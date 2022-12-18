Read full article on original website
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
The Bradfield Community Center, located at 550 S. Collett St. in Lima, will be holding a Christmas drop in event aimed at students age 6 to 13. The event, running from noon to 6 p.m. today, will include plenty of fun activities, along with snacks. Interested families are asked to register by calling 419-228-7766 or going to https://bit.ly/3v2SglM.
Lima News
Lima’s FX salon to close Friday
LIMA — It is no illusion that the team at FX Effects has been making community members look good for many years. Those same clients will now be looking for another salon after Friday when stylist Dave Dobner hangs up his scissors and closes the business. Dobner opened the...
Lima woman get 3 years community control for burglary
LIMA — A Lima woman was sentenced to three years of community control for third-degree felony burglary on Wednesday. Madison Coulter, 22, was convicted in November of entering the home of her baby’s father and his significant other and inflicting or attempting to cause physical harm to them on April 18. She was ordered to have no contact with the female victim and only see the man when he visits the baby they share.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples have filed applications for marriage licenses with the Allen County Probate Court:. Ethan Fleming and Morgan Wireman, both of Spencerville; Jonathan Hartman and Elyse Swihart, both of Lima; David Hensley Jr. and Alexis Cartagena, both of Lima; Randy Ketterer and Julia Hodges, both of Lima; Bobby Flores and Kerry Childs, both of Lima; Shane Cornell and Kelsey Engle, both of Lima; Cameron Glisson and Bethany Ellett, both of Lima; Ricardo Andre and Tammy Holly, both of Lima; Brayden Sautter and Abbie Parkins, both of Bluffton; Siuwa Williamson and Sophonie Brutus, both of Lima; John Shepherd and Tiffany Phillips-Newbury, both of Lima; Logan Hines and Sarah Pridemore, both of Bluffton; Mitchell Abbott and Brianna Morgan, both of Elida; Alejandro Cortes-Vaga and Alissha Hale, both of Lima; Terrence Brown of St. Marys and Tailer Yancy of Lima; Michael Decker and Danielle McQuillter, both of Lima; and Gage Rister and Alyssa Rollins, both of Lima.
Lima News
Exploit Duo to play at Lima Elks Lodge
LIMA — Bob Schroeder is excited to perform at the Lima Elks Lodge. One half of the Exploit Duo, a smaller version of the Celina-based act Exploit, singer and guitarist Schroeder and pianist Frank Harnishfeger are set to take the room at the lodge at 7 p.m. Friday. “It’s...
Lima News
Letter: Lima showed kindness when car broke down
On Monday, my husband was out in our Kia Soul at the eastside Walmart. The Soul suffered a breakdown and couldn’t be driven. He was in the lot waiting for a tow truck. He told me of the many nice people who stopped to make sure he was OK and that help had been called.
Man charged with kidnapping files to suppress statements
LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed will take under advisement a motion to suppress statements made by a Lima man to police following his arrest on assault, kidnapping and drug charges. Jacquavious Cooper, 35, is charged with first-degree felony kidnapping and second-degree felonious assault of...
WFMJ.com
Earthquake recorded in Northwest Ohio
People who were awake in a Northwestern Ohio community early Thursday may have felt the earth move. The US Geological Survey reports that a 2.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded at around 3:30 a.m. about six miles South Southwest of Fostoria, Ohio. 21 News contacted a Fostoria Police dispatcher who said...
wyso.org
From abandoned industrial buildings to vibrant murals: Springfield, Ohio transforms through public art
A decade ago, artists broke into Springfield's crumbling industrial buildings to create images that might appear in a Rust Belt autopsy. They’re now creating vibrant murals adding splashes of color to a reviving downtown and elsewhere. WYSO Clark County reporter Tom Stafford tells us the transformation began on a chance bike ride through a town on Hudson River.
Daily Advocate
Counts leads Greenville Federal in transition
GREENVILLE — Greenville Federal recently announced that Andrew D. (Andy) Counts has been named Interim President & Chief Executive Officer of both the Bank and Holding Company (Greenville Federal Financial Corporation). “We are pleased to welcome Andy to Greenville Federal,” said George Luce, Board Chairman. “We look forward to...
Lima News
Sidney man shot in Lima; police seek information
LIMA — A shooting on North Jameson Avenue left a Sidney man with non-life-threatening injuries on Monday evening. According to a press release, Lima police officers responded to the 400 block of North Jameson at 6:48 p.m., where they learned Willie Petty, 20, had left a home on the block when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots. Petty was hit and transported to a local hospital.
Lima News
Letter: Thoughtful young men helped after accident
I want to thank the two young men driving a flatbed truck on Nov. 30. I was headed to the YMCA in Lima, and a dump truck was headed towards me on the west side of the refinery, when two objects flew up and out of the truck. It turned...
Long-time Henry’s waitress retires after 40 years
OTTAWA — Things have not changed much since Pam Reinhart started waiting tables in 1982. But regulars who come to Henry’s Restaurant on weekday mornings will notice someone is missing come Monday morning. “This is the only face they’ve seen five days a week, Monday through Friday, for...
50 North members prepare to ride out winter storm, change holiday plans
FINDLAY, Ohio — As holiday plans and severe winter weather are colliding this weekend, many people are being forced to change their plans last minute. The dining hall at 50 North in Findlay was buzzing with activity and excitement on Wednesday as members discuss upcoming holiday and New Year's plans.
Tyson gets probation for role in robbery, assault
LIMA — A Lima man who pleaded guilty to trespassing for his involvement in a robbery and assault that sent another man to prison for 26 years was sentenced to three years of community control on Tuesday. Duran Tyson, 45, was sentenced on the fourth-degree felony, for a July...
Ten government employees file suit over union dues
(The Center Square) – Ten Ohio public employees filed a lawsuit Monday claiming money was illegally taken from their paychecks by employers and given to a government union. The 10 join three others who filed a similar suit earlier this month, according to The Buckeye Institute, a Columbus-based policy group that represents both groups. “In Janus v. AFSCME, the U.S. Supreme Court clearly stated that the First Amendment protects public...
WOWO News
Man found dead at Ohio rest area
VAN WERT COUNTY, Oh. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a vehicle at a rest area off of U.S. 30 in Ohio. A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol was performing a rest area check on eastbound U.S. 30 in Union Township, Van Wert County when they discovered the deceased man.
hometownstations.com
Troopers find a Lima man dead in a rest area in Van Wert County
Van Wert County, OH (WLIO) - The State Highway Patrol is investigating a man that was found dead in a rest area in Van Wert County. According to troopers, 40-year-old Donald Richardson Jr. of Lima was found dead in the eastbound rest area on U.S. 30. They discovered his body in a car when they were doing a check at the rest area. No other details have been released about the case which is still under investigation.
Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers
LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page please call (419) 229-STOP (7867)
New formula factory coming to Ohio; expected to be complete in 2026
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Abbott is planning to build a new $536 million formula-production facility in Bowling Green, company officials and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday. The project is expected to create 450 new jobs, according to an announcement from JobsOhio. "We are so excited to welcome Abbott...
