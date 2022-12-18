ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

PHOTOS: Lakewood Police Department Hosts Chanukah Menorah Lighting Ceremony

Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer and his administration held a Chanukah Menorah lighting ceremony today. Police Chaplain Rabbi Moshe Dovid Ehrman thanked the administration for their dedication to the public, and then lit the Menorah. The annual event was attended by elected officials, emergency services department heads, and liaisons. “I...
Important Message from Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer

TLS this evening reached out to Police Chief Meyer, who provided the following safety message for those leaving for the Holiday weekend/Shabbos Chanukah:. 1) Never leave home with candles burning. 2) Leave lights on in your home – preferably on a timer. 3) Check that your windows and doors...
CAUGHT ON DASHCAM: This quick-thinking driver avoided a more serious accident

The incident happened last night on Brook Road in Lakewood. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
Town Appliance – The Obvious Choice For All Your Appliance Needs!

At Town Appliance we tend to forge a personal relationship with each client and provide them with a pleasant appliance shopping experience with our courteous and patient service. Town Appliance is the largest appliance retailer in the tri-state area, located in Lakewood, NJ. Our highly professional staff has over 40 years of experience in selling appliances, and exceptional knowledge in consumer relations to provide the best, most honest and most efficient customer service there is.
Submitted: Malfunctioning Traffic Lights

With all the recent traffic lights taken out from accidents, I thought I might share what one is to do if you must go through an intersection with a blackout. I had to look up the answer as they don’t cover this in driving school!. If a light is...
Amtrak Unveils Their New Fleet, Including Faster, More Fuel-Efficient Trains [PHOTOS]

Amtrak has released details of its new Airo trains, which will operate on routes across the country, including several routes in New Jersey, beginning in 2026. “As we invest in the future, Amtrak is leading the way with a new era of rail,” Amtrak President Roger Harris said in a statement. “Our new trains will transform the Amtrak experience with significant environmental benefits, a progressive design and world-class amenities.”
