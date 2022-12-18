Read full article on original website
Related
Sonic Added A Specialty Grilled Cheese To Its Menu
Grilled cheese sandwiches are a kid's menu staple at many restaurants, but there's no need to cut them out of your diet once you're considered a teen. The nostalgic sammie is a favorite for adults, too. Actually, scratch that. It's the favorite, at least according to a 2019 YouGov survey in which the comfort food received a 79% likability rating, making it the most popular sandwich in America. Its delectable combination of buttery toasted bread and gooey, melted cheese is so simple, yet oh so satisfying – even more so if there's an Instagram-worthy cheese pull involved. And when paired with a bowl of warm tomato soup for dipping? Chef's kiss.
What Exactly Is A 'Wet Burrito'?
Picture this: it's a late December night, and suddenly, you get a severe case of the munchies. Many people may opt for the humble burrito, whether made at home or enjoyed in a Tex-Mex restaurant of their choice. Statista reveals that in 2017, people in the U.S. voted with their wallets for the best restaurants selling burritos. In first place is Taco Bell, with $9.8 billion in sales, followed by Chipotle and El Pollo Loco.
Taco Bell Has An 'Electric' Strawberry Freeze Coming Your Way
Mountain Dew Baja Blast exploded onto the fast food dining scene in 2004 and has since become an icon, per QSR. For a decade, this vibrant green soda could only be found at Taco Bell. Brand Eating reports that it was so popular as an accompaniment to a taco or Crunch Wrap Supreme that Mountain Dew began selling it in stores in 2014 for a limited time.
Nico Norena's Kinder Cheesecake Recipe - Exclusive
Food blogger and self-trained cook and baker Nico Norena has a fool-proof answer to your ever-unquenchable sweet tooth. The Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree's desserts are not only unbearably mouth-watering (his social studio is known as The Succulent Bite, after all), but they're also almost too-good-to-be-true easy. If you're one...
TikTok Is Having A Party Over Oreo Top Ramen
Nowadays, tons of food hacks and food trends are born and popularized on the popular social media video platform TikTok. Various TikTok food trends include cloud bread, pasta chips, corn ribs, butter boards, and so much more. To put it into perspective, the hashtag #foodtiktok had about 106.6 billion views in 2022, with cloud bread garnering 3.4 billion views, pasta chips had 1.1 billion views, and butter boards received around 358.4 million views according to CNBC. Now, there's supposedly a new TikTok food trend in the form of Oreo Top Ramen.
Ree Drummond Has A 'Typewriter' Technique For Rolling Pastry
There are few delicacies more comforting and decadent than classic cinnamon rolls. They're warm and gooey and pack all the rich flavors of the winter season (even though you can enjoy them any time of the year). This pastry dates back to the 17th century, according to Serious Eats, and has existed in different variations since ancient times.
Popeyes' BOGO Has A Free Chicken Sandwich For You Before The New Year
With the last week of the year in sight, the most wonderful time of the year is fully upon us. While the holidays can certainly be wonderful, they can also be stressful for many reasons. Buying food in bulk for your entire extended family, purchasing outfits and tickets for festive events, and spending exorbitant amounts on holiday gifts can put a large dent in anyone's wallet. According to a Regions Next Step survey, 42% of Americans connote the majority of their holiday stress with shelling out money (via Business Wire).
Whole Foods' Lux Orange-Scented Chocolate Is A Wink To Trader Joe's
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. People have been enjoying the chocolate-orange combination for centuries — yes, centuries. According to Carambar & Co, Joseph Terry created a yummy chocolate and candied orange peel treat all the way back in 1823. Does that name sound familiar? The Terry's Chocolate Orange we know and love today came into being in 1932, with more than 44 million sold each year (via Confectionary News).
At-Home Elephant Ears Recipe
There are plenty of names for this delightful treat, but at its essence, fried dough is as straightforward as it gets. Of course, we can get on board with elephant ears, as recipe developer Eric Ngo of Frenchie the Toast refers to this warm dessert. Simple pantry staples make up this recipe, and the trickiest step of the process is avoiding any splatter from the frying oil.
A Drive-Thru Only Fast Food Future Isn't Implausible
COVID-19, which caused a worldwide shutdown around March and April 2020 (via Yale Medicine), changed many of our lives for the foreseeable future. During this time, states and countries ordered their citizens to stay at home, schools and restaurants closed, many people either became unemployed or started working from home, and countries even closed their borders in an effort to control the virus. Perhaps the biggest way the pandemic changed our lives was how we eat out at restaurants. According to NPD, delivery restaurant orders grew 116% and drive-thru orders grew 20% from February 2020 to February 2022, while less people were placing carryout orders.
Here's Where You Can Find Ree Drummond-Style Butcher Blocks
Let's say you're out with a friend, and they are discussing a tough day at work. "If it happens again," they tell you, "my head will be on the chopping block." Now, is your immediate reaction to (A) feel sorry for your pal, (B) conclude that the transgression was most likely their own fault, or (C) wonder what kind of chopping block, exactly, and would it need regular re-oiling with food-grade mineral oil?
Michael Symon's Flavor Trick For A Quick, Oven-Smoked Turkey
When it comes to cooking methods, almost nothing is more ancient than the art of smoking almost any type of meat. According to Morton's Family Farm, the technique has been around for a long time. Though those first culinary adventures in smoking were most likely a happy accident caused by having a smoky wood fire blazing next to meat that was drying, these days smoked meat is a delicacy that is cherished in many cultures. From Montreal smoked meat to a Cajun smoked sausage pasta recipe (and dare we say bacon?), there's something about that savory, smoky flavor many folks just can't get enough of.
The Portuguese Clam Dish With A Poetic Inspiration
While food is the sustenance we need to survive, most people's taste buds have certain likes and dislikes. For some, though, food is like poetry for the mouth. It's a particular blend of flavors, textures, and smells that cause the pleasure centers in the brain to melt into a moment of bliss.
What To Do If You Want To Make A Cortado Without An Espresso Machine
As Gen Z begins to mature and enter the coffee-drinking world, they're steering coffee consumption trends. Per Food Navigator US, they've steered the helm of coffee consumption in the U.S. into its fourth wave. The first wave was making coffee accessible at home, with big brands like Maxwell House (per Driven Coffee Roasters). The second wave saw the rise of coffee shops, perfectly paving the way for the third wave, which championed specialty craft brews and birthed latte art. Now in the fourth wave, people want specialty drinks in the comfort of their own homes without the fuss and stuff they gathered in the coffee shop years. More significantly, Gen Z wants a chilled brew. Following their lead on social media, now the rest of us apparently do too, as social media trends play a key role in fourth-wave coffee for the first time.
The Type Of Apple Behind Cracker Barrel's Fan-Favorite Fried Apples
To the most casual of observers, there are just a handful of different kinds of apples — red, green, yellow, white, and striped — in the world, based on the various colorations adorning the skins of the sometimes sweet, sometimes tart, always crunchy fruit. The reality, of course, is that there is a sweeping variety of apples, with 7,500 varieties grown across the globe, including 2,500 different apples grown in the United States, according to the Washington Apple Commission. A major reason that there are so many different types of apples in the United States and around the world is that there are many different tastes, and many different cooking needs, that apples can be specifically developed to meet in order to satisfy consumers.
How Does Costco Cook Its Famous Hot Dogs?
If there's one Costco item everyone is familiar with, it's got to be Costco's $1 hot dog. Regardless of whether or not you personally shop at Costco, you've got to admit that's one heck of a deal. And as it turns out, that deal goes all the way back to the chain's early years.
Why You Should Be Poaching Chicken In Wine
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When it comes to excellent sources of protein, chicken is one of the most versatile meats on the planet. Nearly every part of the domesticated bird is edible: the breasts, the thighs, the wings, the legs, even the feet, all of which are go-to ingredients in a wide array of recipes. Chicken can also be prepared in a number of different ways — baked, deep-fried, grilled, boiled, or poached. If you've never tried poaching your chicken, you could be missing out on a mouth-wateringly delicious meal.
The McDonald's Happy Meal Wall Is Zapping Instagram With Nostalgia
They don't call it a Happy Meal for nothing. McDonald's has been making kids and adults smile with its little boxed meals and toys since 1979, according to Quality Logo Products, Inc. You probably have vivid memories of the anticipation you experienced as a child when you opened the box to see which toy you got. Remember the joy of getting the one you wanted ... and the disappointment of getting the one you didn't?
Michael Symon Warns To Not Cook Acidic Foods In Cast Iron
It would be easy to say that cast iron is having a moment. Celebrity chefs like Ree Drummond and Ina Garten extol its virtues on their cooking shows (The Pioneer Woman has 25 cast iron skillets), and the brand behind the trendy Always Pan even came out with an enameled cast iron option (via Our Place). But the truth is, cast iron has been around for a long time (since about 200 AD in China, according to Webstaurant Store), and since its origination has been used to make all kinds of cookware, from woks to cornbread molds and more.
Make Better Cheese Sauce With Sodium Citrate
Cheese, glorious cheese! The iconic dairy product is eaten around the world and comes in a range of different styles, from American Colby-Jack to English cheddar cheese to Italian mozzarella to French brie to Dutch gouda and everything in-between. It's safe to say that cheese tastes incredible in any form, whether it's shredded for tacos, sliced for sandwiches, arranged around a fancy charcuterie board, melted atop pizza, nachos, and pasta, or used as a delectable dip for chips, pretzels, crackers, veggies, and more.
Mashed
150K+
Followers
43K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0