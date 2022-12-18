“B” is for Batesburg-Leesville. Batesburg-Leesville (Lexington County; 2020 population 5,251). Before consolidating in 1993, Batesburg and Leesville were “friendly but separate Twins” that grew up back-to-back in the extreme western portion of Lexington County—on the “Ridge” separating the Saluda and Edisto River basins. Although separated by only a narrow strip of land, the two towns developed distinct identities. Batesburg faced west and served as a market and distribution center for Ridge farmers in Edgefield, Aiken, and Saluda Counties. Facing east, Leesville serviced the Sandhills of western Lexington County. The move toward a merger began in the 1920s with the construction of a consolidated high school and a joint Chamber of Commerce in 1946. A difficult economy in the 1980s sparked the final push. In January 1992 voters passed a referendum to consolidate Batesburg and Leesville, and the merger was completed by the end of the following year.

