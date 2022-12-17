ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Bulls' Alex Caruso (elbow) available for Wednesday's clash with Hawks

Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (elbow) is available for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Atlanta on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 32.3 minutes against the Hawks. Caruso's Wednesday projection includes 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds,...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Patrick Beverley (calf) questionable Monday for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (calf) is questionable Monday against the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James (ankle) and Austin Reaves (ankle) have both been ruled out for the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back, so Beverley will have access to a larger role on offense if he can play. Anthony Davis remains out with a foot injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Josh Richardson (personal) not listed on Spurs' Thursday injury report

San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (personal) is available for Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Richardson will make his return after he missed two games for personal reasons. In 24.0 expected minutes, our models project Richardson to score 19.6 FanDuel points. Richardson's projection includes 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Domantas Sabonis (hand) will play in Kings' Wednesday matchup versus Lakers

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (hand) is active for Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. Sabonis will be available despite being listed as questionable with left hand soreness. In 36.0 expected minutes, our models project Sabonis to score 44.6 FanDuel points. Sabonis' projection includes 19.0 points, 13.1 rebounds, and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

DeeJay Dallas (ankle) returns to Seahawks practice

Seattle Seahawks running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle) returned to practice. Dallas is practicing again for the first time since injuring his ankle in Week 13. Kenneth Walker (ankle) has been held out all week, so Dallas could potentially be the Seahawks' lead back on Saturday versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Even if Walker is active, the Seahawks might want to limit his workload to manage the ankle injury, which would open up more touches for Dallas.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) available on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hart has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Thunder on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against Oklahoma City. Hart's Wednesday projection includes 10.3...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Houston's Brandin Cooks (calf) fully practices on Wednesday

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (calf) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. After a three game absence, Cooks was able to follow his limited session on Tuesday with a full practice on Wednesday. In a potential opportunity against a Tennessee Titans' unit ranked 32nd (34.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts, our models project Cooks to score 9.2 FanDuel points.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Lakers rule out Russell Westbrook (foot) on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (foot) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Westbrook will miss his second straight game with foot soreness. Expect Kendrick Nunn to see more minutes off the bench on Wednesday night. Nunn's projection includes 6.4 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Paul George (knee) starting in Clippers' Wednesday lineup versus Hornets

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (knee) will play in Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. After a two game absence, George will make his return to Los Angeles' starting lineup. In 35.0 expected minutes, our models project George to score 40.7 FanDuel points. George's projection includes 22.1 points, 6.8...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 12/22/22

Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com

Chicago's Alex Caruso (shoulder) will not return on Wednesday

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (shoulder) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso will not play in the second half after he was sidelined with a right shoulder sprain. Expect Ayo Dosunmu to log more minutes at the guard positions if Caruso remains out.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (leg) active for Nuggets on Tuesday night

Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (leg) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. Caldwell-Pope will be available after he was listed as questionable with a leg ailment. In 31.4 expected minutes, our models project Caldwell-Pope to score 21.7 FanDuel points. Caldwell-Pope's projection includes 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Celtics starting Payton Pritchard on Wednesday, Grant Williams to bench

Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard is starting in Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Pritchard will make his first start this season after Grant Williams was sent to the bench. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 198.9 minutes this season, Pritchard is averaging 0.77 FanDuel points per minute.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Sacramento's Harrison Barnes (quad) active on Wednesday night

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (quad) will play in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Barnes will suit up after he was listed as questionable with quad soreness. In 32.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Barnes to score 27.4 FanDuel points. Barnes' projection includes 15.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and...
SACRAMENTO, CA

