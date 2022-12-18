CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With dangerous cold temperatures and wind chills predicted for this weekend, warming centers are being set up in the region. A warming center will be open at the Salvation Army, 301 Tennessee Ave in Charleston from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24, according to a news release from the United Way of Central West Virginia.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 20 HOURS AGO