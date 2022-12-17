Seattle Seahawks running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle) returned to practice. Dallas is practicing again for the first time since injuring his ankle in Week 13. Kenneth Walker (ankle) has been held out all week, so Dallas could potentially be the Seahawks' lead back on Saturday versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Even if Walker is active, the Seahawks might want to limit his workload to manage the ankle injury, which would open up more touches for Dallas.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO