALION—The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will hold the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Wednesday, December 28. Second Harvest will be distributing FREE assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce, frozen meat,...
crawfordcountynow.com
Ohio State’s AgOne program completes inaugural cohort
COLUMBUS—Ohio State’s Leadership Center graduated its first co-hort of the AgOne program, a new, year-long program for agricultural industry board members which focused on self-leadership, team leadership, and stewardship. These six co-hort members all serve as board members within their industry and earned a Foundational Leadership Certificate, developed a leadership plan, strengthened their network, and understand board effectiveness throughout their time in the program.
crawfordcountynow.com
Suspect shot dead…police release statement on LaRue shooting
LARUE—Earlier this morning, the Marion County Special Response Team executed a felony search warrant at the home of a suspected meth dealer. When officers and deputies arrived, the suspect fled his house on foot towards nearby railroad tracks, armed with at least three semiautomatic handguns. The suspect began walking...
Comments / 0