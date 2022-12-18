Read full article on original website
Students support Valley View Senior Life residents
On Wednesday, Spring Valley Elementary students made 60 Christmas gift bags for residents at Valley View Senior Life. In addition, I.C.A.R.E. donated 25 pair of Bombas Socks.
