huroninsider.com
Robert Bibb
Robert Cecil Bibb Sr., 71, a longtime resident of Wakeman and recently of Norwalk, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, December 15, 2022 at Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Robert was born on March 20, 1951 in Omaha, NE to the late Cecil Mckee and Edith June (Downs) Bibb. Robert graduated from Oberlin...
huroninsider.com
Local law enforcement agencies awarded grants for body cameras
ERIE COUNTY – Five Erie County law enforcement agencies are among the 112 law enforcement agencies across the state that will receive funding as part of the Ohio Body-Worn Camera Grant Program. The local agencies that will be awarded grants are the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Sandusky Police Department,...
huroninsider.com
Jennie Miller
Jennie Miller, 93, of Huron, passed away on December 17, 2022. She was born on April 9, 1929 in Uniontown, PA to the late Frank Salvatore and Frances (Minutoli) DeBartolo. In her early retirement years, mom was a prolific painter and avid golfer. In her later years, she was very dedicated to her loving husband and dog.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like Italian sweet treats, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their cannoli (which the bakery fills to order!) and their scrumptious cassata cake, which is a moist sponge cake with strawberries, custard, and whipped cream. They also make great tiramisu, eclairs, biscotti, brownies, and more. If you're in need of a wedding cake, they make gorgeous and delicious ones. And if you prefer something savory, check out their pepperoni bread.
Where to find the best Christmas lights in the area
Christmas light displayPhoto byPhoto by Steven Van Elk (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Where can you find the best Christmas lights around? Well, I've got a great list for you and all of these are free (unlike the paid attractions a the Akron Zoo, Stan Hywet, or the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds).
huroninsider.com
Shawnee Elementary recommend for closure
HURON – At their Tuesday meeting, the Huron Board of Education is scheduled to vote on closing Shawnee Elementary as part of the district’s building consolidation plan. At November’s Huron Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Dr. James Tatman announced that the district is planning on closing either Shawnee Elementary or McCormick Junior High for the 2023-2024 school year. He said that closing one of the buildings is a first step in the district’s strategic facility plan, which long-term includes the district moving to either one or two campuses.
huroninsider.com
Huron teacher to receive de-escalation training for threatening to “fight” student
HURON – Following an investigation, the Huron City Schools teacher who was accused by a junior high student of threatening to fight him in the hallway will keep his job. The teacher, however, has been reprimanded, required to formally apologize to the student, and will be required to attend training for classroom management and de-escalation.
WFMJ.com
Earthquake recorded in Northwest Ohio
People who were awake in a Northwestern Ohio community early Thursday may have felt the earth move. The US Geological Survey reports that a 2.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded at around 3:30 a.m. about six miles South Southwest of Fostoria, Ohio. 21 News contacted a Fostoria Police dispatcher who said...
Dozens of dogs removed from Lakewood home; property deemed uninhabitable
On Monday, Lakewood Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 1600 block of Waterbury Road following numerous complaints of a multitude of dogs living in "unsatisfactory conditions."
OH Dept. of Health found senior care facility made mistakes. No one was punished
News 5 Investigators found the OH Dept. of Health declined to punish senior care facility, even after substantiating serious allegations.
huroninsider.com
Sandusky church sold for $700,000
SANDUSKY – The former Agape Love Ministries property has been sold to another Sandusky church. The 17,000 square-foot property was sold to New Life Church for $700,000. According to the broker, Mac Lehrer of Hoty Enterprises, “with 4 acres of land, ample parking, and plenty of room for expansion this was the perfect opportunity for the new owner.”
cleveland19.com
Elyria man runs across 6 lanes of traffic in attempt to flee police
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police said a wanted man ran across six lanes of traffic while attempting to flee officers early Monday morning. The incident began when officers arrived at a residence on Yorktown Lane around 12:30 a.m. to return a purse that had been stolen. Police said officers...
huroninsider.com
Matthew Schwartz
HURON – Matthew K. Schwartz, 58, of Huron, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on December 15, 2022. He was born November 20,1964 in Toledo and then lived in Monroeville and then Huron. He worked for Autogate, Inc. of Berlin Heights for 15 years. Matt always loved snakes and...
Man, 30, dies in Richland County crash after hitting back of trailer
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old man is dead after being involved in a vehicle crash Wednesday morning on State Route 13 in Richland County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Bryan Flynn of Bellville was driving a Chevrolet Sonic south at around 10:30 a.m. on SR 13 and was driving behind a Dodge […]
3 Great Pizza Places In Toledo
When it comes to discovering the best pizza places in Toledo, one could go on and on about different options. With a variety of styles and options available, no two pizzas in Toledo are ever alike!
cleveland19.com
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were shot at a Cleveland convenience store Tuesday evening. The shooting happened around 7 pm at the Alexandria Market located at 7602 Madison Avenue. A 13-year-old male and a 66-year-old man were taken to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition, according to Cleveland EMS. This...
ideastream.org
Is Akron following the rules in homeless encampment sweeps? Advocates raise concerns
Carlos Alvarado and his wife, Amanda Kamer, have been staying in a tent off of E. Miller Ave. on the south side of Akron for several months. They ended up there after Alvarado lost his job, he said. “My boss had a stroke, then he tore his aorta … so...
Poll shows where Northeast Ohioans stand on criminally charging Jan. 6 rioters
CLEVELAND, Ohio - In a divided country, there’s at least one thing that northeast Ohioans of every political stripe seem to agree on. A survey of 504 residents of Cuyahoga, Summit, Lake, Geauga, Portage, Medina and Lorain counties conducted by Baldwin Wallace University’s Community Research Institute between Oct. 7 and Oct. 18 found bipartisan backing for criminal prosecutions of rioters who tried to overturn results of the 2020 presidential election by rampaging through the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The poll has a margin of error less than 5 percent.
constructiondive.com
Abbott to build $536M manufacturing plant in Northwest Ohio
Abbott Laboratories will invest $536 million to build a new manufacturing facility in Bowling Green, Ohio, state officials announced this week. The facility will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products, some of which are used by individuals with extreme food allergies or other dietary conditions. The site will create...
Brooklyn Mayor Katie Gallagher resigns, accepts new job with Cuyahoga County
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Mayor Katie Gallagher on Monday (Dec. 19) announced her resignation, effective Dec. 30, to accept a new position with Cuyahoga County. “I’m going to the county to work under new County Executive Chris Ronayne as the deputy chief of operations in community innovation,” Gallagher said.
