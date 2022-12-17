Read full article on original website
-60° windchill: Temperature in Colorado to drop 30° per hour, National Guard activated
"We promise [this is] not an exaggeration," wrote the National Weather Service about their forecast that predicts Thursday will likely be the coldest day in Denver in 32 years. According to the weather service, a "life threatening wind chill as cold as -60°" could occur in the Eastern Plains region,...
Remains found by Colorado hunter identified after 25 years
Skeletal remains found by a hunting guide at a Colorado overlook in 2019 have been identified thanks to forensic genetic genealogy technology. The remains, found three years ago at an overlook in Gateway, were identified as Larry Dean Watts, according to the Mesa County Coroner's Office. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says that Watts, 48 at the time, was last seen with his brother. He went missing in 1997.
Avoid year in jail by following these pet safety rules as bitter cold rolls through
It will be incredibly important to keep your furry friends in mind over the next few days, as sub-zero wind chill temperatures are forecasted to slam several parts of Colorado. Frigid temps will begin on Wednesday night and continue through Friday morning, with wind chill values as low as -51...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming, Other Colorado River States Scrambling To Avoid Lake Powell Turning Into “Dead Pool”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The vested parties along the Colorado River drainage, including Wyoming, are starting to grasp just how dire the water shortage is, an expert in the legal compact governing the river’s management said. However, any major policy changes are probably still...
Explosion on Colorado Bike Trail Leaves One Injured
Colorado officials are reporting a fiery explosion that occurred along a bike trail early Sunday morning. According to reports, fire crews from Colorado’s Poudre Fire Authority responded to reports of a fiery blast along the bike trail. This popular bike trail rests along the Poudre River in Colorado, officials note. The explosion occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, December 18, according to reports on the incident. One person has been taken to the hospital in the wake of this incident, officials say.
12 Abandoned Colorado Landmarks that Look Much Different Now
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you grew up or even spent a good amount of time in Colorado throughout your life, you undoubtedly created some good memories along the way. However, sometimes the locations in which we create these memories don't make it and the memories are all that we're left with.
Skeletal remains identified as man missing for 25 years
The Mesa County Coroner's Office says skeletal remains found in 2019 have been identified as a man who has been missing since 1997.
cobizmag.com
Three Towns in Four Corners — A Cultural Insight into Colorado’s Borderline Communities
Using wheelbarrows to transport the merchandise, Maria’s Bookshop moved into its current location in an old building in downtown Durango in 1992. Last year, it sold 100,000 volumes, many of them hardbacks. Tourists constitute about half the customers of Maria’s, a higher percentage during summer when the Durango &...
Governor Polis Re-Ignites Heated Debate on How to Say ‘Colorado’
It's a discussion/argument that comes up every so often: How to pronounce "Colorado." It seems surprising that the Governor would want to stir that pot, but boy, did he. Colorado became a state in 1876, and it seems like since then, we've had this debate. Is it "Call-uh-RAD-oh" or "Call-uh-ROD-Oh?" Governor Polis weighed in, and many believe he has it wrong.
In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?
With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
Westword
Reader: Wolves Were Here Before We Were
More than two years after voters approved Proposition 114, which calls for reintroducing the gray wolf in the state by the end of 2023, Colorado Parks and Wildlife released the first draft of its long-anticipated Wolf Restoration and Management Plan. The plan focuses on impact management and outlines measures that...
Massive Group of Wild Pigs Wreaks Havoc on California Neighborhood
Residents in California were shocked when they saw a group of pigs going hog wild in a neighborhood. According to residents in a San Jose neighborhood, a massive group of wild pigs were spotted destroying yards and knocking over garbage cans. In a recent video, viewers watch as 30 wild...
Bird Rescued in Colorado After Getting Stuck In Pond Too Small for It To Takeoff
An avian visitor to a small body of water in Colorado needed help to get back up in the air. A Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer had to rescue the water-faring bird. It turns out the common loon lacked a long enough runway to take back off. According to Out...
Should you leave water dripping during a deep freeze?
An arctic front moving in will drop temperatures across the state to dangerously low numbers over the next few days.
KJCT8
Expected impacts of wolf reintroduction to Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New information tonight about the draft plan Colorado Parks and Wildlife released to reintroduce gray wolves to the state. We told you about how local ranchers aren’t too thrilled about the potential impacts it could have on their livestock. Thirty to 50 wolves will be brought to Colorado in the next five years, but the question is, what long-lasting effects will that have on Colorado’s wildlife?
KKTV
Colorado school district cancels classes with dangerous cold on the way
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - With dangerously cold weather on the way, a school district in Colorado is cancelling classes. Cañon City Schools posted the following to their website on Tuesday:. “Dear Families,. As you likely know, Fremont County is predicted to experience double-digit sub-zero temperatures on Thursday, 12.22.22....
Officials: Colorado firm's alfalfa cubes may kill horses
Officials are warning horse owners not to feed their animals Top of the Rockies brand alfalfa cubes after nearly 100 horses have developed neurologic illnesses and 45 have died or been euthanized.
Dangerously cold weather across Colorado beginning tomorrow
A strong cold front hits the state Wednesday night. Afternoon highs will drop below zero on Thursday with wind chill factor between 20-50 below.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Boulder County shelters expand hours, capacity as arctic storm approaches
Winter has arrived, and Boulder County shelters are bracing for the bone-chilling weather by expanding hours and capacity to provide people experiencing homelessness with a warm place to stay. National Weather Service meteorologist Russell Danielson said the arctic temperatures are a result of a 230-mile-per-hour jet stream from Canada, coupled...
Look: Colorado dog found after two weeks on the loose in Nebraska
A network of animal lovers on Facebook helped a Colorado family reunite with their poodle after the animal fled during a Thanksgiving visit to Nebraska.
