ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Side Sox

South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 100: Luke Shilling

2022 High Level Birmingham (AA) SSS rank among all right-handed relief pitchers in the system 27. Overall 2022 stats 1-1 ▪️ 15 games (1 start) ▪️ 13 1⁄3 IP ▪️ 8.78 ERA ▪️ 16 BB ▪️ 20 K ▪️ 2.100 WHIP.

Comments / 0

Community Policy