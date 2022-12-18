TUCSON, Ariz. — In its final outing before Big Sky Conference play begins, the Montana State men's basketball team couldn't keep pace with No. 5 Arizona on Tuesday in an 85-64 loss at the McKale Center. Jubrile Belo had 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting and RaeQuan Battle added 17...

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO