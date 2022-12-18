Read full article on original website
The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune awayAsh JurbergProvidence, RI
Firefighters Contain House Fire to Basement in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Rhode Island Regulators Licensed a Sixth Recreational Marijuana Store as Sales Figures Reach $1.4 MillionWilliam DavisExeter, RI
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Breaking: TJ Maxx Temporarily Closed After Building Caught Fire in Rhode IslandBryan DijkhuizenCranston, RI
Turnto10.com
Newport business spreads holiday cheer to seniors with the 'gift of help'
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — If you are a senior and need a hand around the house, Santa and his helpers have a special gift for you. Santa and one of his many little helpers spent Wednesday delivering a valuable gift: their time. The holiday help comes from SURV, a...
Turnto10.com
Cumberland woman says stand where she sells candles was vandalized
(WJAR) — A Cumberland woman said the stand in her yard where she displays candles to be sold was vandalized. Jennifer Hanson started Hanson Handcrafted Co. two years ago, during the pandemic. Her candle stand sits outside of her home, in the 100 block of Pound Road in Cumberland.
Turnto10.com
Providence man, 80, continues family tradition with 400+ piece Nativity scene
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — An 80-year-old Providence man who lives right off of Federal Hill has created a larger-than-life Nativity scene that's 50 years in the making. Eugenio "Geno" Milano said it all started many years ago, when he was just a kid. His father, a proud Italian-Catholic, started...
Turnto10.com
Suspect in Providence homicide captured in Ohio
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Wednesday that a suspect in a deadly shooting in the West End was captured in Ohio. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Mayobanex Martinez-Abreu, 22, of Providence, in a hotel room in Youngstown. He's accused of killing 28-year-old Michael Luciano De La Rosa,...
Turnto10.com
Car pulled out of Pawcatuck River hours after man's rescue
WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — Nearly a day after a car plunged into the Pawcatuck River – and rescuers brought the driver to safety -- crews were able to get the car out of the water. Westerly police said the 87-year-old man is home and recovering. Crews used a...
Turnto10.com
911 call details moments after car plunges into Pawcatuck River
(WJAR) — A 911 call released by Stonington police details the moments after an elderly driver's car went off the road in Westerly and plunged into the Pawcatuck River. In the original 911 call, a bystander can be heard describing Monday night's scene of a floating car in the river to Stonington dispatch.
Turnto10.com
Man stabbed in the leg in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a man was stabbed in the leg in the city on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, the man suffered non-life threatening injuries. No word on a cause was immediately available.
Turnto10.com
New 'mystery tree' appears in Middletown and town says people are decorating it
(WJAR) — A new “Mystery Tree” has appeared in Middletown, and town officials say its arrival is more than welcome. The Christmas tree with a driftwood cross on top appeared on the Surfer’s End of Second Beach on Sachuest Point Road. According to the town many...
Turnto10.com
Police arrest 2 in connection to Fall River day care break-ins
Fall River police arrested two people suspected of breaking into The Pumpkin Patch Childcare center on two separate occasions last week. An investigation led police to execute a search warrant at an apartment building on South Main Street. Police arrested 44-year-old Eric Teasdale and 37-year-old Renae Frank after evidence from...
Turnto10.com
New traffic pattern stirs ongoing nightmare for Newport couple
While a new traffic pattern opened earlier this week for drivers getting off the Newport Pell Bridge into the City by the Sea, the project is an ongoing nightmare for one couple. The project is too close for their comfort. A large concrete wall now separates the new ramp from...
Turnto10.com
Police pull body from Coventry pond
COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — Authorities have not yet publicly identified a woman whose body was found Wednesday morning in Carbuncle Pond in Coventry. Investigators had the area blocked off until about 4 p.m. During an early morning fishing trip, a man called police saying he was staring at a...
Turnto10.com
Fire breaks out on roof at Chapel View shopping center
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out Monday morning at the Chapel View shopping center in Cranston. An NBC 10 News crew saw smoke coming from the roof of the T.J. Maxx store. The shopping center is located at New London Avenue and Sockanosset Cross Road. No additional...
Turnto10.com
Dump truck crashes on I-295 in Attleboro
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said a dump truck rolled over on Interstate 295 in Attleboro on Wednesday. Massachusetts State Police told NBC 10 News that three vehicles were involved. They said the truck driver and the people in an SUV went to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Turnto10.com
Box truck sent down embankment in Lakeville crash
LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WJAR) — A box truck went off the road in a crash on Route 44 near Saga Sushi in Lakeville, Massachusetts on Tuesday. The Lakeville Fire Department was called to the scene just before 2 p.m. The department shared photos on social media of a box down...
Turnto10.com
Man shot and killed in Providence, marking city's 9th homicide of the year
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a 28-year-old man was shot and killed Monday night, marking the city's ninth homicide of the year. The man was gunned down on Waverly Street, according to police. His name was not released. Police said they are searching for the shooter and...
Turnto10.com
Massachusetts woman accused of assaulting officer during Jan. 6 Capitol riot
(WJAR) — A Massachusetts woman faces felony charges for allegedly assaulting a law enforcement officer during the Jan. 6 , 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Jacquelyn Starer, 68, of Ashland, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with civil disorder; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; entering and remaining in a restricted building or ground; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or ground; and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.
Turnto10.com
Guitars worth several thousands stolen from Swansea store, police say
(WJAR) — Swansea police are searching for suspects accused of breaking into a music store late Sunday night and stealing several thousands dollars' worth of guitars. Swansea police said officers were called around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday to Ray Mullin Music on Swansea Mall Drive for a burglar alarm.
Turnto10.com
Historic Park Theatre hosts sold out 'swingin' holiday party
(WJAR) — It was a sell out night on Wednesday at the Historic Park Theatre in Cranston for the theatre's 'swingin' holiday party. The show's headliner was the swing band, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. The theatre reopened its doors in October, after suffering extensive damage from a severe rain...
Turnto10.com
Westerly firefighters rescue man from car in Pawcatuck River
WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — Police said Westerly firefighters rescued a man Monday night from inside of a car that went into the Pawcatuck River. NBC 10 News crews on the scene observed emergency responders in the river helping a man onto a float. The Westerly police chief told NBC...
Turnto10.com
Firefighters battle blaze in West Greenwich
(WJAR) — Crews responded to a fire in West Greenwich Wednesday morning. Large plums of smoke could be seen from the scene on Nooseneck Hill Road. An NBC 10 news crew observed numerous fire departments on the scene dealing with the fire. This is breaking news and this story...
