San Jose, CA

KTVU FOX 2

MyShake app wakes people far from quake's epicenter

BERKELEY, Calif. - The MyShake app designed to give a short warning before a quake hits, sounded the alarm early Tuesday morning when an earthquake centered in Humboldt County hit. It woke people up here in the Bay Area and beyond. And in some cases, it alerted people out of...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

South Bay nonprofit hosts the unhoused for the holidays

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Despite the holidays being a time of joy and celebration, it can be a difficult time for those who are unhoused. But one South Bay nonprofit’s actions reinforced the meaning of the season. At San Jose’s Corinthian Ballroom in Downtown on Tuesday, there was a...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Northern California earthquake leaves thousands without power

FERNDALE, Calif. - A magnitude-6.4 earthquake rocked the Northern California coast early Tuesday morning, leaving thousands without power and jittery residents feeling a wave of aftershocks. The US Geological Survey reported the strong quake struck at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday, about 7.5 miles west-southwest of Ferndale, a city in Humboldt County.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland NAACP members demand city, county pay for recount in mayor's race

OAKLAND calif., - Members of the Oakland chapter of the NAACP want the city and county to pay for a recount in the most recent mayor’s race. They said some voters were confused by the city’s ranked-choice system and that taxpayers should foot the bill for a recount.
KTVU FOX 2

Magnitude 3.3 earthquake rattles Union City

UNION CITY, Calif. - Another earthquake rattled the East Bay on Wednesday, this time in Union City. A magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck near Union City around 6:22 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake comes after San Leandro was rattled by a 2.9 quake around 8: 34...
UNION CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Livermore police intervene after scammers attempt to steal shoebox filled with $47K in cash

LIVERMORE, Calif. - Livermore police said they thwarted scammers from stealing a shoebox filled with $47,000 cash from a 77-year-old resident. Police said on Wednesday, they received a call from a man who said he had received a call from several people who told him his personal information had been compromised in a data breach and in a money laundering scheme.
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

Missing Alameda woman last seen in SF, police say

ALAMEDA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Alameda are searching for a young woman from Alameda who was last seen after meeting with friends in San Francisco on Friday night. Giovanna Swarts, 19, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has distinct tattoos, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, […]
ALAMEDA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Volunteers make wonderful days for Half Moon Bay Area farmworkers

Half Moon Bay, California - It's the time when many Latin Americans celebrate Las Posadas, an extended period of devotional prayer, lasting until Christmas Eve. For many farmworkers, the "Season of Peace" is a very lonely time. But, one Bay Area volunteer charity made Wednesday not just 'hump day' but 'hope day.'
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 arrested after robbery of USPS letter carrier in Newark

Two teens have been arrested on suspicion of the armed robbery of a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in Newark on Monday, police said. Imran Siddiqi, 18, of Union City, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested after officers responded around 2:30 p.m. Monday to a report of a robbery of a USPS employee in the area of Haley and Bettencourt streets.
NEWARK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Real Sierra snow trucked to San Francisco for public winter wonderland

SAN FRANCISCO - Real Sierra snow has arrived in San Francisco by the truckload. A holiday tradition among fire stations in San Francisco to see which crew can pull off the best Christmas decorations, was taken up a notch Wednesday, when the BOE station on 25th Street trucked in 15 cubic yards of snow from Tahoe.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Minor charged in Fremont carjacking that ended in crash

FREMONT, Calif. - A juvenile was arrested and charged for stealing a woman's vehicle and initiating a police chase, officials said. Fremont police announced the new information Wednesday on Sunday's cross-county carjacking case that led to a boy being ejected from a vehicle. The Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged...
FREMONT, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 sisters found in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - Two teenage sisters who were missing in Oakland have been found, police said. Herlinda Martinez, 14, and Paola Martinez, 13, were last seen 10 p.m. Sunday on Walnut Street. Buton Tuesday, police said they were found. No other details were given.
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area

(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
EL CERRITO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

SF Castro club owners beef up security ahead of New Year's Eve

SAN FRANCISCO - Bar and club owners are preparing for the upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. And top of mind is security. They said a recent mass shooting targeting a LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado hits close to home. On Wednesday night, people from a dozen businesses attended what organizers call...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

