Providence, RI

Cumberland woman says stand where she sells candles was vandalized

(WJAR) — A Cumberland woman said the stand in her yard where she displays candles to be sold was vandalized. Jennifer Hanson started Hanson Handcrafted Co. two years ago, during the pandemic. Her candle stand sits outside of her home, in the 100 block of Pound Road in Cumberland.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Suspect in Providence homicide captured in Ohio

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Wednesday that a suspect in a deadly shooting in the West End was captured in Ohio. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Mayobanex Martinez-Abreu, 22, of Providence, in a hotel room in Youngstown. He's accused of killing 28-year-old Michael Luciano De La Rosa,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Car pulled out of Pawcatuck River hours after man's rescue

WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — Nearly a day after a car plunged into the Pawcatuck River – and rescuers brought the driver to safety -- crews were able to get the car out of the water. Westerly police said the 87-year-old man is home and recovering. Crews used a...
WESTERLY, RI
911 call details moments after car plunges into Pawcatuck River

(WJAR) — A 911 call released by Stonington police details the moments after an elderly driver's car went off the road in Westerly and plunged into the Pawcatuck River. In the original 911 call, a bystander can be heard describing Monday night's scene of a floating car in the river to Stonington dispatch.
WESTERLY, RI
Man stabbed in the leg in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a man was stabbed in the leg in the city on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, the man suffered non-life threatening injuries. No word on a cause was immediately available.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Police arrest 2 in connection to Fall River day care break-ins

Fall River police arrested two people suspected of breaking into The Pumpkin Patch Childcare center on two separate occasions last week. An investigation led police to execute a search warrant at an apartment building on South Main Street. Police arrested 44-year-old Eric Teasdale and 37-year-old Renae Frank after evidence from...
FALL RIVER, MA
New traffic pattern stirs ongoing nightmare for Newport couple

While a new traffic pattern opened earlier this week for drivers getting off the Newport Pell Bridge into the City by the Sea, the project is an ongoing nightmare for one couple. The project is too close for their comfort. A large concrete wall now separates the new ramp from...
NEWPORT, RI
Police pull body from Coventry pond

COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — Authorities have not yet publicly identified a woman whose body was found Wednesday morning in Carbuncle Pond in Coventry. Investigators had the area blocked off until about 4 p.m. During an early morning fishing trip, a man called police saying he was staring at a...
COVENTRY, RI
Fire breaks out on roof at Chapel View shopping center

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out Monday morning at the Chapel View shopping center in Cranston. An NBC 10 News crew saw smoke coming from the roof of the T.J. Maxx store. The shopping center is located at New London Avenue and Sockanosset Cross Road. No additional...
CRANSTON, RI
Dump truck crashes on I-295 in Attleboro

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said a dump truck rolled over on Interstate 295 in Attleboro on Wednesday. Massachusetts State Police told NBC 10 News that three vehicles were involved. They said the truck driver and the people in an SUV went to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
ATTLEBORO, MA
Box truck sent down embankment in Lakeville crash

LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WJAR) — A box truck went off the road in a crash on Route 44 near Saga Sushi in Lakeville, Massachusetts on Tuesday. The Lakeville Fire Department was called to the scene just before 2 p.m. The department shared photos on social media of a box down...
LAKEVILLE, MA
Massachusetts woman accused of assaulting officer during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

(WJAR) — A Massachusetts woman faces felony charges for allegedly assaulting a law enforcement officer during the Jan. 6 , 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Jacquelyn Starer, 68, of Ashland, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with civil disorder; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; entering and remaining in a restricted building or ground; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or ground; and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.
ASHLAND, MA
Guitars worth several thousands stolen from Swansea store, police say

(WJAR) — Swansea police are searching for suspects accused of breaking into a music store late Sunday night and stealing several thousands dollars' worth of guitars. Swansea police said officers were called around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday to Ray Mullin Music on Swansea Mall Drive for a burglar alarm.
SWANSEA, MA
Historic Park Theatre hosts sold out 'swingin' holiday party

(WJAR) — It was a sell out night on Wednesday at the Historic Park Theatre in Cranston for the theatre's 'swingin' holiday party. The show's headliner was the swing band, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. The theatre reopened its doors in October, after suffering extensive damage from a severe rain...
CRANSTON, RI
Westerly firefighters rescue man from car in Pawcatuck River

WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — Police said Westerly firefighters rescued a man Monday night from inside of a car that went into the Pawcatuck River. NBC 10 News crews on the scene observed emergency responders in the river helping a man onto a float. The Westerly police chief told NBC...
WESTERLY, RI
Firefighters battle blaze in West Greenwich

(WJAR) — Crews responded to a fire in West Greenwich Wednesday morning. Large plums of smoke could be seen from the scene on Nooseneck Hill Road. An NBC 10 news crew observed numerous fire departments on the scene dealing with the fire. This is breaking news and this story...
WEST GREENWICH, RI

