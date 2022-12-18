Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Gallipolis in Lights featured on ‘TODAY’
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) – WSAZ’s Taylor Eaton and the community of Gallipolis, Ohio woke up bright and early Wednesday morning to welcome NBC’s ‘TODAY’ to their holiday wonderland. During the 8 o’clock hour, ‘TODAY’ celebrated Gallipolis as one of the “Merriest Main Streets” in America....
WSAZ
Incident leads to lockdown at middle school
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A situation with a suspect led to a temporary lockdown Monday at Gallia Academy Middle School, according to the city police chief. The incident happened near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Court Street. Police say the suspect was taken into custody, and no injuries were...
West Virginia organization warns of Facebook giveaway scam
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District (GHPRD) is warning its social media followers about a fake account telling people that they’ve won a giveaway. GHPRD is holding a giveaway on its Facebook page for a 48-inch plush Grinch and a $100 Visa gift card, but they have not yet selected a winner. […]
wchstv.com
Portsmouth, Ohio, police looking for teen reported missing
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCHS) — Portsmouth, Ohio, police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teen who has been reported missing. Shane Addington, 15, has been missing since Saturday night, according to a post Monday on the Portsmouth Police Department’s Facebook page. Police said the teen...
Missing Huntington teen found safe
UPDATE (9:34 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21): Huntington Police say that Jazmine Cochran has been found safe. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing, runaway teenager. According to the HPD, Jazmine Skylar Cochran, 17, was last in contact with her family on Nov. 30, 2022. […]
wchstv.com
Warming centers announced in region with bitter cold temperatures expected
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With dangerous cold temperatures and wind chills predicted for this weekend, warming centers are being set up in the region. A warming center will be open at the Salvation Army, 301 Tennessee Ave in Charleston from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24, according to a news release from the United Way of Central West Virginia.
Teen missing from Portsmouth, Ohio, sought
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The Portsmouth Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing teenager. According to the PPD, Shane Addington, 15, has been missing since Saturday night, Dec. 17, 2022. Addington is described as having blond hair and blue eyes. Anyone with any information on Addington’s whereabouts is asked to contact […]
Man wanted in Ohio murder arrested in Kentucky
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman in Lawrence County, Ohio. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, Dashawn L. Evans, 34, of Chesapeake, was arrested at a hotel in Ashland, Kentucky. Evans was wanted on a first-degree murder warrant in […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Teen siblings involved in alleged assault in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported assault that occurred Tuesday evening on Arrow Lane. A 9-1-1 caller claimed that their younger sibling had hit them in the head with an object and then chased them with a knife. The caller, who...
Flu cases at an uptick across West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Health officials say flu cases across the Tri-State appear to be in an uptick. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear released a statement saying there has been a higher number of cases in the Bluegrass State so far this season, leading the Commonwealth to possibly have one of the deadliest seasons yet. Health […]
Study: 2 West Virginia cities on list of most depressed
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia, are both in the bottom 15 of WalletHub’s Happiest Places to Live study. They are also considered some of the most depressed. The study used emotional and physical well-being, income and employment and community and environment to rank the 182 cities. Huntington is ranked last for […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Behaviorial emergency leads to scare in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHe, Ohio — Authorities in Chillicothe responded to a call of threats at the Ross County Community Action Center on Woodbridge Avenue this afternoon. The call came in shortly after 1:30 p.m. According to police, the individual was reportedly making threats to harm people and gave officers a five-minute...
wchstv.com
Former Gallia County 911 dispatcher charged in connection with multiple forest fire arsons
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Federal court documents said a man who was working as a Gallia County 911 dispatcher and was an administrator at a volunteer fire department has been charged after being accused of setting about two dozen forest fires. James A. Bartels, 50, admitted to lighting...
sciotopost.com
Southern Ohio – Man at Large After Killing Woman Over Dog
Lawrence County – On 12/18/22 at about 3:20 PM, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a possible shooting at 283 PD 1831 Apt. 8, Chesapeake, Ohio. Upon arrival, Deputies along with Lawrence County EMS Personnel found a female lying face-up in the parking lot of the complex. LCEMS began medical attention on the victim.
wchstv.com
W.Va. State Police say interdiction unit makes 62 drug arrests in Kanawha, Cabell counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said a special interdiction unit during a several day period made 62 drug arrests in Kanawha and Cabell counties, seizing illegal narcotics valued at more than $175,000. State Police said in a news release Wednesday the unit - from Dec. 5...
wchstv.com
Suspect who witnesses say fatally shot neighbor after argument over dog arrested
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — The Lawrence County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office said a man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor after witnesses said the two got into an argument over a dog was arrested at a hotel in Ashland, Ky. Dashawn L. Evans, 34, who was being...
Ohio teen arrested in connection to Portsmouth High School bomb threat
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A 16-year-old was arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat against the Portsmouth City School District in Ohio, authorities say. Portsmouth Police Department says the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Thursday. A school resource officer received the threat, which was called into Portsmouth High School, according to authorities. Portsmouth PD […]
wchstv.com
Man who was holding gun to his head, making threats arrested, police chief says
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WCHS) — Gallipolis, Ohio, police said they took a man into custody who held a gun to his head and was making threats. Chandler Elwood Barker, 19, was arrested after an incident that happened about 5:45 p.m. Monday on the sidewalk at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Court Street, Gallipolis Police Chief Jeff Boyer said.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Assault with a knife reported at Chillicothe VA
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Sunday evening, the Ross County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault at the Freedom Path apartments at the Chillicothe VA. According to deputies, an altercation occurred between two individuals, during which one person reportedly pulled out a knife and used it.
