FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Garden State Youth Correctional Facility Hosted Its First-Ever Winter ConcertMorristown MinuteChesterfield Township, NJ
Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan ExaminedGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms RiverMorristown MinuteToms River, NJ
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
Stop-Work Orders for Two Rahway School ProjectsMorristown MinuteRahway, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Lakewood Police Foundation Hosts Spectacular Chanukah Party for Children Battling Illness
The Lakewood Police Foundation hosted a Chanukah party this evening for Lakewood children battling illness. Approximately 50 children and their families were at the event, which featured gourmet food, nosh, prizes, a juggling show, a balloon show, mini golf, Swat vehicles, K9, and numerous other exciting activities. “This is a...
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Lakewood Police Department Hosts Chanukah Menorah Lighting Ceremony
Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer and his administration held a Chanukah Menorah lighting ceremony today. Police Chaplain Rabbi Moshe Dovid Ehrman thanked the administration for their dedication to the public, and then lit the Menorah. The annual event was attended by elected officials, emergency services department heads, and liaisons. “I...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Important Message from Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer
TLS this evening reached out to Police Chief Meyer, who provided the following safety message for those leaving for the Holiday weekend/Shabbos Chanukah:. 1) Never leave home with candles burning. 2) Leave lights on in your home – preferably on a timer. 3) Check that your windows and doors...
thelakewoodscoop.com
CAUGHT ON DASHCAM: This quick-thinking driver avoided a more serious accident
The incident happened last night on Brook Road in Lakewood. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
thelakewoodscoop.com
Town Appliance – The Obvious Choice For All Your Appliance Needs!
thelakewoodscoop.com
Authorities Investigating Multiple ‘Smash and Grab’ Thefts in Lakewood, Toms River
Authorities this morning are investigating multiple smash and grab incidents in Lakewood and Toms River, TLS has learned. Sometime overnight, suspects smashed the windows of multiple vehicles in Lakewood and Toms River and stole items from the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood or Toms River...
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Vehicle Slams into Store in Lakewood [PHOTOS]
A vehicle slammed through a storefront in Lakewood today. The accident happened approximately 11:20 AM on River Avenue. No serious injuries were reported, but the store sustained serious damage.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Submitted: Malfunctioning Traffic Lights
With all the recent traffic lights taken out from accidents, I thought I might share what one is to do if you must go through an intersection with a blackout. I had to look up the answer as they don’t cover this in driving school!. If a light is...
thelakewoodscoop.com
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Motorcyclist Seen Speeding Before Fiery Crash in Lakewood
The motorcyclist injured in an accident on Cedarbridge Avenue in Lakewood this evening can be seen speeding before the fiery crash. Police say it appears he was traveling at speeds in excess of 100 MPH. He was transported to JSUMC with serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle he crashed...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Amtrak Unveils Their New Fleet, Including Faster, More Fuel-Efficient Trains [PHOTOS]
Amtrak has released details of its new Airo trains, which will operate on routes across the country, including several routes in New Jersey, beginning in 2026. “As we invest in the future, Amtrak is leading the way with a new era of rail,” Amtrak President Roger Harris said in a statement. “Our new trains will transform the Amtrak experience with significant environmental benefits, a progressive design and world-class amenities.”
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: New Jersey Senate Approves Concealed Carry Restriction Bill, Now Heads To Murphy’s Desk
The New Jersey Senate has voted to approve the Concealed Carry Restriction bill, just two months after the controversial bill was first introduced, sending it to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s desk for his signature. The bill, which was approved by a 21-16 vote will almost certainly be challenged...
