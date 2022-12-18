Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
MyShake app wakes people far from quake's epicenter
BERKELEY, Calif. - The MyShake app designed to give a short warning before a quake hits, sounded the alarm early Tuesday morning when an earthquake centered in Humboldt County hit. It woke people up here in the Bay Area and beyond. And in some cases, it alerted people out of...
KTVU FOX 2
Security at Pelosi's San Francisco home hadn't been reviewed since 2018
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco home where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was bludgeoned by an intruder in late October had not been assessed by Capitol Police in four years, the police chief said on Tuesday. In an interview with CNN, Chief Thomas Manger said security measures at the...
KTVU FOX 2
South Bay nonprofit hosts the unhoused for the holidays
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Despite the holidays being a time of joy and celebration, it can be a difficult time for those who are unhoused. But one South Bay nonprofit’s actions reinforced the meaning of the season. At San Jose’s Corinthian Ballroom in Downtown on Tuesday, there was a...
KTVU FOX 2
Northern California earthquake leaves thousands without power
FERNDALE, Calif. - A magnitude-6.4 earthquake rocked the Northern California coast early Tuesday morning, leaving thousands without power and jittery residents feeling a wave of aftershocks. The US Geological Survey reported the strong quake struck at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday, about 7.5 miles west-southwest of Ferndale, a city in Humboldt County.
KTVU FOX 2
Elon Musk largely silent, after Twitter poll showed users want him to leave
SAN FRANCISCO - Words of protest were projected onto the Twitter building in downtown San Francisco Monday night. The projectionist, a San Francisco activist named Alan Marling, says he did it after seeing CEO Elon Musk's Twitter poll. "Elon Musk posted about whether or not he should resign," said Marling.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland NAACP members demand city, county pay for recount in mayor's race
OAKLAND calif., - Members of the Oakland chapter of the NAACP want the city and county to pay for a recount in the most recent mayor’s race. They said some voters were confused by the city’s ranked-choice system and that taxpayers should foot the bill for a recount.
KTVU FOX 2
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake rattles Union City
UNION CITY, Calif. - Another earthquake rattled the East Bay on Wednesday, this time in Union City. A magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck near Union City around 6:22 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake comes after San Leandro was rattled by a 2.9 quake around 8: 34...
Washington Examiner
California expands $1,000 monthly payments to pregnant black women in ‘racial justice’ effort
Additional pregnant black women across California will receive a guaranteed monthly income due to a novel program to address the root causes of racial injustices. Beginning in San Francisco, the Abundant Birth Project provided $1,000 per month to black residents during their pregnancies and the first six months of their children's lives.
KTVU FOX 2
U.S. blizzards causes some Bay Area delays and cancellations
Early Thursday morning, San Francisco International Airport had 11 canceled flights, Oakland had nine and San Jose had 8, with dozens more delays. Zak Sos reports.
Deadline Today: Apply Now to Receive $1,200 Each Month
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Are you struggling financially right now? If so, know you're not alone. Costs have skyrocketed in California and are approximately 6.0% higher this year versus last year in San Francisco.(source)
KTVU FOX 2
Livermore police intervene after scammers attempt to steal shoebox filled with $47K in cash
LIVERMORE, Calif. - Livermore police said they thwarted scammers from stealing a shoebox filled with $47,000 cash from a 77-year-old resident. Police said on Wednesday, they received a call from a man who said he had received a call from several people who told him his personal information had been compromised in a data breach and in a money laundering scheme.
Missing Alameda woman last seen in SF, police say
ALAMEDA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Alameda are searching for a young woman from Alameda who was last seen after meeting with friends in San Francisco on Friday night. Giovanna Swarts, 19, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has distinct tattoos, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, […]
KTVU FOX 2
Volunteers make wonderful days for Half Moon Bay Area farmworkers
Half Moon Bay, California - It's the time when many Latin Americans celebrate Las Posadas, an extended period of devotional prayer, lasting until Christmas Eve. For many farmworkers, the "Season of Peace" is a very lonely time. But, one Bay Area volunteer charity made Wednesday not just 'hump day' but 'hope day.'
KTVU FOX 2
2 arrested after robbery of USPS letter carrier in Newark
Two teens have been arrested on suspicion of the armed robbery of a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in Newark on Monday, police said. Imran Siddiqi, 18, of Union City, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested after officers responded around 2:30 p.m. Monday to a report of a robbery of a USPS employee in the area of Haley and Bettencourt streets.
KTVU FOX 2
Real Sierra snow trucked to San Francisco for public winter wonderland
SAN FRANCISCO - Real Sierra snow has arrived in San Francisco by the truckload. A holiday tradition among fire stations in San Francisco to see which crew can pull off the best Christmas decorations, was taken up a notch Wednesday, when the BOE station on 25th Street trucked in 15 cubic yards of snow from Tahoe.
KTVU FOX 2
Minor charged in Fremont carjacking that ended in crash
FREMONT, Calif. - A juvenile was arrested and charged for stealing a woman's vehicle and initiating a police chase, officials said. Fremont police announced the new information Wednesday on Sunday's cross-county carjacking case that led to a boy being ejected from a vehicle. The Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged...
KTVU FOX 2
U.S. winter 'bomb cyclone' causes some Bay Area flight delays, cancellations
SAN FRANCISCO - A Christmas week winter "bomb cyclone" of blizzards, downpours and flooding across some of the United States is wreaking havoc on holiday travel, with the Bay Area mostly being spared from the stormy conditions. But those flying from California to the most affected areas – the Plains,...
KTVU FOX 2
2 sisters found in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Two teenage sisters who were missing in Oakland have been found, police said. Herlinda Martinez, 14, and Paola Martinez, 13, were last seen 10 p.m. Sunday on Walnut Street. Buton Tuesday, police said they were found. No other details were given.
“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area
(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
KTVU FOX 2
SF Castro club owners beef up security ahead of New Year's Eve
SAN FRANCISCO - Bar and club owners are preparing for the upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. And top of mind is security. They said a recent mass shooting targeting a LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado hits close to home. On Wednesday night, people from a dozen businesses attended what organizers call...
