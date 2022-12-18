Read full article on original website
MHS Football's Monteque Rhames signs with University of South Carolina
Manning High School Football defensive end Monteque Rhames had his official signing to play at the University of South Carolina today with his family in attendance. “This is a great opportunity for Monteque to show his talents on the college level,” stated. Reggie Kenndy, Manning High School football coach....
wach.com
Three Dutch Fork football stars put pen to paper on National Signing Day
(WACH) - Jarvis Green, Chandler Perry, and Landon Danley made their college football dreams official on Wednesday. The three Dutch Fork football players signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday morning at Dutch Fork High School. Green is heading to his dream school: Clemson. Perry will be playing at...
WLTX.com
Benedict College and Newberry College earn their final ranking from the AFCA
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The final American Football Coaches Association Top 25 was released Monday and two Palmetto State programs are represented. Benedict College, which had its best season ever, finished 12th in the final Top 25. The Tigers (11-1) won their first SIAC title ever after an undefeated regular season. They earned a first round bye before the 2022 campaign came to an end in the second round of the D2 playoffs.
Elijah Davis Commits To South Carolina
On Tuesday night, defensive lineman Elijah Davis announced that he's coming home to play for South Carolina.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Two alumni, one student receive Hawk of the Year awards
The newest Hawk of the Year recipients include two Blackville-Hilda alumni and one current student. Charles Dowling, Jamie Simmons, and Jordan Gibson are the 2022 recipients of the award, which was started in 2015 by Blackville-Hilda High School alumni Mrs. Eartha Jones-Rice.
southeasthoops.com
South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Prediction: Gator Bowl
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our South Carolina vs. Notre Dame prediction for the December 30 matchup in the Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Gamecocks have plenty of confidence after a strong finish to the regular season, which included...
2 South Carolina Lottery Players Celebrating Christmas Early With Huge Wins
"I'm spending the fool out of my prize," said one lucky winner.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“B” is for Batesburg-Leesville. Batesburg-Leesville
“B” is for Batesburg-Leesville. Batesburg-Leesville (Lexington County; 2020 population 5,251). Before consolidating in 1993, Batesburg and Leesville were “friendly but separate Twins” that grew up back-to-back in the extreme western portion of Lexington County—on the “Ridge” separating the Saluda and Edisto River basins. Although separated by only a narrow strip of land, the two towns developed distinct identities. Batesburg faced west and served as a market and distribution center for Ridge farmers in Edgefield, Aiken, and Saluda Counties. Facing east, Leesville serviced the Sandhills of western Lexington County. The move toward a merger began in the 1920s with the construction of a consolidated high school and a joint Chamber of Commerce in 1946. A difficult economy in the 1980s sparked the final push. In January 1992 voters passed a referendum to consolidate Batesburg and Leesville, and the merger was completed by the end of the following year.
thedanielislandnews.com
BCSD school board debates hiring of deputy superintendent; lawsuit explained
Acrimony filled the air at the Berkeley County School District school board’s meeting on Dec. 13. The board’s first meeting with its newly appointed superintendent came a day after a civil lawsuit filed by its previous superintendent. Two minutes into the meeting, the board broke for executive session...
greenvillejournal.com
Merle Johnson leaving post at city of Greenville to lead Orangeburg County economic commission
Merle Johnson, director of economic and community development for the city of Greenville since 2020, has accepted a position as the executive director of Orangeburg County Development Commission. Johnson has more than 15 years of economic development experience, and he helped drive efforts for companies and individuals looking to relocate...
Columbia's biggest 10-year-old boy gets a holiday makeover
We stopped by EdVenture Children's Museum to check out recent updates to the Eddie exhibit, courtesy of Prisma Health.
"Snow Day" for students at Hyatt Park
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A wintry surprise for students before they leave school on holiday break at Hyatt Park Elementary. "It's very surprising for me and so exciting," says Briella Strickland a student at the school. She and her classmates danced under the snow, and met Santa and talked about...
wach.com
Sumter County woman killed in West Avenue South car accident identified
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Sumter County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a single car crash in Pinewood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials say 77-year-old Earnesteene Moore of Pinewood was the victim of a single car crash on West Avenue South near Conrad Lane just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Woman dies after car accident in Pinewood
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a single car accident in Sumter county. According to Sumter Coroner Robert Baker the accident happened around 6pm on Tuesday on West Avenue South in Pinewood. Ms. Earnesteene Moore, 77, of Pinewood was pronounced dead on the scene from multiple...
wach.com
9-year-old shot and killed in Richland County identified by coroner
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner has identified the 9-year-old who was shot and killed in Richland County Monday evening. According to Coroner Naida Rutherford, Christopher Scott III, 9, of Hopkins, SC was fatally shot around 6:30 p.m. Monday on Weston Road in Hopkins. Scott was a...
mahoningmatters.com
Crossword spells out unbelievable lottery win for SC mom. ‘I’ve never won anything big’
A mom in South Carolina was skeptical when her crossword ticket spelled out a big lottery win. “I’d never won anything big before,” The Lowcountry woman told lottery officials in a Dec. 15 news release. The mom racked up 11 words for a win on a lucky $3...
blufftonsun.com
Lowcountry woman gives helping hand to neighbors in need
The holiday season is a time to give thanks for the blessings that enrich our lives, including the opportunity to live in our corner of paradise in the Lowcountry. Right around the corner, however, things are very different. The rural areas of Jasper and Hampton counties are food deserts, resources...
WYFF4.com
Janet Jackson announces South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia concert dates
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Janet Jackson has announced a 2023 tour of North America, and it includes dates in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. The Together Again Tour begins in April and stretches into June and will be her first concert tour since 2019. Here are the South Carolina...
Thousands show solidarity with Orangeburg County teen being hospitalized for illness
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Orangeburg County teen has been hospitalized for weeks with a critical illness. Thousands on Facebook have joined a prayer movement called Miracle for Rock Riser, sending well wishes for his recovery. “Rock of course was and is a normal seventeen-year-old boy about a month...
This Is The Coldest City In South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in South Carolina.
