Orangeburg, SC

manninglive.com

MHS Football's Monteque Rhames signs with University of South Carolina

Manning High School Football defensive end Monteque Rhames had his official signing to play at the University of South Carolina today with his family in attendance. “This is a great opportunity for Monteque to show his talents on the college level,” stated. Reggie Kenndy, Manning High School football coach....
MANNING, SC
wach.com

Three Dutch Fork football stars put pen to paper on National Signing Day

(WACH) - Jarvis Green, Chandler Perry, and Landon Danley made their college football dreams official on Wednesday. The three Dutch Fork football players signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday morning at Dutch Fork High School. Green is heading to his dream school: Clemson. Perry will be playing at...
IRMO, SC
WLTX.com

Benedict College and Newberry College earn their final ranking from the AFCA

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The final American Football Coaches Association Top 25 was released Monday and two Palmetto State programs are represented. Benedict College, which had its best season ever, finished 12th in the final Top 25. The Tigers (11-1) won their first SIAC title ever after an undefeated regular season. They earned a first round bye before the 2022 campaign came to an end in the second round of the D2 playoffs.
COLUMBIA, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Two alumni, one student receive Hawk of the Year awards

The newest Hawk of the Year recipients include two Blackville-Hilda alumni and one current student. Charles Dowling, Jamie Simmons, and Jordan Gibson are the 2022 recipients of the award, which was started in 2015 by Blackville-Hilda High School alumni Mrs. Eartha Jones-Rice.
BLACKVILLE, SC
southeasthoops.com

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Prediction: Gator Bowl

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our South Carolina vs. Notre Dame prediction for the December 30 matchup in the Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Gamecocks have plenty of confidence after a strong finish to the regular season, which included...
NOTRE DAME, IN
southcarolinapublicradio.org

“B” is for Batesburg-Leesville. Batesburg-Leesville

“B” is for Batesburg-Leesville. Batesburg-Leesville (Lexington County; 2020 population 5,251). Before consolidating in 1993, Batesburg and Leesville were “friendly but separate Twins” that grew up back-to-back in the extreme western portion of Lexington County—on the “Ridge” separating the Saluda and Edisto River basins. Although separated by only a narrow strip of land, the two towns developed distinct identities. Batesburg faced west and served as a market and distribution center for Ridge farmers in Edgefield, Aiken, and Saluda Counties. Facing east, Leesville serviced the Sandhills of western Lexington County. The move toward a merger began in the 1920s with the construction of a consolidated high school and a joint Chamber of Commerce in 1946. A difficult economy in the 1980s sparked the final push. In January 1992 voters passed a referendum to consolidate Batesburg and Leesville, and the merger was completed by the end of the following year.
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

"Snow Day" for students at Hyatt Park

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A wintry surprise for students before they leave school on holiday break at Hyatt Park Elementary. "It's very surprising for me and so exciting," says Briella Strickland a student at the school. She and her classmates danced under the snow, and met Santa and talked about...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Woman dies after car accident in Pinewood

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a single car accident in Sumter county. According to Sumter Coroner Robert Baker the accident happened around 6pm on Tuesday on West Avenue South in Pinewood. Ms. Earnesteene Moore, 77, of Pinewood was pronounced dead on the scene from multiple...
PINEWOOD, SC
blufftonsun.com

Lowcountry woman gives helping hand to neighbors in need

The holiday season is a time to give thanks for the blessings that enrich our lives, including the opportunity to live in our corner of paradise in the Lowcountry. Right around the corner, however, things are very different. The rural areas of Jasper and Hampton counties are food deserts, resources...
BEAUFORT, SC

