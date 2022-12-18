Read full article on original website
Montana State men close non-league schedule with loss at No. 5 Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. — In its final outing before Big Sky Conference play begins, the Montana State men's basketball team couldn't keep pace with No. 5 Arizona on Tuesday in an 85-64 loss at the McKale Center. Jubrile Belo had 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting and RaeQuan Battle added 17...
Montana puts FCS-best six on STATS Perform All-America team; two from Montana State honored
BILLINGS — Six from Montana and two from Montana State were named 2022 STATS Perform FCS All-Americans on Tuesday. UM safety Robby Hauck was a first-team selection, while linebacker Patrick O'Connell, cornerback Justin Ford, punter Patrick Rohrbach, kickoff returner Malik Flowers and punt returner Junior Bergen were second-team picks for the Grizzlies.
